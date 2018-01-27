'How We Made Starship Troopers' (theguardian.com) 166
The Guardian quotes Paul Verhoeven, the director of Starship Troopers: Robert Heinlein's original 1959 science-fiction novel was militaristic, if not fascistic. So I decided to make a movie about fascists who aren't aware of their fascism... I was looking for the prototype of blond, white and arrogant, and Casper Van Dien was so close to the images I remembered from Leni Riefenstahl's films. I borrowed from Triumph of the Will in the parody propaganda reel that opens the film, too. I was using Riefenstahl to point out, or so I thought, that these heroes and heroines were straight out of Nazi propaganda...
With a title like Starship Troopers, people were expecting a new Star Wars. They got that, but not really: it stuck in your throat. It said: "Here are your heroes and your heroines, but by the way -- they're fascists."
The actors weren't even clear on what the giant arachnids would look like, since their "Bug" battles were filmed entirely with green screens, remembers one of the movie's stars, Denise Richards. Instead Verhoeven "would be there jumping up and down with a broom in the air so we would have a sense of how big they were."
Verhoeven told one interviewer that he never actually read Robert Heinlein's original book. "I stopped after two chapters because it was so boring. It is really quite a bad book."
"he never actually read Robert Heinlein's original book"
well not that shocked.
Hollywood is pathologically incapable of making a movie that conveys a conservative message. I doubt we will ever see a faithful interpretation of any golden age Heinlein novel.
Or: you completely forgot all the Action movies from the 80's and 90's. Possibly both are presently now true.
or maybe hollywood is too dumb to understand conservative messages.
..or perhaps it's both. Ideologues hate free expression and debate of other positions. It doesn't matter what their ideological bases are. The worst ones are those who want to use institutional power to impose themselves on others.
Those old action movies (many of which also have truly liberal themes btw) have far more depth to them than just about any movie made today. With all the thinly disguised hyper-left themed propagandic elements im
This is actually true, in the case of Hollywood at least. Unless you're already a big star like Harrison Ford or Bruce Willis, you absolutely can not even be associated with somebody who might express the slightest interest in not being a Democrat. If you do, you have to Scientology style disconnect from them, or else you'll have to forget about getting work there. I'm not making this shit up, I've seen it happen, somebody finds an outspoken relative on Facebook and then it snowballs.
Of course, if you have
Hollywood is pathologically incapable of making a movie that conveys a conservative message
Wall Street and The Wolf of Wall Street don't convey the conservative message of private industry championing over government interference, where free markets know best, where those who takes risks are rewarded, where personal responsibility takes hold?
No, not at all. The characters were clearly shown as a bunch of evil assholes at best. They were filmed no differently than the typical mobster family movie except in nicer suits.
If you thought hose characters were being portrayed heroically there may be little to no hope for you.
No, not at all. The characters were clearly shown as a bunch of evil assholes at best. They were filmed no differently than the typical mobster family movie except in nicer suits.
If you thought hose characters were being portrayed heroically there may be little to no hope for you.
Oh right.. you want us to wave away accuracy in the portrayal of capitalist sharks and stay on the conservative message that someday they'll trickle down on us.
Don't be stupid. Nearly every "capitalist" portrayed in Hollywood movies - outside of annointed saints like Steve Jobs - is an eeeeevil caricature. Pointing this out is not a demand for "sharks" to be painted in a positive light.
Nice conflation of nothing. No one ever said socialism was better than a free market, yet for all the talk about free markets it is conservatives who consistently go out of their way to thwart and warp the free market.
If the free market is so good, why were trading collars instituted on the stock markets? Why not let the markets move as they wish instead of confining them?
If free markets are so good, why is it Republican-led towns and cities enact laws to prevent competition in broadband service?
If free mar
I know it's popular to assume Heinlein was conservative, but that's usually coming from people like Verhoeven who couldn't get through the set up chapters and get to the philosophical pay off. Stranger in A Strange Land and The Moon is a Harsh Mistress include themes of strong secular humanism, anti-authoritarianism, and ecological responsibility along with libertarian economic concepts. I don't think it's correct to assume Heinlein advocates extraordinary conservative views in Starship Troopers (i.e. flogging as punishment) when you could more easily interpret those passages as critical when put in context of his other books.
