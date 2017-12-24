36,744 People Are Watching Overwatch's Jeff Kaplan Sit Motionless With A Yule Log (kotaku.com) 65
An anonymous reader quotes Kotaku: He's been this way for over an hour, and as word's gotten out the audience has swelled to over 30,000... The Twitch stream opened a couple hours ago on an empty chair. A few minutes later Kaplan walked in and sat down. He's been there ever since, sometimes crossing his legs, sometimes uncrossing them, and always looking, watching, waiting. And lest anyone think the stream is somehow a small segment of footage on loop, there have been a few weird moments sprinkled throughout, including one where Jeff gets booped by an off camera boom mic. In the other, less action filled parts, you can feel time passing as the rate of Jeff blinking changes. Three different blinking speeds, we'll call them long stare, short stare, and turbo eye lash flicking, have taken shape in the stream like the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future...
It's boring to the point of being impossible to look away. It's actually the opposite of what this time of year's supposed to be about. You should be having human interactions with other people. Catching up with family and friends. Not sitting with your phone or laptop transfixed by a motionless Jeff Kaplan...so far he's just continued to sit and stare, perhaps pondering the future of the game or that email he forgot to respond to from a few days ago or maybe just the fact the how many Christmas Eves ago he never imagined where he'd be on December 24, 2017.
It's exactly this in-your-face Christianity that keeps so many people as far away from organized religion as possible.
If you believe in the divinity of Jesus then you have to take the entire New Testament, including the writings of St. Paul which explicitly say physical homosexual relations are verboten, monogamous or not. This is a carry over from the old Jewish law. Most of the strict Jewish religious laws were not required of Christians but sexual morality rules were one Gentiles were obligated to follow.
You don't say?! (Score:5, Funny)
A bunch of idiots with too much time on their hands are wasting it by watching some guy do nothing?
I'm shocked! SHOCKED!
Re: You don't say?! (Score:4, Informative)
A bunch of idiots with too much time on their hands are wasting it by watching some guy do nothing?
This already has prior art . . . Andy Warhol invented this back in the 60's with his movies.
It's still both confusing and amazing what folks will watch.
"I don't understand why anyone would give this more than a few seconds of attention."
Not everybody has ADD like you.
I don't think the point of this, or Andy Warhol's movies, is to watch them for the full duration. They're a kind of tableau vivant -- something you observe for as long as you wish, then go on to something else in your life. They're something more than a photograph, but less than a movie.
"A bunch of idiots with too much time on their hands are wasting it by watching some guy do nothing?"
It's spiritual. All these guys think that, since they are lazy as shit, _they_ could have done that!
After all, that's mostly what they do all day. Every day.
So it's just pure envy.
Mock the stream, let them know what it is really worth and in a far more subtle way then most people would think, log into it, turn on you blank screen saver and turn off the volume and leave it run, nothing watching nothing, perhaps the advertisers will start to realise how much of this stuff is a marketing scam targeted at them.
Re: (Score:3)
Correction. 36745.
"Go to church and celebrate the birth of the Son of God."
Happy Sol Invictus to you too.
Re: (Score:3)
Hallowed are the Ori.
For the 99% who don't now who Kaplan is (like me) (Score:5, Informative)
Apparently he's some video game designer who's the VP of Blizzard. Why the editors think we're all just supposed to know this is beyond me.
Also, no relation to George Kaplan [hitchcock.zone]
Slashdot becomes a magical place at Christmas.
Twitch streams make the "news" now? (Score:1)
Welcome to Slashdot, we wished we were still a Goatse site, instead of a twitch watching site.
Nick Offerman did it better (Score:2)
Not to mention better refreshments. 16-year-old Lagavulin? Count me in.
At this point (Score:2)
Are the 'viewers' actually viewing? (Score:1)
Better things to do (Score:5, Interesting)
If you are in to Overwatch (I am not) your time is better spent looking at the related artwork floating around of the out-of-this-world callipygian girl characters in skintight costumes. Or sometimes no costumes except the face paint.
But maybe that's just me.
It's like the world's first Dadaist Christmas spec (Score:2)
Ce n'est pas un spÃ©cial de NoÃl?
There is no Yule Log (Score:1)
Don't the editors check anything?
There's a fireplace and cookies and milk and Jeff Kaplan.
There is no Yule Log. A Yule Log is a cake that looks like a log, decorated in a Christmassy theme.
Jesus H F Christ.
Re: (Score:3)
A Yule Log is both wood you burn on Christmas and a cake, a cake designed to look like a real Yule Log. Look it up. But you are correct in that there's no real Yule Log as it's a gas fireplace.
And it's not Christmas. That's tomorrow.
Depends on your part of the world and on which they do you celebrate christmas
Who is Jeff Kaplan? (Score:2)
...and who really gives a rat's ass what he's doing? Are peoples' lives really that shallow now?
Are peoples' lives really that shallow now?
Yes, and they have been that shallow for a while now. Or else the Kardashians wouldn't have made all that money.
Channelling Andy Warhol (Score:3)
Idiocracy (Score:2)
Who is Jeff Kaplan? (Score:2)
Who the hell is Jeff Kaplan, and why should I, or anyone else, care about his idiotic performance art?
Don't be alarmed. (Score:2)
Jeff saw Gabe Newell live streaming in front of a yule log and, well, Blizzard.