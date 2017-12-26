Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Movie Theaters Were Already in Trouble. With Disney's Fox Deal, It's Double (bloomberg.com) 114

Posted by msmash from the road-ahead dept.
Disney's acquisition of Fox's film studio will unite some of the most lucrative movie franchises, from Disney's Star Wars and Marvel series to Fox's X-Men and Avatar. With control of more blockbusters, not only does Disney gain more leverage over theater chains such as AMC and Carmike Cinemas, it also wins more films it could distribute exclusively on its upcoming online service -- cutting out cinema operators entirely. From a report: "Disney is becoming the Wal-Mart of Hollywood: huge and dominant," says Barton Crockett, a media analyst at B. Riley FBR. "That's going to have a big influence up and down the supply chain." Together, Disney and Fox accounted for 40 percent of ticket sales in 2016 in the U.S. and Canada, a level of market concentration that could draw scrutiny from Washington. If the deal goes through, theater owners could get squeezed. Usually a film's box-office revenue is split evenly between exhibitors and the studio. But Disney previously has gotten theaters to hand over a larger share -- sometimes more than 60 percent -- on its biggest, most popular films, such as the Star Wars series. Now it could try the same tactic with Fox's Avatar, which has four sequels in the works. "While the future of movie exhibition looks increasingly dim, a Disney-Fox merger will elevate its level of pain," says Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG LLC. Cinema chains have already suffered this year from a string of box-office bombs, including Warner Bros' King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and online video services such as Netflix are keeping more moviegoers at home.

  • Guess who isn't doing their job! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @02:36AM (#55807733)

    Yep, it's still the Federal Trade Commission!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yep, it's still the Federal Trade Commission!

      Guess who are the idiots that voted for this administration ?
      Stupid asshole voted for conmen and criminals, and those conmen and criminals are doing their jobs just right.

    • Re: No its you! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      STOP giving the mouse your shekels!

      The only sensible reply to an irrational destructive force like MegaCorps is STOP GIVING THEM MONEY. Fuck your kids and what they want. This is the war for all the future.

      • The problem isn't just the mouse. Not the movie theater's problem, anyway.

        The problem with movie theaters is the onslaught of ads, the uncomfortable jammed-in seating, the stunningly overpriced snackage and tickets, and the lack of great new movies in favor of Yet Another Retread Idea.

        Some of this comes from outside pressure: the constant devaluation of currency and increases in taxation, demands for more and more income from the movie producers, the conversion of the stock market into a "must increase prof

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

          The problem isn't just the mouse. Not the movie theater's problem, anyway.

          The problem with movie theaters is the onslaught of ads, the uncomfortable jammed-in seating, the stunningly overpriced snackage and tickets, and the lack of great new movies in favor of Yet Another Retread Idea.

          Don't forget that for a very reasonable price $3000-4000 you can build a pretty nice home theater that when coupled with a blu-ray player is very similar to a movie theater experience. The movies tend to come out 2 months-ish after movie theater release so it isn't that long to wait. I only go to the theater when it's something I really want to see and can't wait. But TBH it's not about the movie theater experience. In fact, I like the experience in my home theater much better. I have comfortable seati

    • Monopoly (Score:2, Insightful)

      by JBMcB ( 73720 )

      Current movie studios:

      Disney/Fox
      Warner Bros.
      Universal
      Columbia
      Paramount
      Lionsgate
      MGM
      Amblin
      Weinstein

      And a few dozen smaller studios, as well as the foreign studios (Toei, Canal, Gaumont, Pathe)

      So is Disney using their, erm, not-really-monopoly power to keep other movies from being made? No? Then why would the FTC step in?

  • Does Dolby Atmos reproduce a tiny violin well? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @02:38AM (#55807745)

    With control of more blockbusters, not only does Disney gain more leverage over theater chains such as AMC and Carmike Cinemas...

    I'm shedding so many tears for those multi-million dollar theater chains.

