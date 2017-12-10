Ask Slashdot: Are There Any Good Smartwatches Or Fitness Trackers? 94
- Android Wear 2.0 is a thing, not vaporware. It's still pretty raw (think of early Android phones) but it works well. The LG Sport Watch is the highest-end device that supports it.
- LTE-enabled smartwatches finally allow you to ditch your smartphone, if you wish. Just pop you nano SIM in it and party on. The availability is still limited to a few SKUs in some countries, and they're ludicrously expensive, but it's getting there.
- The Samsung Galaxy Gear S3 is the one to beat right now. It's the coolest one, features all sensors you find in a smartphone, an LTE version, fitness apps, works with Android and iOS, etc. Only cons are the price and the Tizen OS.
- The Apple Watch works with iOS only and is almost useless without being paired with an iPhone. It's big, square, and nerdy-looking.
- LG Smart Watch Sport is the flagship Android Wear 2.0 device. It works as an extension of your smartphone, with notifications, the array of Google services, even including a rather neat touchscreen keyboard with handwriting recognition (yes, it works pretty well).
- The Fitbit Ionic was actually the result of Fitbit's acquisition of Pebble (yes, the Kickstarted company), and it's a fitness tracker first and smartwatch second, but it's a damn fine device. It looks even more nerdy than the Apple Watch, like some Star Trek device, and it's crazy expensive, but its fitness functionality is second to none. If you need the best fitness tracker money can buy and don't care about looking like an 80's nerd, then this is it."
"In a day and age where tech companies offer too little in exchange for too much money (hello, Google Pixelbook, the $1000 notebook that only runs a web browser), we need to weigh our options carefully. With the exception of Apple Watch, all brands, not only the ones I listed, offer cheaper options with fewer features to accommodate every budget. The purchase decision, as with everything tech, depends on the features you want at the price you're willing to pay."
Fitness trackers offer no weight-loss benefit and can make users fatter - study from University of Pittsburgh published in JAMA.
It is a waste of your money and time.
Even if you are not using it for fitness, the notification and silent alarm features most trackers have can be really useful.
what notification?
I'll run and put my iphone into my pocket as it tracks my run in Strava? what do I need a fitness tracker for?
I don't know about you, but personally, I welcome every distraction during the morning stand up meeting...
That your "team lead" looks at his wrist all the time during the meeting may be a signal that there is a problem with the meetings, not the smartwatch.
Well, by notification, I actually meant vibration.
Smartphone vibration motors tend to be weak, and unless you have it touching your body, if you are moving around, it is very easy to miss. Fitness trackers/smartwatches vibrate on your wrist, and it is a lot more noticeable. One use case was in a music festival. I had to meet with friends, and because of all that dancing and loud music, phone notifications were essentially useless, and checking messages or time regularly wasn't fun. Fitness tracker solved th
No, that's not what the study said.
https://skeptics.stackexchange... [stackexchange.com]
I have anecdotal evidence that says otherwise. I've lost 50 pounds in the last year, and I'd give some of the credit to fitness tracking. Once I was collecting data on my health, the part of me that used to obsessively play CRPGs took over, and I started trying to improve all my stats. I believe taking regular measurements and gamifying the whole thing really helped me achieve my goals.
Now you can point out that it's only anecdotal evidence, but you shouldn't always ignore anecdotal evidence. If fitnes
A fitness tracker is like diet tracking. It gives you insight into what you are actually doing rather than just guessing and making assumptions.
People (especially Americans) simply don't realise what an atrocious level of sedentary they have as a baseline to start out with.
A tracker is just another fitness machine much like many of the other larger fitness machines that many people use to great advantage.
Apple Watch (Score:4, Insightful)
The Apple Watch comes in two sizes, both smaller than the Gear S3. Why don't you just admit that you've already written the Apple Watch off as not for you and ask "are there any Android compatible smartwatches"? Because that's really the question you are asking, isn't it? Otherwise the answer is the Apple Watch. It's clearly far beyond the competition.
Otherwise the answer is the Apple Watch. It's clearly far beyond the competition.
Except in the case of Samsung Pay.
Samsung Pay is light years ahead of Apple Pay right now.
Samsung Pay not only works with NFC, but it can also work at older magnetic terminals that don't have NFC yet. I used my Gear S3 watch to pay at Safeway just the other night and the cashier was absolutely shocked.
Samsung if God !
Pay: Apple vs Samsung use (Score:1)
Yeah, except that Apple Pay "nabs 90% of all mobile contactless transactions where active":
* https://techcrunch.com/2017/10/23/apple-pay-now-in-20-markets-nabs-90-of-all-contactless-transactions-where-active/
It's all very well to supposedly be "better" technically, but if people don't use the technology, then what's the point of having it? Apple Pay, even if it's allegedly "worse", is easier for people to set up and use... and so they actually use it.