It's unfortunate that Verhoeven didn't read the book, and that no one associated with the movie seems to have read any serious critics of the book either. One way you know Heinlein wrote a great book is that there are so many interesting critical insights linked to 20th century culture from wildly different perspectives. The movie lacks the exploration of asexual masculinity, elitism, and technology that give the book depth and complexity. Why is the power armor both so appealing to us and horribly savage? Why does (book) Rico find women "fascinating" but never express a desire for any kind of relationship? The quintessentially American ideal that freedom requires sacrifice is tested in an extreme case, raising questions about what "freedom" and "sacrifice" mean. This is what science fiction should do.
I think Hollywood is incapable of intentionally making movies that might offend people it needs to watch them.
Hollywood is basically squishy. It'll appeal to non-controversial middle-of-the road sentiments, like patriotism or respect for minorities, but don't expect it to challenge its audiences.
Hollywood is pathologically incapable of making a movie that conveys a conservative message. I doubt we will ever see a faithful interpretation of any golden age Heinlein novel.
Hollywood could almost make Stranger. It's mostly hippie nonsense after all. I say almost because they'd never convey how Heinlein despised new reporters - literal "newsclowns",
Oh... Verhoeven conveyed it JUST FINE. (Score:2)
Particularly the fascist parts.
Major Reid paused to touch the face of an old-fashioned watch, "reading" its hands.
"The period is almost over and we have yet to determine the moral reason for our success in governing ourselves.
Now continued success is never a matter of chance. Bear in mind that this is science, not wishful thinking; the universe is what it is, not what we want it to be.
To vote is to wield authority; it is the supreme authority from which all other authority derives - such as mine to make your lives miserable once a day.
Force, if you will! - the franchise is force, naked and raw, the Power of the Rods and the Ax. [wikipedia.org] Whether it is exerted by ten men or by ten billion, political authority is force."
"But this universe consists of paired dualities. What is the converse of authority? Mr. Rico."
He had picked one I could answer. "Responsibility, sir."
"Applause. Both for practical reasons and for mathematically verifiable moral reasons, authority and responsibility must be equal - else a balancing takes place as surely as current flows between points of unequal potential.
To permit irresponsible authority is to sow disaster; to hold a man responsible for anything he does not control is to behave with blind idiocy.
The unlimited democracies were unstable because their citizens were not responsible for the fashion in which they exerted their sovereign authority... other than through the tragic logic of history.
The unique 'poll tax' that we must pay was unheard of.
No attempt was made to determine whether a voter was socially responsible to the extent of his literally unlimited authority.
If he voted the impossible, the disastrous possible happened instead - and responsibility was then forced on him willy-nilly and destroyed both him and his foundationless temple."
It's a militarist-fascist masturbatory fantasy where uniform and a gun will give you a new family, make you a "real man", earn you the love and respect of both your father AND your superiors and even give you a new, bigger, stronger body.
It's almost as if Heinlein was being groomed for the military "glory" but "washed out" cause he was "weak" and had to ride a desk when the war finally came.
Hollywood is pathologically incapable of making a movie that conveys a conservative message. I doubt we will ever see a faithful interpretation of any golden age Heinlein novel.
Given the current socio-poltiical climate in Hollywood, I would think they could make "I Will Fear No Evil" quite handily.
Re: (Score:1)
It's also obvious that he's never read a book about fascism and has no idea what it is other than "stuff I disagree with".
The book was infinitely better than the film.
Their society is elitist liberal not facscist (Score:4, Insightful)
"he never actually read Robert Heinlein's original book" well not that shocked.
Verhoeven had an agenda and searched for a vehicle to present that agenda it just so happened the name of the book seemed a good vehicle for him.
From wiki: "Ken Macleod argues that the book does not actually advocate fascism because anybody capable of understanding the oath of Federal Service is able to enlist and thereby obtain political power. Macleod states that Heinlein's books are consistently liberal, but cover a spectrum from democratic to elitist forms of liberalism, Starship Troopers being on the latter end of the spectrum. It has been argued that Heinlein's militarism is more libertarian than fascist, and that this trend is also present in Heinlein's other popular books of the period, such as Stranger in a Strange Land (1961) and The Moon is a Harsh Mistress (1966)."
