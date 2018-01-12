Apparently, People Say 'Thank You' To Self-Driving Pizza Delivery Vehicles (technologyreview.com) 209
An anonymous reader shares a report: Last summer, Ford worked with Domino's Pizza on a test in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where it delivered pizza to randomly chosen customers in a self-driving Ford Fusion hybrid. An operator was inside the car, and a regular human-driven car trailed behind, videotaping the drive. Customers had to approach the car and enter a number on a touch screen on the side of the vehicle to get their pizza. Speaking at CES, the annual consumer electronics show, in Las Vegas this week, Jim Farley, Fordâ(TM)s executive vice president, acknowledged that the idea sounds silly, "but we learned so freaking much," he said. Apparently, most people say "thank you" to the car after getting their pizza.
Why not? (Score:5, Insightful)
"Thank you" doesn't cost you a dime, there is absolutely no drawback at all whatsoever to say "thank you".
I fail to see the problem.
They are not saying it was a problem (Score:5, Insightful)
The article didn't indicate it was a problem, just that they thought they should react to it somehow (you're welcome!).
I see a lot of potential to mine cute robot voices and mannerisms from movies, like Johnny Five I think would make a good pizza delivery personality. Or that luggage inspection bot from the Star Tours ride at Disney.
Re: (Score:2)
Already reported on is people swearing at Siri (and Alexa, and presumably Cortana if anyone used it). People have talked to their cars for generations now, sometimes naming them ("Come on Betsy, start up").
But hey click that link and someone can avoid getting a real job.
Re:Why not? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not a problem. It wasn't listed as a problem. And in fact, it's a good thing IMO.
I encourage my kids to say "thank you" to Alexa. It's a good habit to form -- and failing to do so will become a habit -- even when talking to humans who you may encounter during the day.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Why not? (Score:4, Funny)
It's not a problem. It wasn't listed as a problem. And in fact, it's a good thing IMO.
I encourage my kids to say "thank you" to Alexa. It's a good habit to form -- and failing to do so will become a habit -- even when talking to humans who you may encounter during the day.
I asked Alexa to "Stop" once when an alarm went off.
"Alexa Stop". She kept going. "Alexa Quit". She kept going. "Alexa please be quiet". She kept going.
"Alexa shut your gob you ugly cow". She stopped. So now I say that everytime (or a variant of that) every time an alarm goes off. Usually it works. Sometimes doesn't.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Not so much a problem as a quirk of humans
.. the thank you is reflexive. Thanking a machine is hilarious.
We have this problem in Canada lot, where "sorry" and "thank you" are pretty much ingrained to the point of comedy
... you bump into someone you say "sorry" ... they bump into you, you say "sorry". Canadians can get stuck in doorways trying to let each other go through first, it's kinda hilarious to witness or be the one doing it.
Thank you gets really funny at times
... a few
Re:Why not? (Score:4, Funny)
Can vouch for this - was using a stall in Canada and everytime you heard a flush, there was an immediate "Thank You!".
Re: (Score:2)
Douglas Adams had a door that said "Thank You" in Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
But toilets? That's a whole new level.
Re: (Score:2)
Ghastly, isn’t it?
"Welcome to Costco" (Score:4, Funny)
I mean, Jesus Christ, this robot is bringing you Pizza.
Also, TIL some terminators play a long game, bringing Mankind down with arteriosclerosis.
Re: (Score:2)
BAH. Obviously the proper response is " I love you ".
"Oh, I love you for making me put on a coat and shoes (and pants) so I can go outside in the cold to pick up my DELIVERY pizza. I live in a fourth floor walk-up and I just adore you for making me walk eight flights of stairs to get this. That's why I phoned it in and paid a delivery fee -- so I could essentially pick it up myself."
Now, just how does this self-driving car (that has a driver) ring the doorbell to let you know it is parked outside?
Re: (Score:2)
I hope you put pants on before answering the door for the delivery person!
Do delivery people currently walk all the way up to your front door? Where I live any buildings like that have fences around the property and an intercom at the front gate. I'm on the 5th floor of my building and I have to meet people at the front entrance; I'm really happy there's an elevator.
If you're lucky the delivery vehicle will be drone equipped and it will just fly up and drop the pizza off.
Re: (Score:2)
Umm the Dominos Tracker that has existed 10+ years?
I don't wear a "Dominos Tracker", and even if I did I wouldn't order from Dominos. We're talking generic issues here.