    • I know you're being sarcasm, I can tell by the font you're using...except there is an issue I haven't seen addressed yet.

      When Iron Giant came out my local multiplex showed it only one day a week at about 10-11am on Saturday. That's it. All the employees including management said the same thing, "If we don't do this then Disney won't give us their next big animated release."

      This is EXACTLY the reason why the studios were told to sell of the theaters back in the 70's. Because independent movie studios weren't being allowed to show their movies in better theaters. And it'll only get worse if the deal goes through.

      Oh, and to answer your topic question...Sorry, I don't know. But it did reproduce The Red Violin very well. :D

      • I know you're being sarcasm, I can tell by the font you're using...except there is an issue I haven't seen addressed yet.

        When Iron Giant came out my local multiplex showed it only one day a week at about 10-11am on Saturday. That's it. All the employees including management said the same thing, "If we don't do this then Disney won't give us their next big animated release."

        I'm not disputing that you were told that, but that doesn't actually make it correct. Please note that Iron Giant was a Warner Brothers film, not Disney. I know it's always fun here to blame Disney for everything possible, but I am not seeing at all how Disney could possibly dictate terms to a theater chain about a film a competitor had and everybody would go along with it. I discovered Iron Giant years after it came out and it's a great film, but honestly it wasn't promoted all that well at the time and

  • Oh joy, yet more oligarchization... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @02:59AM (#55807793)

    "Disney is becoming the Wal-Mart of Hollywood: huge and dominant,"

    This is just another example of how monopolies are taking over the US on every level and your elected leaders are facilitating it. You guys really need to take over and purge and then reform your two party system. Doing something similar to the judiciary would probably help too since it has been loaded up with corporate mercenaries right up to the SCOTUS. That is to say, if you don't you'll find yourselves living in a de facto monarchy before middle of the century which I suppose some people on the extreme right wing might find appealing. One dear leader, infallible, above criticism....

    • I find it amusing that people are so upset about a store chain that started a few decades ago, and rose to dominance because of low prices. No one forced you to go to Walmart, there are other stores with any product type they have on the shelves, and we all have seen the "Walmart shopper" pics.

      If you want to go to another store, do so. I make the choice every week which store I want to give my money to.

  • Compared to buying real property (property that you can hold in your hand or step on with your boots), the buying of IP is almost like somebody selling you the Brooklyn Bridge. Whether Disney manages to increase or collapse the value of the "property" depends largely on management making the right moves to promote it. With many real properties, say like gold or until recently steel mills, the buyer comes looking for you. Netflix could very well create B-movie franchises worth more than the combined paper co

  • Surprised they lasted this long. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SuricouRaven ( 1897204 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @04:18AM (#55807981)

    The only reason I think cinemas exist at all is for people who want to watch new releases rather than wait for them to come out on disc.

    The cinema used to offer something no other place could: A gigantic screen, supremely clear images, and an audio system that'd give you powerful volume from the chair-rumbling explosions to the chirping giggles of children. Then home cinema technology advanced. What does a cinema offer now that you cannot get just by having a big screen TV (or, as we call them now, a TV) and some half-decent speakers? You can't go for the social experience. Comfort of other viewers mandates watching in silence, so you might as well watch alone.

    All they can offer now is the time to drive out there, a captive audience to show trailers and advertising, the crying child behind you, the tall man in front, and the fat person who tries to squeeze past you mid-film to get to the toilets.

    • Cinemas can give you all that without the space requirement of a large TV.

      Also unlike TV screens, cinemas can give you 3D in a way that is actually compatible with human eyes.

      • Also unlike TV screens, cinemas can give you 3D in a way that is actually compatible with human eyes.

        That's called "a play", and it is in a different theater. Possibly a school auditorium.

    • Re:Surprised they lasted this long. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by mccalli ( 323026 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @05:16AM (#55808109) Homepage
      Devil's advocate time. They also offer a place to concentrate on watching the film, not wondering whether you should do the washing up or checking social media. They offer a change of scenery - simply getting out of the house can be good. They offer an event, a bit of...well....theatre. They give an audience too - watching films in a cinema is different to watching them at home, particularly comedies or popcorn-munching dumb action films. It's a different atmosphere.