*** Spoler Alert *** Verhoeven also injects racism where there is none, again part of his agenda that has nothing to do with the actual book. John Rico, aka Juan Rico, is not white, not an "aryan", he is of Philippine descent if I remember correct. He is obviously portrayed as Hispanic on the book cover in pre-movie printings.
Don't you have to complete your enlistment to obtain political power? If so, then anyone can enlist but only those who conform are enfranchised.
Don't you have to complete your enlistment to obtain political power? If so, then anyone can enlist but only those who conform are enfranchised.
Conformance was only required during service. After service no conformance was required, an enfranchised citizen was free to believe and vote however they cared to. And society would go in whatever direction the majority of the enfranchised citizens believed to be best. The voters were in control. That fact that voters had to demonstrate they would risk their lives for others, through military or hazardous construction service, is not evidence of fascism. Elitist is really a far better description. Fascism
Re: Their society is elitist liberal not facscist (Score:2)
Yep. Moreover, IIRC, you didn't get your franchise until after releasing from the service, which is the exact opposite of what the movie suggested. In the movie, society is run by the "sky marshals" - active military leaders - whereas in the book the military doesn't get a say at all; the direction of their society is determined by voting citizens.
It takes an incredibly thoughtless person to read "fascism" into that.
"Libertarian" \= Liberal.
Yes, the quote is saying the book has elements of both, has portions that can be described as either. That both these labels, elitist liberal and libertarian, are more accurate than the third label of fascist.
Re: (Score:3)
You do remember correctly. Juan explicitly said he spoke Tagalog, which is a native language of Luzon in the Philippines.
Note that absolutely nowhere in the book was it suggested that Rico was American. For that matter, I can't think of any particular character that was American.
Re: (Score:3)
Note that absolutely nowhere in the book was it suggested that Rico was American. For that matter, I can't think of any particular character that was American.
Verhoeven might be confused about the location of Buenos Aires.
:-)
Voting an "earned" right not a "birth" right (Score:2)
In Heinlein's Starship Trooper universe voting is an "earned" right, not a "birth" right. It is earned by volunteering and completing service that is hazardous, military or construction. Anyone may serve and ultimately attain the right to vote, accommodations are made for those with disabilities so that they may serve. The only obstacle to service is volunteering. The core idea is that through service you risked your life for others, this "earns" you t
Obligatory joke:
A racist, a fascist, and an idiot walked into a bar
"What can I get you?" Asked the bartender.
"I'll just have a water, and make sure the glass is small enough for my hands" said Donald Trump.
"I stopped after two chapters because it was so boring. It is really quite a bad book."
Given this comment and the resulting film it is quite clear that he didn't understand the material he was working with ether.
"An armed society is a society of cows"?
Re: (Score:3)
"An armed society is a society of cows"?
Yes. Cows with guns [youtube.com].
Re: I'm shocked, shocked! (Score:5, Insightful)
From what you write, you have either not read his books or you have read them but didn't understand the messages in them.
Many science fiction authors used a future setting to talk about current topics, drawing them to extremes. Believing that a setting somehow shows the true essence of an authors beliefs are laughable. You can write about something as a cautionary tale, and in fact advocating the total opposite of what you write about.
Re: I'm shocked, shocked! (Score:5, Insightful)
A lot of conservative fuckwits love him. Not because he's any good, but that he wrote in fiction the most quoted for fact fiction line I see on Slashdot, "An armed society is a polite society." America proves him wrong.
You're doubly wrong. TANSTAAFL is, by far, more quoted than that.
And Americans are exceedingly polite. When you meet Americans, they will smile at you, eyeball you, and ask how you are. And expect you to be polite enough to not respond with truth. It's a society built on polite fiction. That doesn't stop them from stepping on your body to make a buck. But they'll smile at you while doing so.
