The World's First 88-inch 8K OLED Display (engadget.com) 77
From a report: Come CES, LG will be letting attendees get up close with its new 88-inch 8K OLED display, which is both the largest and the highest-resolution OLED panel to date. But as far as specs go, that's all we have for now. Previously, the largest OLED screen size was 77 inches, and it "only" came in 4K. While this combination is currently offered to consumers by the likes of LG Electronics, Sony and Panasonic, they all source their large OLED panels from LG Display.
How many defects? (Score:5, Interesting)
How many defective pixels will THIS wonder of the world come with?
Re: How many defects? (Score:1)
But does it matter if you can't see them?
The big ones were annoying back in the day, but these small pixels at anything over 4 feet should be invisible...
Re: (Score:3)
Dead pixels that don't light up? You'd need a nearly completely 100% white display to notice them.
Defective pixels stuck to "on"? Extremely annoying.
Re: (Score:2)
Defective pixels stuck to "on"? Extremely annoying.
"Stuck on" is extremely rare for OLED. "Stuck off" is common, and most big screens will have a few. But as you say, you won't even notice unless you are OCD enough to look for them.
I saw a big OLED monitor at Costco. It looked really nice. Very bright vivid colors, and the black was totally black. It was also really expensive, so I will wait. I predict that within 5 years, LCD monitors will be in the dustbin of history. Once OLEDs reach price parity, no one will want an LCD.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't want OLED. The quality degrades over time and not equally on each colour.
Posted from my computer with the same VP171s I used for over a decade and still working fine.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like Plasma
Re: How many defects? (Score:4, Interesting)
OLED still has a very serious burn-in problem and that just does not seem to go away in the mid term - so no, OLED will not replace LCD in the monitors any time soon.
The burn-in is not that problematic in TVs and OLED is already dominating the high-end - if the prices keep dropping, LCD will be driven back to the lower end of the TV market.
But monitors - I expect seeing mostly LCDs there for a long time.
Re: (Score:2)
OLED still has a very serious burn-in problem and that just does not seem to go away in the mid term - so no, OLED will not replace LCD in the monitors any time soon.
I've got the 2nd to the last pre-4k 55" LG (3 years old?) and I haven't seen any sign of burn in. It replaced a Pioneer Elite Plasma 50", so I know all about burn in (fuck you NBC logo!).
I read about the burn concern before buying it, but I simply couldn't stomach the piss poor LCD quality after living with true blacks on the Plasma for so long (the refresh is also far smoother on the OLED so I've never noticed that irritating "soap opera" effect either). I generally try to avoid burn in after owning a Plas
Re: (Score:2)
The ones at CES won't have any defects. That's how it works. Make a batch of 10,000, send the one or two that don't have any defect to CES. Not that this matters much, it's not like we have any movie filmed at that resolution anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Does it matter? Serious question. A display like this isn’t for precision work. It’s for enjoying the most cinematic experience possible in your palatial estate. At typical viewing distances for a display of this size you’d be hard-pressed to notice any individual dead or stuck-live pixels, even under adverse conditions.
Why look for things to complain about, rather than just enjoying them for what they are?
Re: How many defects? (Score:2)
Intolerance of dead pixels is why these things are so expensive. That said, I agree we should never be tolerant of them, let them improve manufacturing technology.
Re: (Score:1)
8K = 7680x4320 [wikipedia.org]
This will work! (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I have a four-monitor setup specifically so that I can put windows in specific places and then not move them for hours, or even days. Even my LCD monitors start to display "burn-in" with this use, but it disappears after a night powered off. If I had a massive 8K display, I would be doing the same thing: placing windows in various places so that I don't have to swap between background and foreground tasks. I'd probably see damage to the OLED within months, and a screen saver won't do shit if I'm actually us
Re: (Score:3)
... as a monitor. Because no videos will be in 8K!
