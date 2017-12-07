Jordan Peele To Executive Produce CBS 'The Twilight Zone' Reboot (engadget.com) 3
A couple of weeks ago, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves revealed that the network was planning to reboot the classic fantasy science-fiction TV series "The Twilight Zone." Few details about the show were available at that time, but we have now learned that Jordan Peele, director of the mystery/thriller Get Out, will co-executive produce the show. Engadget reports: The show will be produced by CBS Television Studios, with Simon Kinberg, Marco Ramirez, Win Rosenfeld and Audrey Chon also executive producing. Peele, Kinberg and Ramirez will collaborate on the premiere episode. "Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences," Peele said in a statement.
In The Zone (Score:2)
I always preferred The Outer Limits. Now with Dark Mirror, is Twilight Zone really relevant? It won't be the same without Rod Serling, anyway.