Ask Slashdot: What Is Your View On UFO Sightings?

dryriver writes: UFOs sightings have been reported in the tens of thousands over the last decades. In the past, some have seen flying cigar-shaped craft (blimps?), some flying triangles, some more rounded-looking flying saucers. Often the apparent spacecraft does something improbable like standing completely still in the sky and then shooting off to somewhere at an incredible speed. Some sightings are just lights or light formations flying around or dancing around in the night sky -- which could be military aircraft like helicopters and F16s training at night. There seem to be people who genuinely see stuff that is hard to explain, people who fake UFO sightings, photos and videos for profit to keep the "UFO industry" of websites, radio shows and magazines afloat, and yet others that think a regular airplane flying at night with its lights on is a UFO. What is your view on all this? Are we being visited from outer space? Is it prototype aircraft that look like UFOs to the untrained eye? Was some 190 IQ inventor-prankster having fun with quadcopter drones with colored lights four decades before quadcopters became a thing (hey, tons of people have created fake crop-circles in the past)? Where do all these supposed UFO sightings and reports come from? Did events like the famous "Battle Of Los Angeles" actually happen? And do you find any UFO reports credible at all?
I have no views (Score:2)
UFO existence (Score:2)
UFOs are just that - Unidentified Flying Objects.
The hoopla around them is just because for *some* people, their existence is more exciting than the boring reality of human existence.
Personally, the more boring something tends to be (like water, air, gravity), the more grounded in reality I find it to be.
> UFOs are just that - Unidentified Flying Objects.
Naah - that's like saying "hackers are just people who like using computers". Hackers are - in the context of what people people when you say the word hacker - people who break into other people's computers. And UFOs are aliens in flying saucers.
Clearly UFOs exist (Score:2)
But because they are by definition unidentified, it's unreasonable to claim they are of extra-terrestrial origin.
I've had one certain sighting, where I was outside at night gazing at the night sky. For about 20 minutes I watched a small light which seemed very high up in the air, moving in a tight spiral, then moving over a little and then moving in a spiral again. It eventually faded from view. It was too high up to be a plane in a search pattern and those spirals probably would have been high-G maneuvers.
That's a whole lot of probably's for a "certain sighting".
The Galactic Community (Score:2)
Intelligent life has had more than enough time to fill every corner of the galaxy, even traveling at sub-light speeds. We're either still-undiscovered, or we're being kept isolated as a sort of nature preserve. Assuming information has become the coin of the galaxy, we are valuable as an untouched phenomena to study.
Well AC, I suppose any alien species seem "insane" to each other, and experienced explorers will simply watch us calmly from a safe distance.
And our pipsqueak atom bombs haven't produced any gamma ray bursts that could possibly be seen over the glare of the Sun and all other natural phenomena.
What's your point? Who said we were special? I didn't.
I haven't said this thing you challenge me to defend. Your question is like asking what makes me believe there's more than one family in a given continent, and why this same family hasn't gotten to Betelgeuse yet. I don't think you really understand how big a galaxy is and how far apart they are. I don't think you understand that a civilization has a maximum size due to a need for internal communication.
Smartphones (Score:3)
I have noticed that UFO sightings were a lot more common when people weren't carrying smartphones with integrated cameras with them. Now that everybody's got one, the UFOs have disappeared.
Famous UFO Sighting Video (Score:1)
Here is one of the most famous videos of a UFO sighting. It's not your typical shaky shot of some light(s) off in the distance; the quality is quite good and at around 33 seconds you can actually see some detail of the alleged UFO.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Nah, they were just doing research to help understand how to test secret aircraft more stealthily.
simple (Score:2)
Sometimes there are flying things we don't know what they are. studying them usually identify them.
Guff... (Score:1)
The biggest unique resource we have (Score:2)
It's our media in general.
Water, oxygen etc must be easy for space traveling civilizations to come by, but can be safely assumed that music, art etc is quite unique on every planet.
Which means the visitors are probably just pointing their advanced downloading devices to our planet and copying up EVERYTHING to some database that gets shared/sold later on.
And there's not a damn thing esa/riaa/mpaa can do to stop the space pirates.
There could be a web of communications links sharing science and history.
Of course, where else would you put the "Whole.contents.of.earth.S2017M4.UNIPAK-Zarbulians.spacetorrent" ?
US and Soviet/Russian tests (Score:2)
The Christofilos effect, Project 137 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
SR-71 and D-21 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] testing.
Then the stealth work. Now its MAV and Modular Advanced Armed Robotic System.