As far as I know Red, Panasonic, Sharp, Canon all have an 8K camera in the $100k range. You also have a ton of cameras between 4K and 8K down to around the $5k range. There's probably a market for these at some high end movie studios, sure there's no consumer format but I hardly expect this to be at a consumer price either...
Re:This will work! (Score:4, Interesting)
And amongst the very few productions that actually use 4k digital intermediates, many of them reach that kind of resolution in only a few scenes, when there is outdoor daylight and the picture is not mostly blurred by the "artistic over-use" of unnaturally shallow depth of field (aka "bokeh").
I for one would not expect any sizeable amount of 8k productions that would earn that label anytime soon. Chances are, even if the recording hardware allows for 8k resolution, 8k movies will be even more "fake-8k" than 4k ones are fake already.
Re: (Score:3)
Just look at the sad situation regarding 4k content: The vast majority of even high-budget movies is still produced with 2k digital intermediates, and fake-4k is "derived" from this via mere upscaling. And amongst the very few productions that actually use 4k digital intermediates, many of them reach that kind of resolution in only a few scenes, when there is outdoor daylight and the picture is not mostly blurred by the "artistic over-use" of unnaturally shallow depth of field (aka "bokeh").
True, though in their defense releasing a UHD version also gives you Rec. 2020 color and HDR even if the resolution is just an upscale. And in many cases they have gone back to the original film assets for the non-VFX scenes. And there's an increasing trend to do it properly for new films (Chappie, Deadpool, Dunkirk, Logan, Interstellar, The Revenant for example) so... it's getting there.
Re: This will work! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They started doing test filming and broadcasting last year in Japan, but I don't think you can receive it without special equipment. In any case, the 2020 Olympics will be the first thing widely broadcast in 8k.
Re:This will work! (Score:5, Insightful)
640 x 480 should be good enough for anybody.
Re: (Score:2)
Non-HD Starcraft forever!
Re: (Score:1)
... as a monitor. Because no videos will be in 8K!
You have not been keeping up with technology. Tokyo Olympics [theverge.com] in 8K resolution. There are plenty of other references for 8K if you care to look.
To be fair I will concede that 8K has very little content available at the moment but then again 4K when it first came out also had little content. Even 1080p content became commercially viable when Bluray (yes I do know about HD-DVD) became the industry standard. Currently in order of the most content for media is DVD followed by HD Bluray (ie. 1080p) then UHD
Re: (Score:1)
my zx81 has 16k
Only with that big clunky RAM pack. How much issue do yo have with wobble? Damn near everyone that I knew had that issue. I guess I was lucky as I didn't.
thats 223 cm (Score:2)
in metric: 223 cm
Nothing if value (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
88" is fairly easy. Waiting for 44". (Score:2)
8K at such a low density isn't much more impressive than a 4K at 1/4 the screen area.
Now, 8K at 1/4 the screen area would make an absolutely beautiful display, and I might just be first in line.
Projector time (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
the resolution difference probably won't be as great as you imagine.
But the color will be better.
Re: (Score:3)
This is an OLED screen, which is all about picture quality. Getting screens this size isn't a big deal. Getting an mass produced OLED TV at this size is.
Meh (Score:3)
That's 1912 inches smaller than Frank's TV.
Question (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Probably easier than you can afford the bandwidth to download anything longer than an advertisement.
Re: (Score:2)
Bah. Bittorrent FTW.
How much is enough? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
The "market" can only (at best) make profitable decisions, it cannot make wise decisions.
It may not be the case that "government" makes wise decisions, but something other than the market itself is necessary to make decisions based on things other than profit.
Re: (Score:2)
They build roads and bridges too.
It isn't a matter of one or the other
Looking forward to this (Score:2)
Considering how its "easy" to get an LCD TV (or whatever Samsung's "quantum dot" actually us) in this size class, its thus far been impossible to find OLED beyond 77" (/w insane price).
As such, I'm very much looking forward to seeing a display like this go into mass production. (Heck, I'd be equally happy if they did it in only 4k.)
