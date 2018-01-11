Bitcoin Conference Stops Accepting BTC Due To High Fees (bitcoin.com) 73
An anonymous reader shares a report: Next week the popular cryptocurrency event, The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) will be hosted in downtown Miami at the James L Knight Center, January 18-19. However, bitcoin proponents got some unfortunate news this week as the event organizers have announced they have stopped accepting bitcoin payments for conference tickets due to network fees and congestion. Bitcoin settlement times, and the fee market associated with transactions, have become a hot topic these days as on-chain fees have risen to $30-60 per transaction. These issues have made it extremely difficult for businesses to operate, and many merchants have stopped accepting bitcoin for services and goods altogether.
Ironic (Score:5, Funny)
Bitcoin Conference Stops Accepting BTC Due To High Fees
Wait! Is this actually ironic?
Re:Ironic (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Once a currency becomes unusable as a payment method, it becomes a useless currency, and that is left is pure speculation... when people realize that, its market value is going to drop to zero.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wait! You mean we can't all buy one Bitcoin now and have a guaranteed luxury retirement in five years?
Re: (Score:2)
You mean we can't all buy one Bitcoin now
No, there are not enough coins for that.
Re: (Score:2)
I am personally betting against bitcoin having long term crypto currency market dominance for this exact reason. The liquidity issue will only make runs far worse and there are more efficient ways of handling transactions if you could start over.
I agree with that statement. However, I do think there is a market for crypto currency. The question is, which one? I posed a poll, but it was apparently unpopular. [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Is it like rain on your wedding day?
Re: (Score:1)
No, but for while it was a free ride if you already paid
Topics? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
+2
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I can't understand how this works at all if it's not a viable currency. If bitcoin is not currency, what is the driving force behind owning it?
Re:$30+ fees? (Score:4, Insightful)
Greater Fool Theory (Score:5, Informative)
Speculation. I buy bitcoins because I know some other idiots will buy bitcoins with the hope that they will keep on growing in prize.
That's called the Greater Fool Theory. Highly speculative markets can turn the other way instantly.
Re: (Score:2)
It can take a long time though, and while you're riding the upwards curve and selling slowly you can make a lot of money. The thing that people always forget when they read about the tulip bubble and he wall street crash is that as many people became rich as went bankrupt. It's a zero-sum game, so every dollar someone loses will be won by someone else. In many ways, it resembles a poker game where both players are bluffing. Eventually either one will fold or they'll call and whoever has the higher card
Re: (Score:2)
The idiocy seems to have stopped now. It hasn't gone up for hours.
I suspect Bitcoin will now oscillate up/down for a while then gradually die as the idiots move on to other things.
Re: (Score:2)
easy, short-term speculation
Re: (Score:2)
I can't understand how this works at all if it's not a viable currency. If bitcoin is not currency, what is the driving force behind owning it?
Play Money. Think of the various money bubbles like the dotcom, or housing bubbles.
It's not actually real money. While bitcoin suffers from being less tangible, otherwise it is vapor. A few people will make out well when the bubble is breaking, the rest? Not so well.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't understand how this works at all if it's not a viable currency. If bitcoin is not currency, what is the driving force behind owning it?
Play Money. Think of the various money bubbles like the dotcom, or housing bubbles.
It's not actually real money. While bitcoin suffers from being less tangible, otherwise it is vapor. A few people will make out well when the bubble is breaking, the rest? Not so well.
Money itself is a virtual concept. But, as far as bitcoin is concerned, as long as people can exchange bitcoin for more accepted currency it is "real money", even if the transaction fees are high.
There are three ways this can go: Bitcoin becomes fully accepted, Bitcoin value drops to nothing (even if you can still exchange it), or Bitcoin becomes worthless through lack of ability to exchange it for anything of real value. My guess is that Bitcoin will devalue as banks come up with their own version of E-
Re: (Score:2)
What's the driving force behind owning bars of gold if it's not a viable currency ?