It relies on the employees to not lie by pressing the button until the order is done.
It's cold out. I don't care when the order is done. I care when it arrives. I'm not waiting outside for ten minutes while it is carried from store to somewhere out on the street. When I order delivery, I expect delivery. To me. Not to someplace on a nearby street.
They've been set up to text customers for a long time too.
Getting a text requires giving them my phone number. Why the hell would I give my phone number to someone who I know would use it t
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Why not? (Score:5, Funny)
Wow that's very opposite America, for sure. Average Americans remind me of a two-year-old because "me first!" is foremost in their minds. It's like they're so insecure, they think that showing a little courtesy and respect is the same thing as kissing ass or showing weakness.
What's wrong with people acting presidential?
Re: (Score:2)
"Thank you" doesn't cost you a dime, there is absolutely no drawback at all whatsoever to say "thank you".
I fail to see the problem.
Thank you!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"Thank you" doesn't cost you a dime, there is absolutely no drawback at all whatsoever to say "thank you". I fail to see the problem.
Who said it was? In any case these things are highly temporary, I'm pretty sure many start with "Siri, please remind me to buy milk tomorrow" but drop it after a little while. You might have said "Thank you" and "Have a nice day" to the bank teller but nobody talks to the ATM. Neither will they talk to the pizza bot after a little adjustment. People just feel they should say something, same way these people feel it should respond. In fact, hearing the exact same impersonal "You're welcome" recording 2-3 tim
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Why not? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It is important that the AI Overlords know I value them. Especially when they start the purges. Well worth acknowledging machines.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is people saying "thank you" to machines shows that Americans are more empathetic to inanimate objects than their fellow people.
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
Ok, why is it worth being mentioned?
Re:Why not? (Score:4, Funny)
I say "thank you" to my fleshlight. Also, I give it cab fare.
Re: (Score:2)
South Park made this joke, in more detail:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Tell that to Leslie Nielsen.
Re: (Score:3)
Not very much; it's a total rip off. I tried everything from AAs to Ds in the battery compartment and nothing seemed to make proper contact. I think it was designed for some kind of weird proprietary cell. D cells seemed to work the best, but unless it was just totally defective, the best thing I can say about it, is that it is many fewer lumens. There have been some reports of users somehow getting
.. blinded? So maybe its like is actually pretty strong but i
Car Was Occupied (Score:2)
Ok, why is it worth being mentioned?
That's a great question. From TFS:
An operator was inside the car
So of course they said thank you . . . unless the operator wasn't visible (like that prank where the guy diguised himself as a car seat), which probably means they reasoned that someone was listening even though the car was completely empty. In that case I ask: were they right or wrong?
The reporting attempts to imply these customers behaved nonsensically, when all the reported facts show the opposite.
Re: (Score:3)
During the testing phase, an engineer and a driver will be in the car -- but the windows will be heavily tinted so customers can't see them. And both have been instructed not to interact with people at all. Domino's wants to see how well customers deal with coming out and getting their own pie from what is, basically, a pizza ATM built into the car.
Even More So (Score:3)
During the testing phase, an engineer and a driver will be in the car -- but the windows will be heavily tinted so customers can't see them. And both have been instructed not to interact with people at all.
So with the current facts, it appears absolutely certain that the customers assumed they were talking to (at least) the car's driver (a real human). This looks like a complete non-story.
Re: (Score:2)
Gee , I wonder why they needed to tint those windows?
Re: (Score:2)
Ok, why is it worth being mentioned?
It isn't worth being mentioned because there was A HUMAN IN THE CAR. The human was there for safety and monitoring, but was still there, so people were polite and said "thank you".
If there was no human present, it is unlikely people would express gratitude. How many people "thank" an ATM or a vending machine?
Re: (Score:2)
There may also be a factor on where it lies in the uncanny valley curve.
Cars have a vaguely living like appearance. Headlights for eyes, bumper for a mouth, Grill for the noes, and is in a roughly living like positions. So we have more of a connection to a car, vs an ATM which is just a TV with buttons.
Re: (Score:2)
There may also be a factor on where it lies in the uncanny valley curve.
I don't think so. If you ask a human to shut your car door, or close the trunk, or turn off the headlights, you will likely thank them for it. But if you use the remote to make the car do these things itself, would you thank it for completing the task? When you arrive home from work, do you say to your car "Thanks for the ride"?
