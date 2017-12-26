Movie Theaters Were Already in Trouble. With Disney's Fox Deal, It's Double (bloomberg.com) 114
Disney's acquisition of Fox's film studio will unite some of the most lucrative movie franchises, from Disney's Star Wars and Marvel series to Fox's X-Men and Avatar. With control of more blockbusters, not only does Disney gain more leverage over theater chains such as AMC and Carmike Cinemas, it also wins more films it could distribute exclusively on its upcoming online service -- cutting out cinema operators entirely. From a report: "Disney is becoming the Wal-Mart of Hollywood: huge and dominant," says Barton Crockett, a media analyst at B. Riley FBR. "That's going to have a big influence up and down the supply chain." Together, Disney and Fox accounted for 40 percent of ticket sales in 2016 in the U.S. and Canada, a level of market concentration that could draw scrutiny from Washington. If the deal goes through, theater owners could get squeezed. Usually a film's box-office revenue is split evenly between exhibitors and the studio. But Disney previously has gotten theaters to hand over a larger share -- sometimes more than 60 percent -- on its biggest, most popular films, such as the Star Wars series. Now it could try the same tactic with Fox's Avatar, which has four sequels in the works. "While the future of movie exhibition looks increasingly dim, a Disney-Fox merger will elevate its level of pain," says Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG LLC. Cinema chains have already suffered this year from a string of box-office bombs, including Warner Bros' King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and online video services such as Netflix are keeping more moviegoers at home.
Yep, it's still the Federal Trade Commission!
Guess who are the idiots that voted for this administration ?
Stupid asshole voted for conmen and criminals, and those conmen and criminals are doing their jobs just right.
Please. This was going to happen no matter what administration was in.
Just like the dismantling of net neutrality was going to happen under a democrat?
Both parties are beholden to the large donors, there is no doubt about that, but republicans are proud of their heritage of taking from the poor and giving to the rich. Trickle down economics doesn't work, and yet they insist on continuing these broken policies every time they are in office. Net neutrality and mega-corporation mergers are just symptoms of the larger problem.
The republican party sold themselves to the voters as the party of fiscal conservancy, and yet they just voted to increase the budget deficit by $150B per year, and *give* more than half of that money to the wealthiest people. That is not fiscal conservancy, that is maxing out your credit cards to buy luxury items and pretending the bill will never come due. If republicans were really about fiscal conservancy, they would cut the military budget down to the same levels as the rest of the world. The US spends more money on the military than the next highest 8 countries combined. The republicans could have cut defense spending by that $150B per year, and given that money to the rich and been heros, instead they insist that those who must foot the bill are the poorest Americans (by cutting their health care), and all of our children (by racking up a huge deficit). If ever there was proof that the tea-party was bullshit, every single tea party congressperson voted for this thing. Your personal share of the bill for this tax cut will be $7,500. Add that on top of the existing debt, and every single american owes close to $75,000. Someday that bill will come due, just like it did in Greece and Spain. Remember that the next time you go out to vote for one of these guys.
STOP giving the mouse your shekels!
The only sensible reply to an irrational destructive force like MegaCorps is STOP GIVING THEM MONEY. Fuck your kids and what they want. This is the war for all the future.
The problem isn't just the mouse. Not the movie theater's problem, anyway.
The problem with movie theaters is the onslaught of ads, the uncomfortable jammed-in seating, the stunningly overpriced snackage and tickets, and the lack of great new movies in favor of Yet Another Retread Idea.
Some of this comes from outside pressure: the constant devaluation of currency and increases in taxation, demands for more and more income from the movie producers, the conversion of the stock market into a "must increase profits every quarter" model.
The problem with movie theaters is the onslaught of ads, the uncomfortable jammed-in seating, the stunningly overpriced snackage and tickets, and the lack of great new movies in favor of Yet Another Retread Idea.
Don't forget that for a very reasonable price $3000-4000 you can build a pretty nice home theater that when coupled with a blu-ray player is very similar to a movie theater experience. The movies tend to come out 2 months-ish after movie theater release so it isn't that long to wait. I only go to the theater when it's something I really want to see and can't wait. But TBH it's not about the movie theater experience. In fact, I like the experience in my home theater much better. I have comfortable seati
Current movie studios:
Disney/Fox
Warner Bros.
Universal
Columbia
Paramount
Lionsgate
MGM
Amblin
Weinstein
And a few dozen smaller studios, as well as the foreign studios (Toei, Canal, Gaumont, Pathe)
So is Disney using their, erm, not-really-monopoly power to keep other movies from being made? No? Then why would the FTC step in?
As magusxxx pointed out down below:
When Iron Giant came out my local multiplex showed it only one day a week at about 10-11am on Saturday. That's it. All the employees including management said the same thing, "If we don't do this then Disney won't give us their next big animated release."
