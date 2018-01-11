Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Wants To Create the Podcast Genome Project

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Janko Roettgers, reporting for Variety: Pandora's new CEO Roger Lynch has big plans for podcasts: Lynch told Variety on the sidelines of CES in Las Vegas Thursday that he wants to create "the equivalent of the podcast genome project" as the company plans to add many more podcasts to its catalog. Lynch, who joined Pandora as president and CEO in September, said that the company is working on a deep integration of podcasts that will allow users of the service to easily browse and discover new shows. Describing these efforts as a kind of podcast genome project is a nod to Pandora's Music Genome Project -- a massive database of dozens of musical attributes for every single song in the company's music library that is being used to compile stations and aid discovery. Pandora is also looking to offer podcasters monetization options that will be superior to the current state of podcast advertising. Currently, many podcasters still rely on ads that they read themselves on air, Lynch said. "It is not the most effective advertising model."

  • Then By Golly (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Let him!

  • If their podcast algorithm works anything like their music algorithm, I'll pass... it gets worse over time and eventually becomes intolerable.

  • From http://www.pandora.com/restric... [pandora.com] " Pandora is only available in the U.S. right now – but we are working on bringing our music service to other parts of the world. "

    They have this message since they started offering service.

  • The cryptocurrency genome project: Blockchaindora!

  • to the usage of the term "genome" in this context

  • I've been thinking about this for quite a while. Breaking this into genres should be pretty easy, dividing between non-fiction ("documentary" podcasts, audio books, etc, as further classified like books), fiction (non-music "entertainment" pieces, as further classified like movies), and presumably "other" for oddities that can't be classified that way (the fourth group is "music," which they've already got a good handle on).

    For music, Pandora currently pays musicians and other experts to manually go in a

