Bitcoin Conference Stops Accepting BTC Due To High Fees (bitcoin.com) 73

Posted by msmash from the not-the-onion dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Next week the popular cryptocurrency event, The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) will be hosted in downtown Miami at the James L Knight Center, January 18-19. However, bitcoin proponents got some unfortunate news this week as the event organizers have announced they have stopped accepting bitcoin payments for conference tickets due to network fees and congestion. Bitcoin settlement times, and the fee market associated with transactions, have become a hot topic these days as on-chain fees have risen to $30-60 per transaction. These issues have made it extremely difficult for businesses to operate, and many merchants have stopped accepting bitcoin for services and goods altogether.

  • Ironic (Score:5, Funny)

    by rwise2112 ( 648849 ) on Thursday January 11, 2018 @09:07AM (#55907327)

    Wait! Is this actually ironic?

    • Re:Ironic (Score:4, Insightful)

      by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Thursday January 11, 2018 @09:13AM (#55907353)
      I am personally betting against bitcoin having long term crypto currency market dominance for this exact reason. The liquidity issue will only make runs far worse and there are more efficient ways of handling transactions if you could start over. Moore's law may help lessen this but can bitcoin keep on top that long?

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Once a currency becomes unusable as a payment method, it becomes a useless currency, and that is left is pure speculation... when people realize that, its market value is going to drop to zero.

        I agree with that statement. However, I do think there is a market for crypto currency. The question is, which one? I posed a poll, but it was apparently unpopular. [slashdot.org]

    • Is it like rain on your wedding day?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        No, but for while it was a free ride if you already paid

  • Topics? (Score:5, Funny)

    by lillgud ( 951277 ) on Thursday January 11, 2018 @09:08AM (#55907331) Homepage
    At least they have something to discuss at the conference...

  • Monopoly Money (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yes,
    And they also do not accept Monopoly money at Monopoly conferences...

    • But they don't claim that Monopoly money is superior to real money either....

    • They usually don't accept gold for payment at "Gold as an investment" conferences either... but no one calls that ironic.

      Same is true at securities (stocks and bonds) investment conferences

      If alternative currencies are going to succeed (beyond the next get-rich-quick scheme) they need to address:
      - Transaction costs -- I can quickly & securely send value internationally using wire transfers for less than $20 (probably less than $10, if I did it a lot); domestically it's a few cents to write a check or us

  • Oblig XKCD (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This seems appropriate: https://xkcd.com/1022/

  • That's some serious irony right there (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Thursday January 11, 2018 @09:31AM (#55907471)

    Bitcoin settlement times, and the fee market associated with transactions, have become a hot topic these days as on-chain fees have risen to $30-60 per transaction.

    Also ironic given that the initial justification for bitcoin was to minimize transaction fees. It's why I've been arguing that the notion that bitcoin has an economic advantage is a false economy.

    • Initial justification is decentralization. That's still valid.

      • Initial justification is decentralization. That's still valid.

        True, but then an initial justification of communism as an economic system was the equitable distribution of property amongst the population to climate the gap between the rich and poor. That may also be still valid but doesn't mean it outweighs the downsides and thus a viable long term solution.

  • Hello and welcome to the Bitcoin conference!

    You can pay the admission fee in Litecoin, Dogecoin, Reddcoin, Dash, Monero, Ethereum... even freakin' Mooncoins. But not in Bitcoin.

  • Makes one wonder who on earth is willing to pay similar fees as international wire transfers for the privilege of doing the transaction in a woefully unstable currency. One would start to think that some attribute of bitcoin (like, say, some degree of anon^H^H^H^Hpseudonymity) must be essential to some kind of money-making business in order to justify the expense. This would almost lead to the suspicion that people still using bitcoin for actual payments have something to hide - something profitable.

    Oh well

  • I know that no one has found a true fix to the scaling issues, but newer coins have technical advances that alleviate them somewhat.

    What's stopping the Bitcoin network from adopting one of them? Is it that hard to get them to agree on something? Do they just not recognize the problem?

  • The TNABC ticketing site [btcmiami.com] says they stopped accepting bitcoin for last minute ticket purchases due to the need to manually input those ticket sales and the associated ticket print deadline. It doesn't seem nearly as ironic (or interesting) as the article referenced in the summary implies.

