Movie Theaters Were Already in Trouble. With Disney's Fox Deal, It's Double (bloomberg.com) 71
Disney's acquisition of Fox's film studio will unite some of the most lucrative movie franchises, from Disney's Star Wars and Marvel series to Fox's X-Men and Avatar. With control of more blockbusters, not only does Disney gain more leverage over theater chains such as AMC and Carmike Cinemas, it also wins more films it could distribute exclusively on its upcoming online service -- cutting out cinema operators entirely. From a report: "Disney is becoming the Wal-Mart of Hollywood: huge and dominant," says Barton Crockett, a media analyst at B. Riley FBR. "That's going to have a big influence up and down the supply chain." Together, Disney and Fox accounted for 40 percent of ticket sales in 2016 in the U.S. and Canada, a level of market concentration that could draw scrutiny from Washington. If the deal goes through, theater owners could get squeezed. Usually a film's box-office revenue is split evenly between exhibitors and the studio. But Disney previously has gotten theaters to hand over a larger share -- sometimes more than 60 percent -- on its biggest, most popular films, such as the Star Wars series. Now it could try the same tactic with Fox's Avatar, which has four sequels in the works. "While the future of movie exhibition looks increasingly dim, a Disney-Fox merger will elevate its level of pain," says Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG LLC. Cinema chains have already suffered this year from a string of box-office bombs, including Warner Bros' King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and online video services such as Netflix are keeping more moviegoers at home.
Guess who isn't doing their job! (Score:4, Insightful)
Yep, it's still the Federal Trade Commission!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: No its you! (Score:1)
STOP giving the mouse your shekels!
The only sensible reply to an irrational destructive force like MegaCorps is STOP GIVING THEM MONEY. Fuck your kids and what they want. This is the war for all the future.
Does Dolby Atmos reproduce a tiny violin well? (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm shedding so many tears for those multi-million dollar theater chains.
Re: (Score:2)
George Carlin didn't understand how the mean (average) works in math, or was saying it ironically to see who would agree with that statement.
Mean, median, mode...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Except the joke is accurate. One of the points of a normal distribution is that the mean, median and mode are the same.
Re: (Score:3)
The usual measure of intelligence in population studies is IQ. It's an awful measurement, but it's also easy to measure and analyse when you have thousands of subjects to process. IQ scores follow a normal distribution - and always will, because they are intentionally normalised to make sure of it. So, in this case, it doesn't matter. Mean, median, mode, all the same.
Re: (Score:1)
Since IQ is on a normal distribution those things are all the same. If you’re trying to pedant you might want to actually be correct.
Re:Does Dolby Atmos reproduce a tiny violin well? (Score:5, Interesting)
I know you're being sarcasm, I can tell by the font you're using...except there is an issue I haven't seen addressed yet.
When Iron Giant came out my local multiplex showed it only one day a week at about 10-11am on Saturday. That's it. All the employees including management said the same thing, "If we don't do this then Disney won't give us their next big animated release."
This is EXACTLY the reason why the studios were told to sell of the theaters back in the 70's. Because independent movie studios weren't being allowed to show their movies in better theaters. And it'll only get worse if the deal goes through.
Oh, and to answer your topic question...Sorry, I don't know. But it did reproduce The Red Violin very well.
:D
Oh joy, yet more oligarchization... (Score:3, Interesting)
"Disney is becoming the Wal-Mart of Hollywood: huge and dominant,"
This is just another example of how monopolies are taking over the US on every level and your elected leaders are facilitating it. You guys really need to take over and purge and then reform your two party system. Doing something similar to the judiciary would probably help too since it has been loaded up with corporate mercenaries right up to the SCOTUS. That is to say, if you don't you'll find yourselves living in a de facto monarchy before middle of the century which I suppose some people on the extreme right wing might find appealing. One dear leader, infallible, above criticism....
Remember Yahoo and MySpace? (Score:2)
Surprised they lasted this long. (Score:5, Insightful)
The only reason I think cinemas exist at all is for people who want to watch new releases rather than wait for them to come out on disc.
The cinema used to offer something no other place could: A gigantic screen, supremely clear images, and an audio system that'd give you powerful volume from the chair-rumbling explosions to the chirping giggles of children. Then home cinema technology advanced. What does a cinema offer now that you cannot get just by having a big screen TV (or, as we call them now, a TV) and some half-decent speakers? You can't go for the social experience. Comfort of other viewers mandates watching in silence, so you might as well watch alone.
All they can offer now is the time to drive out there, a captive audience to show trailers and advertising, the crying child behind you, the tall man in front, and the fat person who tries to squeeze past you mid-film to get to the toilets.
Re: (Score:2)
Cinemas can give you all that without the space requirement of a large TV.
Also unlike TV screens, cinemas can give you 3D in a way that is actually compatible with human eyes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You mean a wall?