This deal doesn't change much. Disney have been too large for a long time now.
For a functional capitalism you don't just need competition, you need so many competitors that the customer always can take their business elsewhere.
If you can count the competitors on your hands then they can get away by being equally bad.
For competition to work you need so many actors that they can't keep track of each other.
You need a situation where there is always someone who doesn't want to
>
By the time someone takes more than 10% of the market and you can name all the major players by the top of your head it is already too late.
The market should have been regulated before it came to that.
So you don't want freedom if it means any one player gets more than 10% of the pie.
Fuck off and die.
(and give your piece of the pie to someone else, i don't want it)
So you don't want freedom
There's freedom and there's freedom. More than a century ago the people decided that unfettered capitalism was taking on a dark edge and took steps to regulate against the consolidation of assets in one entity. Had they not, we would only be able to go to movies made by Standard Oil Studios. We would drive there in our Standard Oil Rockefeller Steamers and pay for it with our Standard Oil Card.
Quite honestly, that isn't far off of what we have anyway. Maybe removing others' freedom doesn't always do what we expect it to do.
Does Dolby Atmos reproduce a tiny violin well? (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm shedding so many tears for those multi-million dollar theater chains.
George Carlin didn't understand how the mean (average) works in math, or was saying it ironically to see who would agree with that statement.
Mean, median, mode...
Except the joke is accurate. One of the points of a normal distribution is that the mean, median and mode are the same.
But George Carlin is actually correct so there really aren't nits to pick. DivineKnight was trying to be pedantic and failing at it as he is clearly ignorant of how a normal distribution works.
I don't think it means that half the people are dumber than the mean though.
Yes, it does. The mean is the same as the median in a normal distribution and the median is by definition the middle point which means 50% of all data points are above it and 50% are below it.
Do you mean like 1,3,5?
Re: (Score:3)
The usual measure of intelligence in population studies is IQ. It's an awful measurement, but it's also easy to measure and analyse when you have thousands of subjects to process. IQ scores follow a normal distribution - and always will, because they are intentionally normalised to make sure of it. So, in this case, it doesn't matter. Mean, median, mode, all the same.
I've seen some people that could not do that, and I don't mean from a physical disability point. Hell, there's videos on every news site with people too dumb to figure that out.
Since IQ is on a normal distribution those things are all the same. If you’re trying to pedant you might want to actually be correct.
Re:Does Dolby Atmos reproduce a tiny violin well? (Score:5, Interesting)
I know you're being sarcasm, I can tell by the font you're using...except there is an issue I haven't seen addressed yet.
When Iron Giant came out my local multiplex showed it only one day a week at about 10-11am on Saturday. That's it. All the employees including management said the same thing, "If we don't do this then Disney won't give us their next big animated release."
This is EXACTLY the reason why the studios were told to sell of the theaters back in the 70's. Because independent movie studios weren't being allowed to show their movies in better theaters. And it'll only get worse if the deal goes through.
Oh, and to answer your topic question...Sorry, I don't know. But it did reproduce The Red Violin very well.
:D
When Iron Giant came out my local multiplex showed it only one day a week at about 10-11am on Saturday. That's it. All the employees including management said the same thing, "If we don't do this then Disney won't give us their next big animated release."
I'm not disputing that you were told that, but that doesn't actually make it correct. Please note that Iron Giant was a Warner Brothers film, not Disney. I know it's always fun here to blame Disney for everything possible, but I am not seeing at all how Disney could possibly dictate terms to a theater chain about a film a competitor had and everybody would go along with it. I discovered Iron Giant years after it came out and it's a great film, but honestly it wasn't promoted all that well at the time and
Oh joy, yet more oligarchization... (Score:3, Interesting)
"Disney is becoming the Wal-Mart of Hollywood: huge and dominant,"
This is just another example of how monopolies are taking over the US on every level and your elected leaders are facilitating it. You guys really need to take over and purge and then reform your two party system. Doing something similar to the judiciary would probably help too since it has been loaded up with corporate mercenaries right up to the SCOTUS. That is to say, if you don't you'll find yourselves living in a de facto monarchy before middle of the century which I suppose some people on the extreme right wing might find appealing. One dear leader, infallible, above criticism....
I find it amusing that people are so upset about a store chain that started a few decades ago, and rose to dominance because of low prices. No one forced you to go to Walmart, there are other stores with any product type they have on the shelves, and we all have seen the "Walmart shopper" pics.
If you want to go to another store, do so. I make the choice every week which store I want to give my money to.
Remember Yahoo and MySpace? (Score:2)
Surprised they lasted this long. (Score:5, Insightful)
The only reason I think cinemas exist at all is for people who want to watch new releases rather than wait for them to come out on disc.