      I like going to the cinema. Smaller cinemas I really wish would work on their sound more but I enjoy going, I enjoy sitting and knowing that I'n going to be watching a film - not doing something else, not talking or being expected to talk through the story. Just a difference, a break for a few hours in an environment where someone else is going to take care of it for you.

      I know people will now reply with tales of horror with uncaring audiences who are talking on their phones during the film or that time the projection was out of focus or misaligned (happened to me on a 3D viewing - horrible) or...or.....Yes. I know. They're imperfect. But, in my experience at least, for the vast majority of the time those things don't happen and I get the experience I'm looking for. I enjoy it.

      • People in general will complain about the occasional bad experience discarding all the good ones. As someone who goes to the cinema 3-5 times a month I can count on one hand the number of times the experience was unpleasant. They do occasionally exist but often they don't last long. Last time I saw a guy as much as use his mobile phone silently, he was kicked out within 5min. The one time we had an out of focus projection they fixed, it restarted the film and gave us a 50% discount card for our troubles.

      • That entirely depends on the theater, time of day, and where it's located. Let me get to the heart of the issue, I would gladly spend double if only to weed out the riffraff and ghetto trash for an adult only venue. I'm firmly believe that if you raise the price, it will raise the bar of the audience whom wishes to take the movie watching / dating experience seriously. No cell phones, no crying kids, no making out, annoying self-centered outbursts..none of that bullshit. Either I'm looking for a nice watchi

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by thomst ( 1640045 )

      SuricouRaven theorized:

      The only reason I think cinemas exist at all is for people who want to watch new releases rather than wait for them to come out on disc.

      Have you actually been to a multiplex recently?

      The principal reason for cinemas to exist is to provide a place for teenagers to take their dates.

      Sure, there are families who come to see PG stuff on weekends, but otherwise it's adolescents all the way down ...

      • Not just teenagers. My BF and I love going out to movies and we are in our 50s. Getting rid of communal entertainment spaces will make people even more isolated and less engaged than before, continuing the atrophication of social skills kicked off by smartphones.

    • Then home cinema technology advanced. What does a cinema offer now that you cannot get just by having a big screen TV (or, as we call them now, a TV) and some half-decent speakers?

      Let me answer this for you with a quote:

      A gigantic screen, supremely clear images, and an audio system that'd give you powerful volume from the chair-rumbling explosions to the chirping giggles of children.

      If you think even the best of home entertainment systems can match a cinema for this, you have an incredibly shit selection of cinemas. My local cinema has 4 different of cinema on offer, the second from the bottom being IMAX.

    • The only reason I think cinemas exist at all is for people who want to watch new releases rather than wait for them to come out on disc.

      The cinema used to offer something no other place could: A gigantic screen, supremely clear images, and an audio system that'd give you powerful volume from the chair-rumbling explosions to the chirping giggles of children. Then home cinema technology advanced.

      Well, that's not all ... society changed.

      No, it was never perfect, but I know that audiences were better behaved, in general, when I was a kid. Who wants to pay top dollar to watch a movie with a bunch of rude jerks?

  • Theater Bandwidth (Score:3)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @05:24AM (#55808121)

    Big-budget films shown in theaters nowadays are played off of hard drives (shipped to the theater, encrypted), on a Windows PC connected to a digital projector. The bitrate of these files can be much higher than what even a UHD Bluray can offer, as the latter is limited to 100GB and hard drives can be had that are 100x+ that capacity. That means video quality can be much higher than what you can get for your home cinema. Even with gigabit internet you can only stream just over 1TB over the course of a 2.5 hour film (and of course no streaming service offers anywhere near gigabit streams). One might argue this kind of bandwidth is unnecessary for film, but the emergence of lightfield photography, and VR video, can make use of it easily. Lytro's top-quality lightfield video currently uses 500GB/minute, for reference. People who care about top-end video quality will still come to theaters. VR can simulate the experience of watching a film in a theater (with other people in it, if you wish), from your home, albeit with reduced fidelity. Watching at home will almost always be about convenience, with some quality tradeoffs.