Right now, I'm still using an old Samsung 61" back-projection DLP set (a late model, so it actually looks good) and have wanted to upgrade to something bigger for a while (moved
OLED is pointless (Score:2)
A display comprised of an array of 100 million light bulbs (assuming RGB sub-pixel configuration) does not seem particularly bright idea (pun intended) from a failure standpoint. You'll never be able to manufacture an array with all working pixels they each have a chance of failure and all non-uniformly degrade with use. Anyone who really intends on benefiting from 8k resolution and OLED quality will notice failures of individual elements as sure as they will notice overall steady desynchronization of uni
If OLED is pointless then... (Score:3)
Modern electronics as a whole is pointless.
When the first STN displays came out, there were a lot of issues with non-working and marginal pixels. How often do you see modern phone or TV displays with *any* defective pixels? I don't know if you're old enough to remember TV sets with CRTs - but you'd go to a store and see a wall of them, all displaying somewhat different colours and brightness (even between the same model). A big reason why they went away was because LCDs provided much better colour manage
Viewing distance (Score:2)
I saw an article that mentions the viewing distance you need to be from a TV before you can actually see the difference in resolution. For a 1080p display, you need to be at most 3 times the height of the screen away. E.g. for a 55inch screen, that's 3 meters. Any further and people with normal vision won't be able to differentiate between 1080 and 720.
As the resolution increases, this distance reduces according -- double the resolution and halve the distance. So for a 4k screen it's 1.5x the screen hei
Re: (Score:2)
> one would need to be less than 3 feet from the screen in order to appreciate the uplift in resolution.
That sounds perfect on the desk in front of you
8k is a pointless fad. (Score:2)
Even on my 60" 4k OLED I honestly can't see the individual pixels unless my nose is right up to the screen.
Besides, there's still hardly any 4K content, let alone 8K.
I can't imagine where you'd find a good source of 8K content that isn't compressed to fuck (so actually no visually better than compressed 4k) or even how you'd play it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's tons of 4k content on Netflix and Amazon and every new movie on blu ray is in 4k. And you can hook a PC up to it and game in 4k. Even the newest consoles can game in 4k now.
I'm not sure what your vision is, but I can easily see the individual pixels on my 65" 4k OLED up close to the screen.
Sharp even did an experiment and proved anyone with 20-20 vision can see the differences between resolutions and would benefit from resolutions much higher than
Re: (Score:2)
The article is talking about 8k not 4k.
> I can easily see the individual pixels on my 65" 4k OLED up close to the screen.
Exactly as I said.
Re: (Score:2)
Good to see you upholding the tradition of speaking in total ignorance. I might suggest you first look up "fad".
There is high quality 8K source material, just not necessarily available to the public at this time. No need to that to change unless displays exist.
Everything you've said here was recently said about 4K.
Re: (Score:2)
> I might suggest you first look up "fad".
noun: fad; plural noun: fads
an intense and widely shared enthusiasm for something, especially one that is short-lived and without basis in the object's qualities; a craze.
Yep thats what I meant.
> There is high quality 8K source material, just not necessarily available to the public at this time.
Well its existence is irrelevant to 8k TV owners then isn't it?
Re: (Score:2)
"Compressed" is not a problem for fast gig internet connections that can keep up with the demands of one 8K movie to a consumers account and their one 8K display.
New movies can be made 8K ready as 8K equipment exists to make a 8K movie.
Content, connection is not a problem.
Play back with todays advanced and fast gpu and cpu products is no problem.
Accepted DRM to protect a movie is understood so on average a movie can
More is better I guess? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seeing all the hairs somewhere else in the torrented porn, duh.
8s! (Score:3)
Lots of 8s. Lucky Chinese numbers.
;)
Waiting for something bigger. (Score:2)
So I can use them instead of drywall or paneling for the walls inside my house.
4k is useless, human eye limitations, etc., etc. (Score:2)
Waste of time and money.