That's much like saying you're the best IT geek in Elbonia.
As a fitness device, an Apple watch is gross overkill. For some people, all of this stuff is old news and Apple was last to the party.
For many of us the computer-as-watch still seems like the same kind of gimmick it was when it was first done with Linux 20 years ago.
it's more about the small things (Score:1)
I'm on my second Apple watch (upgraded for the new generation) and I love it. I've always been a watch user so there was that. The criticism that it's useless without an iPhone is disingenuous because obviously it is intended to be a cog in the Apple ecosystem so no one who doesn't have an iPhone would want one in the first place.
Nothing that it does is world changing, it's just that it makes a number of things a little better, most specifically, it makes my phone "less intrusive". I can see who's callin
Apple Watch isn't "nearly useless" without iPhone (Score:3, Informative)
The Apple Watch isn't "nearly useless" without an iPhone, It IS useless without an iPhone.
It simply will not run if not paired with an iPhone. Even then, even if you could magically make it run without a paired iPhone, there are a whole mess of settings you can ONLY set using the paired iPhone. Things that you cannot do at all through the watch. For example, you can't update the software without the paired phone, you can't change notification settings without the paired phone, you can't install apps without the paired phone, you can't set the watch's time without the paired phone, and those are just some of the things that can't be done on the watch itself.
Beyond that, as has already been pointed out multiple times, "fitness trackers" are worthless. They give people a false sense of how "active" they are, which causes them to be less active than without the tracker. Buy one for the "smart" features like notifications, forget the fitness tracking features. They're worthless.
"Without" is ambiguous. I can see a lot of people misinterpreting it. You are right that an Apple Watch doesn't function at all unless you have an iPhone you can use to set it up. You are also right that there are lots of things you can only do through the iPhone, such as install apps. However "won't work without an iPhone" might be interpreted by some people as being useless unless you have your iPhone with you, and this isn't true.
There's lots of things you can do with an Apple Watch when you leave yo
You left out the part where it sucks the life force out of you and sends it to wirelessly to Tim Cook so he can use it in the vile necromancy experiments he conducts in the hidden dungeons underneath Apples HQ.
Agreed. Until someone makes a TRUE standalone smartwatch, there's basically no point. Being able to permanently eliminate the bulk of a phone from my pockets or belt is a huge selling point. There are plenty of cheap, Chinese-made cellular watches on the market that work 100% on their own. I fail to see why one of the big players like Samsung or Apple can't make something truly exceptional in that same vein. There HAS to be a market. I can't be the only one who wants this.
Re: Apple Watch isn't "nearly useless" without iPh (Score:3)
Fitbit is exactly the same. No paired watch, no nothing. All of the stuff that you need a phone for with the Apple Watch? Same with Fitbit.
I can see this though. Even back in the day of 4 button Casios watches had a crummy UI because of space constraints
Re: Apple Watch isn't "nearly useless" without iP (Score:2)
Beyond that, as has already been pointed out multiple times, "fitness trackers" are worthless. They give people a false sense of how "active" they are, which causes them to be less active than without the tracker.
No, you're completely misrepresenting the results of the study. The comparison studied wasn't "fitness tracker" vs. "no fitness tracker".
It's just that the approach that required people to take their own measurements, enter them into a website themselves, and then receive intervention phone calls from the staff members, was much more successful than using the fitness tracker alone. But even though that's the case, both approaches were successful in losing weight. It's just that the second approach had parti
Things work better when you are being nagged by a human?
Who could have ever guessed that?
Garmin (Score:2)
They have too many but the ViVo series is pretty good. I bought my wife one for $250 and have used it a bunch of times to help her cheat on a contest at work.
They also have stuff in the $600 range with more professional features
Re: Garmin (Score:2)
Yes, but the Watch is the best (Score:2)
That, or the Garmin ViVo and its related models mentioned elsewhere.
The 235 is what I settled on. I started with the Moto 360, and had it for a few years. It was OK, but it wasn't strong as a fitness tracker or a watch -- the two things I bought it for. The stuff it was good at, was still too early on to be useful.
The Garmin 235 is a really good fitness tracker, and a pretty good watch. It's always on, so I don't have to flick my wrist constantly to see what time it is, so it meets that checkbox.
Only issue I have with it, is the bluetooth on my phone keeps knocking off
Just move to soviet Russia... (Score:1)
...where every smartwatch tracks YOU!
GNU/Linux on your wrist (Score:5, Informative)
Pebble... (Score:2, Interesting)
Want to be valued as a customer? (Score:2, Informative)
The Apple Watch is the one to beat if you want a product that will be supported year after year. My support of Apple isn't just because of it's ecosystem but also because of it's support of it's products past year #1. Old iPhones get OS updates immediately, old Apple Watches get OS updates immediately. Google didn't even bother to mention Android Wear at it's latest conference...Apple mentions the watch at every yearly conference.