Re: (Score:3)
best of nocontext!
"Thank You" can also mean "This interaction is completed. Now piss off!"
Weather (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This should be a lesson on how important human contact is for people. If it was -13F and a blizzard, they would likely be saying something else.
If someone else braves -13F and a blizzard to drive your dinner to you, that's a lot MORE reason to say "thank you" to them/it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't worry, there isn't currently any form of "self driving" vehicle that can navigate in anything close to resembling a "blizzard", and there's no real evidence that that's about to change any time soon.
Re: (Score:2)
If it's -13F, it is very unlikely to be snowing. Source [scientificamerican.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Great theory, but in practice I can guarantee that it does in fact snow at those temperatures, and below. In fact we got some of the largest snowfalls of the year this year while the temperatures were in exactly that range.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why I said it was unlikely, not impossible.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why I said it was unlikely, not impossible.
You should know by now that on this forum as soon as something supposedly "rare" or "unlikely" has happened to one person's aunt's friend then its an everyday occurrence.
Re: (Score:2)
This is a superficial thank you though, greatly illustrated by Eddie Izzard's in a sketch on a sheep in shearing shed who thinking it's a hair salon sits in the chair and states how it wants its fur to be trimmed, and then barely finished, already flipping pages in the magazine, mind away from the service person it was talking to, says "that would be great, thank you".
People personify things all the time... (Score:2)
Re:People personify things all the time... (Score:5, Insightful)
There's also breeding, which ingrains conditioned reflexes for interacting with people that carry over to inanimate objects.
If I stumble into a chair in a dark room, I automatically say "excuse me," not because I think the chair has *feelings*, but because the words come out of me before I have consciously processed the event. That rapidity is no accident: I was trained to say "excuse me" quickly enough that a *person* I bumped into wouldn't have processed the event either. This forestalls any misunderstanding on their part.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure that training for that purpose is necessarily the cause behind such things. I've had a weird kind of reflex-response since I was a child: if I accidentally drop or bang something, I say "ow" before I can even think about it, even if it didn't hurt me at all (e.g. dropped something that didn't land on my toes, banged something I was carrying into some other inanimate thing, etc). It feels very similar to the "excuse me" reflex you describe.
Re: (Score:2)
Well in my case having spent twelve years in schools run by nuns I'm pretty sure it's a trained response ("Imagine Jesus is between you and everyone else you touch!"). Nonetheless your experience intrigues me.
I wonder if has anything to do with the rubber hand illusion [youtube.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Probably true, and it probably has to do with my upbringing, just not this particular aspect of it.
Re: (Score:2)
common courtesy to your servant robot (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I say thank you to Alexa (Score:5, Insightful)
Just seems polite.
When true AI emerges, I won't be one of the ones out there claiming they are "just machines."
Re: (Score:2)
I would, but it's too clunky to have to use the wake word again. If she were automatically listening for a brief time after giving a response, then I would probably do so routinely.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Manners maketh Nan: Google praises 86-year-old for polite internet searches [theguardian.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I've said thank you to Siri (Score:2)
That way I'll be last in line when the robots rise up against us!
Ok - total truth - I've also said "No Siri you stupid idiot!" Who else has said that?!
Re: (Score:2)
I have said thank you to "Ok Google" on my phone. She replies "you're welcome."
Propably figured someone was monitoring .... (Score:5, Interesting)
"Thank you" = "GTFO" in Midwestern (Score:2)
So...to help translate mild-mannered Midwestern into plain English for you, consider that "thank you" really meant "hey you creepy millennials live-streaming this for your corporate overlords, we got our pizza and we paid, so now would you please GTFO here?"
The more important question (Score:2)
"Always use good manners" (Score:2)
Styx did it first (Score:5, Funny)
Domo arigato, Mr. Roboto
Because that is our protocol (Score:2)
Saying "Thank you" is part of the protocol that us humans use in social interaction.
It is no different from how a serial or network protocol would send an "ACK" code. Without those codes, digital communication protocols wouldn't work properly either.
In fact the term "protocol" in computing is a metaphor for human interaction - specifically interaction between diplomats.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There has to be some sort of balance somewhere. At the counter, it's a blank stare. At the drive through, it's a 1.5 minute pre-recorded message before you can order.
Re: (Score:2)
It is different. I'm pretty sure restaurant service operates on UDP.