    • The problem is that most theaters are not equipped for this level of quality. For example, where I live theaters insist on using obsolete and really bad projectors, the price of only one bag of popcorn is enough to buy kilograms of popcorn in any supermarket and finally the quality of the image and the sound are mediocre compared to quality and sound of a good TV these days.

      • Don't confuse where you live and the word "most". Pretty much every decent sized city was equipped to handle the hobbit in HFR 3D, my own city (500000 people has IMAX cinemas, Dolby cinemas in 2 different locations and 4DX cinemas.

        Maybe people in your city aren't that interested in going to the cinema and thus don't get nice ones as a result.

      • The problem is that most theaters are not equipped for this level of quality. For example, where I live theaters insist on using obsolete and really bad projectors, the price of only one bag of popcorn is enough to buy kilograms of popcorn in any supermarket and finally the quality of the image and the sound are mediocre compared to quality and sound of a good TV these days.

        This is a perfect example of flawed reasoning from the specific to the general. I'm sorry that in your specific small town that this is true, but it's not true everywhere.

        • This is a perfect example of flawed reasoning from the specific to the general. I'm sorry that in your specific small town that this is true, but it's not true everywhere.

          Wrong. This is actually a good example of what happens when some guy like you in a hurry to make others look foolish ends up making yourself look foolish by not asking yourself what the scope is and what size would be what I described as "where I live" before commenting. Tip: Not all countries are like the US or like in Europe where I imagine that you might actually get a good theater around every corner.

  • The small, single screen theater I typically go to in a town just north of where I live specifically boycotted bringing in this latest Star Wars as the premier or any showing on the premise of 'Disney wants too much of a cut, and we aren't screwing our patrons over with our costs.' Now this is one of many 1 to 4 screen theaters owned by a local company in our state, so they clearly picked up 'Star Wars' in the bigger cities where they can offset the cut back to Disney with more foot traffic. However, this

  • Movies are expensive (Score:3)

    by MoarSauce123 ( 3641185 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @08:44AM (#55808535)
    Not too long ago taking the family out to the movies was cheap entertainment. These days it is a major investment and if we go we make sure that there is a very high chance of us liking the movie. If it gets any more expensive I will ask for my money back when the movie sucks. It's not the theater's fault, they just resell defective merchandise. They should charge the distributor and film studios.

  • 60% How about 90+% (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I worked in a movie theater in high school for a large theater chain and got to know one of the assistant managers pretty well. He said that they had to pay 90-92% of all ticket sales for Star Wars episodes 2 and 3 to the studios. There's a big difference between 60% and 90%. He said that the tickets paid for the building payments and utilities. The concessions paid for everything else.

  • Disney will probably try to go back to their artificial scarcity shenanigans that worked so well for them till then 90s. Not any more. If they try that again, it will probably backfire on them spectacularly.

  • A good chunk of content will be taken out of netflix for Disney's own streaming service. With content being split up again and viewers not wanting to go back to cable with its appointment based viewing schedule, it looks like piracy will probably be on the rise again.

  • My brother owned a movie theater until a couple years ago when he sold out to a big chain. He never got a dime from the blockbuster movies, 100% of the first 1 or 2 weeks ticket sales went to the distributor. _IF_ the movie hung on the next 2 weeks he would get 20-30% of the ticket sales. It didn't hit 50% until week 4 or 5. That is why popcorn costs $10, it was his main source of income.
    • I think the submitter got confused on distributors versus movie theatres. Studios get half, the distributor gets half. The theatre chains negotiate with the distributor for whatever cut (if any) they get. But that's why they say a movie has to make at least 2x its budget just to break-even.