The cinema used to offer something no other place could: A gigantic screen, supremely clear images, and an audio system that'd give you powerful volume from the chair-rumbling explosions to the chirping giggles of children. Then home cinema technology advanced. What does a cinema offer now that you cannot get just by having a big screen TV (or, as we call them now, a TV) and some half-decent speakers? You can't go for the social experience. Comfort of other viewers mandates watching in silence, so you might as well watch alone.
All they can offer now is the time to drive out there, a captive audience to show trailers and advertising, the crying child behind you, the tall man in front, and the fat person who tries to squeeze past you mid-film to get to the toilets.
Cinemas can give you all that without the space requirement of a large TV.
Also unlike TV screens, cinemas can give you 3D in a way that is actually compatible with human eyes.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean a wall?
Not an option for many renters.
And at least in the US our economy is still pretty split and divided, with a surprisingly large segment being poor. Here it makes much more financial sense to skip the home theater all together and use the cinema a couple times a year instead.
Yes.
Who rents houses that don't include walls? Like this one [wp.com]?
I have a 3D TV and I have only used that feature a handful of times because it was very difficult to sit at the correct angle for it to work properly.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a 3D TV and I have only used that feature a handful of times because it was very difficult to sit at the correct angle for it to work properly.
Unless your TV is junk or your eyes have problems, this is not true. I also have a 3D TV and it works well even for people sitting off center. Over the years I've read and heard a lot of complaints about 3D in home and theaters by people with eye issues and they don't understand that the vast majority of humans have eyes that work perfectly fine for 3D viewing. Those with such problems complain loudly and don't understand that they are the exception not the rule and most people don't have the kind of p
Re: (Score:3)
Also unlike TV screens, cinemas can give you 3D in a way that is actually compatible with human eyes.
That's called "a play", and it is in a different theater. Possibly a school auditorium.
Sometimes it's fun to watch a movie with all the other fans:
Not for some people.
A shared experience among strangers.
Yes, that's my point. Some of us don't enjoy that option.
Re:Surprised they lasted this long. (Score:5, Insightful)
I like going to the cinema. Smaller cinemas I really wish would work on their sound more but I enjoy going, I enjoy sitting and knowing that I'n going to be watching a film - not doing something else, not talking or being expected to talk through the story. Just a difference, a break for a few hours in an environment where someone else is going to take care of it for you.
I know people will now reply with tales of horror with uncaring audiences who are talking on their phones during the film or that time the projection was out of focus or misaligned (happened to me on a 3D viewing - horrible) or...or.....Yes. I know. They're imperfect. But, in my experience at least, for the vast majority of the time those things don't happen and I get the experience I'm looking for. I enjoy it.
People in general will complain about the occasional bad experience discarding all the good ones. As someone who goes to the cinema 3-5 times a month I can count on one hand the number of times the experience was unpleasant. They do occasionally exist but often they don't last long. Last time I saw a guy as much as use his mobile phone silently, he was kicked out within 5min. The one time we had an out of focus projection they fixed, it restarted the film and gave us a 50% discount card for our troubles.
That entirely depends on the theater, time of day, and where it's located. Let me get to the heart of the issue, I would gladly spend double if only to weed out the riffraff and ghetto trash for an adult only venue. I'm firmly believe that if you raise the price, it will raise the bar of the audience whom wishes to take the movie watching / dating experience seriously. No cell phones, no crying kids, no making out, annoying self-centered outbursts..none of that bullshit. Either I'm looking for a nice watchi
Wow, someone learned some new words in school last week. Good job using "prowess" and "negative".
As to your rant, some of us simply don't like being in crowds of people, don't like paying $30 apiece to be in crowds, and are content to stay at home to avoid those crowds, which are usually populated by carbon copies of you.
Role models? Where we have gone, we don't need role models.
The only reason I think cinemas exist at all is for people who want to watch new releases rather than wait for them to come out on disc.
Have you actually been to a multiplex recently?
The principal reason for cinemas to exist is to provide a place for teenagers to take their dates.
Sure, there are families who come to see PG stuff on weekends, but otherwise it's adolescents all the way down
...
Not just teenagers. My BF and I love going out to movies and we are in our 50s. Getting rid of communal entertainment spaces will make people even more isolated and less engaged than before, continuing the atrophication of social skills kicked off by smartphones.
Then home cinema technology advanced. What does a cinema offer now that you cannot get just by having a big screen TV (or, as we call them now, a TV) and some half-decent speakers?
Let me answer this for you with a quote:
A gigantic screen, supremely clear images, and an audio system that'd give you powerful volume from the chair-rumbling explosions to the chirping giggles of children.
If you think even the best of home entertainment systems can match a cinema for this, you have an incredibly shit selection of cinemas. My local cinema has 4 different of cinema on offer, the second from the bottom being IMAX.
