What Disney's Acquisition of Fox Means For the Future of Film and TV (qz.com) 19
Disney announced on Thursday it had reached a $52 billion deal to buy most of the assets of 21st Century Fox. It is "the biggest and most consequential media merger in an era of big and consequential media consolidation deals," reports Quartz. "The deal will have a lasting effect on film, television, and the internet." From the report: If the merger is approved, Disney will own: All of Fox's film studios (20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, and Fox 2000); Fox's television studio; FX Networks; National Geographic; Fox's stake in European broadcaster Sky; Fox's stake in North American streamer Hulu. Staying with the hollowed out 21st Century Fox is the Fox broadcast network, Fox News, Fox Sports, and Fox Business. With Fox's film and TV studios and its cable networks, Disney will acquire the rights to literally hundreds of popular television series and movies. (Some of which include Avatar, X-Men, Deadpool, Modern Family and The Simpsons.)
Imagine all of the properties mentioned above, plus all of Disney's existing franchises (Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, etc.) combined into one internet streaming service. You won't have to imagine for long, because that's pretty much exactly why Disney CEO Bob Iger was so keen on buying all of Fox's biggest assets. Disney plans to release a streaming entertainment service in 2019. It would have been quite formidable on its own, even without Fox's help, but now it will likely be the first true rival to Netflix in the streaming space. Before today, Disney, Fox, and Comcast (NBCUniversal) all shared equal 30% stakes in Hulu (Time Warner owns 10%). But when Disney takes over Fox's share of the streaming service, it will own 60%, becoming a controlling majority owner, relegating Comcast to minority owner in the process.
20th Century Fox, we hardly knew ye. Okay, that may be a bit premature, but it's clear that Fox's film business won't be the same if the merger is approved. The deal marks the first time in modern history that one major film studio has purchased another, eliminating one of the "big six," and essentially giving Disney control of two-thirds of Hollywood. (The other four major movie studios are Universal, Warner Bros., Paramount, and Sony.)
Probably not. The most important part of this, however, is that Xenomorph XX121 [wikia.com] (The alien from Alien, Aliens, etc) is now a Disney princess, as it was born by a queen and is owned by Disney.
I really don’t like the idea of a studio having a streaming service, well a streaming services that only does its properties.
I refuse to get CBS all access to watch STD, but I’ll get Hulu to watch The Orvil. Because with Hulu I can watch other shows from other networks as well.
Out of all the shows I like to watch they are widely distributed by studios. I don’t want a monthly bill that only covers 1/10th of what I want to watch.
DisneyFlix will only become a 'rival to Netflix' because Netflix is being forced to become less of an aggregator and more of a distributor of its own content. So Netflix will become worse and Disney will only fill the void for content owned by Disney. I'm not saying anything new here - but welcome to the world of paying for multiple streaming providers (or piracy).
Perhaps its time to think about some form of compulsory copyright licenses (as per music on the radio, or cable retransmissions).
First, it's obvious the government should block this deal as the media is way too conglomerated as it is, which of course means the Trump admin will approve it wholeheartedly (not that immediate previous admins would have blocked it either).
Second, Disney won't become netflix. Disney is way too greedy for that. It will do some type of tiered pricing bullshit and then add PPV on any streaming they serve and the basic will be real shit. But on top of that, I can guarantee they'll do commercials.
DisneyFlix will only become a 'rival to Netflix' because Netflix is being forced to become less of an aggregator and more of a distributor of its own content. So Netflix will become worse and Disney will only fill the void for content owned by Disney.
First off, don't assume Netflix will become "worse". Disney is greedy enough that they'll likely release their streaming service in a tiered format, where they feel it right and proper to charge you a different rate based on their massive content portfolio (like charging you more to access "premium" Disney content). I'm certain by 2019 we'll be feeling the full fuck-up of the Net Neutrality dismantling, so tiered streaming services isn't far-fetched.
I'm not saying anything new here - but welcome to the world of paying for multiple streaming providers (or piracy).
Perhaps its time to think about some form of compulsory copyright licenses (as per music on the radio, or cable retransmissions).
They'll think they have you by the balls and not put any effort into making their streaming service customer friendly, i.e. support many devices, work reliably on a wide range of internet connections, etc. They'll make you pay for stuff you don't want to see by bundling it with stuff that you do want to see. The list goes on and on. Monopoly tactics.