Re: (Score:2)
Gold is a good conductor and doesn't corrode in air. These two things mean that there is a real demand for gold for electrical connectors and jewellery. It's relatively scarce, so the demand is high in proportion to the supply. If gold were cheaper, then we'd plate a lot more things in gold (e.g. pretty much every electrical connector - gold isn't quite as good a conductor as copper, but it's a much better conductor than copper oxide). That gives a lower bound on the price of gold: if it were plentiful
Re:$30+ fees? (Score:5, Insightful)
With a fixed number of transactions per block, and a limited block frequency, the transaction fees must by necessity increase as trading volume increases. Increasing volume will only push up competition for the limited number of transaction slots available, which with a 1 MB block is 3.3 to 7 transactions per second. That's a hard limit of 400k to 600k transactions per day.
Right now, the biggest peak has been 498000 transactions per day - on Fri 15 Dec, right before the peak value on 17 Dec.
Wait till the bubble really pops - the transaction fees are going to be massive as there is a mad scrabble for people desperate to get their money out.
The miners are going to make an absolute killing when bitcoin plummets. Unfortunately for them, it's going to be a fortune in bitcoin.
As a currency, it's useless.
As a store of value, it's also questionable - you'd be better off putting your money into something that there is actually a use for in the economy - natural resources or investments in productive capital.
Re: (Score:2)
No, the exchanges only accept real money.
(there's that irony again...)
Re: (Score:1)
That's not quite true. Several of the exchanges let you pay the fees in cryptocurrency.
Monopoly Money (Score:1, Funny)
Yes,
And they also do not accept Monopoly money at Monopoly conferences...
Re: (Score:2)
But they don't claim that Monopoly money is superior to real money either....
Re: (Score:3)
It's about time Parker Brothers made a Monopoly Money coin
;) Then it would get real value!
Re: (Score:2)
They're probably the only company now who hasn't done "something with blockchain" yet.
I mean: https://legalfling.io/ [legalfling.io]
really?
Re:Gold.... (Score:2)
They usually don't accept gold for payment at "Gold as an investment" conferences either... but no one calls that ironic.
Same is true at securities (stocks and bonds) investment conferences
If alternative currencies are going to succeed (beyond the next get-rich-quick scheme) they need to address:
- Transaction costs -- I can quickly & securely send value internationally using wire transfers for less than $20 (probably less than $10, if I did it a lot); domestically it's a few cents to write a check or us
Oblig XKCD (Score:1)
This seems appropriate: https://xkcd.com/1022/
That's some serious irony right there (Score:5, Insightful)
Bitcoin settlement times, and the fee market associated with transactions, have become a hot topic these days as on-chain fees have risen to $30-60 per transaction.
Also ironic given that the initial justification for bitcoin was to minimize transaction fees. It's why I've been arguing that the notion that bitcoin has an economic advantage is a false economy.
Re: (Score:2)
Initial justification is decentralization. That's still valid.
Re: (Score:2)
Initial justification is decentralization. That's still valid.
True, but then an initial justification of communism as an economic system was the equitable distribution of property amongst the population to climate the gap between the rich and poor. That may also be still valid but doesn't mean it outweighs the downsides and thus a viable long term solution.
Bitcoin conference (Score:2)
Hello and welcome to the Bitcoin conference!
You can pay the admission fee in Litecoin, Dogecoin, Reddcoin, Dash, Monero, Ethereum... even freakin' Mooncoins. But not in Bitcoin.
*Gasp* you don't say? (Score:2)
Makes one wonder who on earth is willing to pay similar fees as international wire transfers for the privilege of doing the transaction in a woefully unstable currency. One would start to think that some attribute of bitcoin (like, say, some degree of anon^H^H^H^Hpseudonymity) must be essential to some kind of money-making business in order to justify the expense. This would almost lead to the suspicion that people still using bitcoin for actual payments have something to hide - something profitable.
Oh well
So why can't they fix it? (Score:2)
I know that no one has found a true fix to the scaling issues, but newer coins have technical advances that alleviate them somewhat.
What's stopping the Bitcoin network from adopting one of them? Is it that hard to get them to agree on something? Do they just not recognize the problem?
Article slightly misleading (Score:1)
The TNABC ticketing site [btcmiami.com] says they stopped accepting bitcoin for last minute ticket purchases due to the need to manually input those ticket sales and the associated ticket print deadline. It doesn't seem nearly as ironic (or interesting) as the article referenced in the summary implies.