This means that the Apple Watch will/does keep getting better. Small examp
Apple has a long history of this. It's not like they just sprang into existence yesterday and are some mystery company that no one knows about.
They are certainly no Rolls Royce.
He has been "researching"? (Score:3)
I have tried a few now but nothing has struck my fancy. I can't see myself ever 'popping my sim card' into a watch just to not carry a phone and lose the other features a phone provides(camera, large screen, headphone jack, etc.) The polar [polar.com] has decent battery life and sensors, but i
Epson Pulsense and smartphone apps (Score:2)
Too soon? Nothing moderated at all? Keyword searches also came up dry.
Anyway, my main experiences are with an Epson Pulsense and a Samsung Galaxy. Going back some years already. Also an Omron sleep tracker, but that leads into the blood pressure topics... Lesser experience with a FitBit and activity tracking apps (both for walking and bicycling) on various smartphones, currently a FreeTel and an ASUS. Various good features and limitations that could be discussed, but already running out of motivation to spe
You said it man. The biggest fattest slobs will make any excuses they can to discount this stuff to excuse their own hutt-i-iness.
free wrists... (Score:2)
https://xkcd.com/1420/ [xkcd.com]
Not a question. (Score:2)
You ask the question, "Are There Any Good Smartwatches Or Fitness Trackers?" when you already know the answer. Your real question, which you then go on to ask, is "Are there any smartwatches that fit my specific use case, personal desires, and arbitrary taste?"
You think Android is cool and want an android watch. You think FitBit makes the best fitness trackers, but that opinion doesn't seem to be based on anything particular. But your ultimate judgement is based on which ones you think are cool vs nerdy
There's also this:
Personally I agree the round Moto looks great. Unfortunately based on actual sales figures virtually no one is buying it, which is a bit of a problem for long-term sustainability...
None (Score:2)
Since the only people I see with fitness trackers are obese and the fit people I see don't have fitness trackers, I conclude that other strategies work better.
Is there research that shows they help?
I searched before posting. This Journal of the American Medical Association published study [jamanetwork.com] found "the addition of a wearable technology device to a standard behavioral intervention resulted in less weight loss over 24 months. Devices that monitor and provide feedback on physical activity may not offer an advanta
Clearly you don't get out enough.
Also, many fitness trackers (especially the early ones) are quite small. So unless you are stalking people and creeping them out, there's a good chance you would never see them.
Well. You can say the same thing about a Bowflex or a treadmill or pretty much any piece of technology for any purpose.
Morpheus (Score:2)
Why write Samsung off? (Score:2)
No device would be perfect. We have gone thru 4-5 different devices at our home, and Samsung Galaxy Gear S2 was the best one for me so far. (The older version, without LTE support).
If you want fitness tracking and some connection to your phone it gives great value. It lets me know when I have sit too much (part of the daily job), and nudges me to take a walk, or do stretches. It will alert me if my hearth rate goes up all of a sudden (first time I put on the device was after a heavy physical activity, and t
Size, weight and charging time (Score:2)
Smart or not, my main criteria for a good watch have always been around wanting something slim and relatively light and not needing to take it off for long periods (since for decades I've been in the habit of wearing my watch in bed). For a while I've been using the Pebble Time Round. Although not terribly 'smart' it is quite functional and has the distinct advantages of charging in 15 minutes (usually while I'm in the shower) and not being a huge lump on my wrist. Sadly it has a mediocre display by modern
Fitbit Flex (Score:2)
I got a used Fitbit Flex for $45 (Canadian) over 3 years ago. The battery used to last about 7-8 days; now it lasts about 6-7 days. In that time I've had to do a reset on it once, and it has otherwise worked flawlessly.
It syncs in the background with my computer via tiny USB dongle, or I could connect it with my phone over bluetooth if I cared to install their app. I get updates about meeting my step goals and sleep using IFTTT.
I've had to replace the band a few times. I bought a cheap 10-pack off Amazon, a
Chip implants (Score:2)
Apple Watches are a product developed by the NSA to be used in the event where incel nerds have to be tracked. There's a giant electronic map in a bunker somewhere with little blinking lights on it, clustered around openings of the new Star Wars movie.
Garmin Vivoactive HR (Score:2)
There is a newer version that has a round screen, but I can't say I'm impressed enough to want to switch.
My battery life is great (don't have to charge it every day), great GPS (though not so good downtown...but that's a limitation that all watches have), HR, calorie, steps and sleep tracking.
If you primarily want a fitness tracker, this would be a good place to start.
Garmin (Score:1)