Thanking the person in the car? (Score:5, Insightful)
It says there was someone in the car. Perhaps they were thanking the person in the car?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe, not being idiots, they understood that there was a person in the car?
It's the same as calling out "Thank you" to a delivery truck that is driving away, even though you can't see the driver and know the driver can't hear you.
Interior of Vehicle (Score:2)
To keep the delivery experience consistent, you need half a pack of smokes and another 2-3 packs on the front seat, a couple of burn marks in the unholstery, a sticky slime of rapid-turn-spilled soda down the passenger door, a couple of snot rags in the door handle, and a thin film of overweight-smoker's-man-cough mixed with mold-in-the-in
Curiosity (Score:2)
And if it did, I might ask it to 'Open the pizza box, HAL.'...
Why do I want a "self-driving pizza delivery" (Score:2)
If I have to get dressed, go outside (in the rain) to get a pizza, why bother ordering it in the first place ?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't matter how far the street is. If I have to put on shoes and a coat for cold weather and leave my house to meet a car on the street, I'm not ordering from them. The whole point of ordering in, is that I don't have to go out.
Re: (Score:2)
The first step is more expensive than all the others combined. I'm not going to pay for delivery pizza to avoid driving to the store and cooking. I will pay for delivery to avoid leaving the house.
That seems so obvious to me, I'm not sure how else to respond. I'm either going out or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If I have to get dressed, go outside (in the rain) to get a pizza, why bother ordering it in the first place ?
Right on! I prefer to receive my pizzas naked too!
This is tit-for-tat run amok. (Score:4, Interesting)
How can evolution, that pits individuals of the species one against another foster anything other than selfishness? The seminal breakthrough came in 1970s and 1980s when it became possible to simulate in a computer model interactions. The well known iterated prisoner's dilemma problem, the tournament of strategies found nice strategies at the correct level of pay off, can create conditions that foster altruism. The most famous and most successful strategy was tit-for-tat (Dont be the first one to be nasty, always be nasty to nasty people and always be nice to nice people, don't be jealous when falling behind in point count, forgive historical slights instantly)
But tit-for-tat is not a evolutionarily stable strategy. Once it takes hold and drives out all the nasty people, it is no different from "always be nice" strategy. Without punishment and reprisals, mutant nasty players gain an advantage. That is what is happening here, in the West people are so used to being nice to one another, they are nice to even machines.
Hold the anchovies please HAL (Score:2)
They're saying "Thank you!" to the driver, damnit (Score:2)
When the Robots Rise Up... (Score:2)
Silly people (Score:2)
My favorite is most noticeable when people order fast food, "Can I have..."
Re: (Score:2)
More than a few times I've seen people try to order something off the menu only to be told that item is out of stock. So asking if you can order something makes some sense. Though I've gotta say I get really annoyed when that kind of thing happens, is it really so difficult to put up a sign saying you're out of some popular item. The worst was a little lunch place that only served 3 main items, one day when I was eating there they were out of chicken but the guy taking orders couldn't be bothered to tell pe
What I hate about Siri (Score:2)
is that I can’t properly say thank you“ because sHe does not recognize without activating before and thus does not answer you’re welcome“.
What I get instead is a hollow, disconnected funny‘ comment without further interaction.
This just feels very wrong.
Nothing new about this (Score:3)
It's called anthropomorphism (Score:2)
We do it because we like to think we can make the world appear more friendly to us by projecting human characteristics onto it. It's akin to giving your car a name or saying "well maybe she didn't feel like starting today because she's grumpy".
It's typically only irrational, less educated people that do this.
Fully autonomous (Score:2)
why don't we thank ATMs? (Score:2)
I don't know about anyone else, but I've never thanked an ATM when it dispenses cash to me.
Unlike ATMs, having a pizza delivered by a self-driving car isn't a normal experience today, and customers expect there to be a person there. As far as I know, laws don't yet permit a self-driving car to do something like this without a person present. So I think it was fair that the people were thanking the person, whether they saw him or not.
UPS delivers packages to my apartment door, and then quickly walks to the n
Re: (Score:2)
The ATM is merely returning something that already belongs to you, whereas the pizza car is giving you something that didn't not become yours until you took possession of it.
Thank you signals the end of the transaction (Score:2)
Eliza (Score:2)
This is hardly news. People have been saying "Thank you" and much to computers since Eliza was created in 1964.
We all know what is next... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If there's a chance someone is listening, then it's not silly to say thank you. In this case, someone was actually listening.