The only reason I think cinemas exist at all is for people who want to watch new releases rather than wait for them to come out on disc.
The cinema used to offer something no other place could: A gigantic screen, supremely clear images, and an audio system that'd give you powerful volume from the chair-rumbling explosions to the chirping giggles of children. Then home cinema technology advanced.
Well, that's not all
... society changed.
No, it was never perfect, but I know that audiences were better behaved, in general, when I was a kid. Who wants to pay top dollar to watch a movie with a bunch of rude jerks?
This is the most concise summary of the average social media feed in 2017 I've ever seen.
Impeach the fucking Cheeto and have Hillary Clinton take his place as president of the United States.
No-one except idiot right-wing trolls are putting forth this nonsense, so just give it up already.
The election is long since over, and if Trump gets impeached today, we'll have President Pence tomorrow. Actual Democrats understand this.
Meanwhile, trolls like you keep going round projecting your butthurt over the popular vote onto them. This is completely transparent to anyone with a brain, and so you might as well stop wasting your time.
The election is long since over, and if Trump gets impeached today, we'll have President Pence tomorrow. Actual Americans understand this.
TFTFY.
Point taken.
You actually think anyone other than Hillary sycophants gives a shit about the popular vote?
One group of special snowflakes is butthurt, and it's not the team that won.
btw, read my sig once or twice.
Theater Bandwidth (Score:3)
Big-budget films shown in theaters nowadays are played off of hard drives (shipped to the theater, encrypted), on a Windows PC connected to a digital projector. The bitrate of these files can be much higher than what even a UHD Bluray can offer, as the latter is limited to 100GB and hard drives can be had that are 100x+ that capacity. That means video quality can be much higher than what you can get for your home cinema. Even with gigabit internet you can only stream just over 1TB over the course of a 2.5 hour film (and of course no streaming service offers anywhere near gigabit streams). One might argue this kind of bandwidth is unnecessary for film, but the emergence of lightfield photography, and VR video, can make use of it easily. Lytro's top-quality lightfield video currently uses 500GB/minute, for reference. People who care about top-end video quality will still come to theaters. VR can simulate the experience of watching a film in a theater (with other people in it, if you wish), from your home, albeit with reduced fidelity. Watching at home will almost always be about convenience, with some quality tradeoffs.
http://www.slashfilm.com/qa-imax-theatre-real-imax-liemax/
Don't confuse where you live and the word "most". Pretty much every decent sized city was equipped to handle the hobbit in HFR 3D, my own city (500000 people has IMAX cinemas, Dolby cinemas in 2 different locations and 4DX cinemas.
Maybe people in your city aren't that interested in going to the cinema and thus don't get nice ones as a result.
The problem is that most theaters are not equipped for this level of quality. For example, where I live theaters insist on using obsolete and really bad projectors, the price of only one bag of popcorn is enough to buy kilograms of popcorn in any supermarket and finally the quality of the image and the sound are mediocre compared to quality and sound of a good TV these days.
This is a perfect example of flawed reasoning from the specific to the general. I'm sorry that in your specific small town that this is true, but it's not true everywhere.
This is a perfect example of flawed reasoning from the specific to the general. I'm sorry that in your specific small town that this is true, but it's not true everywhere.
Wrong. This is actually a good example of what happens when some guy like you in a hurry to make others look foolish ends up making yourself look foolish by not asking yourself what the scope is and what size would be what I described as "where I live" before commenting. Tip: Not all countries are like the US or like in Europe where I imagine that you might actually get a good theater around every corner.
Select-theater showing works for some chains (Score:2)
The small, single screen theater I typically go to in a town just north of where I live specifically boycotted bringing in this latest Star Wars as the premier or any showing on the premise of 'Disney wants too much of a cut, and we aren't screwing our patrons over with our costs.' Now this is one of many 1 to 4 screen theaters owned by a local company in our state, so they clearly picked up 'Star Wars' in the bigger cities where they can offset the cut back to Disney with more foot traffic. However, this
Movies are expensive (Score:3)
60% How about 90+% (Score:2, Informative)
I worked in a movie theater in high school for a large theater chain and got to know one of the assistant managers pretty well. He said that they had to pay 90-92% of all ticket sales for Star Wars episodes 2 and 3 to the studios. There's a big difference between 60% and 90%. He said that the tickets paid for the building payments and utilities. The concessions paid for everything else.
and if they didn't expect to make a profit on those movies, they would have refused to show them. They have that option.
Expect a phenomenal increase in piracy (Score:2)
Bad news for Netflix (Score:2)
A good chunk of content will be taken out of netflix for Disney's own streaming service. With content being split up again and viewers not wanting to go back to cable with its appointment based viewing schedule, it looks like piracy will probably be on the rise again.