Not an option for many renters.
And at least in the US our economy is still pretty split and divided, with a surprisingly large segment being poor. Here it makes much more financial sense to skip the home theater all together and use the cinema a couple times a year instead.
Yes.
Re: Surprised they lasted this long. (Score:2)
I have a 3D TV and I have only used that feature a handful of times because it was very difficult to sit at the correct angle for it to work properly.
Re:Surprised they lasted this long. (Score:5, Insightful)
I like going to the cinema. Smaller cinemas I really wish would work on their sound more but I enjoy going, I enjoy sitting and knowing that I'n going to be watching a film - not doing something else, not talking or being expected to talk through the story. Just a difference, a break for a few hours in an environment where someone else is going to take care of it for you.
I know people will now reply with tales of horror with uncaring audiences who are talking on their phones during the film or that time the projection was out of focus or misaligned (happened to me on a 3D viewing - horrible) or...or.....Yes. I know. They're imperfect. But, in my experience at least, for the vast majority of the time those things don't happen and I get the experience I'm looking for. I enjoy it.
Re: (Score:2)
People in general will complain about the occasional bad experience discarding all the good ones. As someone who goes to the cinema 3-5 times a month I can count on one hand the number of times the experience was unpleasant. They do occasionally exist but often they don't last long. Last time I saw a guy as much as use his mobile phone silently, he was kicked out within 5min. The one time we had an out of focus projection they fixed, it restarted the film and gave us a 50% discount card for our troubles.
Re: (Score:2)
SuricouRaven theorized:
The only reason I think cinemas exist at all is for people who want to watch new releases rather than wait for them to come out on disc.
Have you actually been to a multiplex recently?
The principal reason for cinemas to exist is to provide a place for teenagers to take their dates.
Sure, there are families who come to see PG stuff on weekends, but otherwise it's adolescents all the way down
...
Re: Surprised they lasted this long. (Score:2)
Not just teenagers. My BF and I love going out to movies and we are in our 50s. Getting rid of communal entertainment spaces will make people even more isolated and less engaged than before, continuing the atrophication of social skills kicked off by smartphones.
Re: (Score:2)
Then home cinema technology advanced. What does a cinema offer now that you cannot get just by having a big screen TV (or, as we call them now, a TV) and some half-decent speakers?
Let me answer this for you with a quote:
A gigantic screen, supremely clear images, and an audio system that'd give you powerful volume from the chair-rumbling explosions to the chirping giggles of children.
If you think even the best of home entertainment systems can match a cinema for this, you have an incredibly shit selection of cinemas. My local cinema has 4 different of cinema on offer, the second from the bottom being IMAX.
Re: (Score:2)
Impeach the fucking Cheeto and have Hillary Clinton take his place as president of the United States.
No-one except idiot right-wing trolls are putting forth this nonsense, so just give it up already.
The election is long since over, and if Trump gets impeached today, we'll have President Pence tomorrow. Actual Democrats understand this.
Meanwhile, trolls like you keep going round projecting your butthurt over the popular vote onto them. This is completely transparent to anyone with a brain, and so you might as well stop wasting your time.
Re: (Score:2)
The election is long since over, and if Trump gets impeached today, we'll have President Pence tomorrow. Actual Americans understand this.
TFTFY.
Point taken.
Theater Bandwidth (Score:3)
Big-budget films shown in theaters nowadays are played off of hard drives (shipped to the theater, encrypted), on a Windows PC connected to a digital projector. The bitrate of these files can be much higher than what even a UHD Bluray can offer, as the latter is limited to 100GB and hard drives can be had that are 100x+ that capacity. That means video quality can be much higher than what you can get for your home cinema. Even with gigabit internet you can only stream just over 1TB over the course of a 2.5 hour film (and of course no streaming service offers anywhere near gigabit streams). One might argue this kind of bandwidth is unnecessary for film, but the emergence of lightfield photography, and VR video, can make use of it easily. Lytro's top-quality lightfield video currently uses 500GB/minute, for reference. People who care about top-end video quality will still come to theaters. VR can simulate the experience of watching a film in a theater (with other people in it, if you wish), from your home, albeit with reduced fidelity. Watching at home will almost always be about convenience, with some quality tradeoffs.
Re: (Score:2)
Select-theater showing works for some chains (Score:2)
The small, single screen theater I typically go to in a town just north of where I live specifically boycotted bringing in this latest Star Wars as the premier or any showing on the premise of 'Disney wants too much of a cut, and we aren't screwing our patrons over with our costs.' Now this is one of many 1 to 4 screen theaters owned by a local company in our state, so they clearly picked up 'Star Wars' in the bigger cities where they can offset the cut back to Disney with more foot traffic. However, this
Movies are expensive (Score:2)