Re: (Score:3)
Yep, you can go to any country in the world and ask who the politest tourists are and they'll always answer Americans. Shit, us Canadians have to put a stars and stripes flag on our stuff to avoid being considered unpolite people because everyone knows that not being heavily armed makes Canadians one of most unpolite societies in the world.
Re: I'm shocked, shocked! (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: I'm shocked, shocked! (Score:2)
Pretty sure they also hate his views on things like religion, sexual liberty, incest, and so on
...
hence the popularity of Trump.
Re: I'm shocked, shocked! (Score:2)
Trump stole my beer!
As other's have said, tanstaafl is more common. Not to mention "moonbat". Outside of
/. political commentary, "waterbed" was probably the most-used Heinlein term, though that fad has passed (also, the various versions of the song The Moon is a Harsh Mistress on YouTube have over a million views, which is something for a non-pop song from the 70s - the song may have been more widely known in its day than the book the title was taken from).
Re: I'm shocked, shocked! (Score:4, Insightful)
No, the better comment (a long one), and very appropriate to today's society, comes from The Cat Who Walks Through Walls:
Re: I'm shocked, shocked! (Score:2)
No the proper form should be "A civilized society is a polite society"
Oh yeah? Then explain France.
It's a stack of faxes.* Bound up all nice, like. Doesn't ring a bell? How about greenbar printouts? No? Doesn't some distant relative put picture snaps into something they can put on their desks without the batteries going dry? Maybe ask'em to show you how they do that. It's a bit like that, but with more words.
On another note, I did read the book, and I remember not disliking it, in fact with a bit of respect for the ideas put forth even. That probably puts me at some distance, politically and cognitively
Simple answer (Score:1)
How did we make Starship Troopers?
Like a piece of shit.
Did not read the book (Score:1)
It was a great book. Now I know why the movies stank.
Re:Did not read the book (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Did not read the book (Score:5, Interesting)
I thought it was a great book, but I actually liked the movie a lot. I didn't think it necessarily needed to be called Starship Troopers, but I did feel that it perfectly captured the atmosphere of fascism in the original book, which was its most important aspect. I saw it in the theater, and the first time they said... actually, it's been so long I don't remember exactly what they said, but it was (jingoistic statement) click here to learn more! Touch? Select? Anyway, I laughed out loud. The obvious parallel between what the citizens were seeing on TV with various existing propaganda films here in the real world was apparently too subtle for a lot of people, which is shocking because it was done in Verhoeven's typical ham-handed style.
I loved Total Recall, too. And yeah, I read the book. Movies should be fun! They don't need to be exactly like the book in every case, the mission is to convey the idea while putting asses in seats.
The obvious parallel between what the citizens were seeing on TV with various existing propaganda films here in the real world was apparently too subtle for a lot of people, which is shocking because it was done in Verhoeven's typical ham-handed style.
I suspect it's in part because RoboCop and Total Recall could work as straight action and sci-fi movies even without the satire. Then when Starship Troopers came out a decade later people just weren't used to this kind of ham-handed satire anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
I read the book many years after I saw the film, so I was expecting it to be an outlier from the other Heinlein stories I read given the propaganda surrounding it, but I honestly didn't see any of this so-called fascist stuff in the original Klingon.
The only place I can guess it comes from is the protagonists line somewhere toward the end about humanity and the bugs being locked in natural competition to sort out who's the superior species. I read that as a statement about Darwinia
Re:Did not read the book (Score:5, Interesting)
drinkypoo opined:
I thought it was a great book, but I actually liked the movie a lot. I didn't think it necessarily needed to be called Starship Troopers, but I did feel that it perfectly captured the atmosphere of fascism in the original book, which was its most important aspect.
I think you misremember the book.
The society Heinlein depicted in Starship Troopers bore no meaningful resemblence to the one in Verhoeven's movie. In interviews after the book was published, RAH stressed that military service was not the only path to the sovereign franchise in the Starship Troopers world. He envisioned any number of public service paths - specifically including something very much like the Peace Corps - as routes to voting status. The point of the model he created was not worship of the military, per se, but rather earning the franchise through service to society (as opposed to "the State" - of which he had a notorious distrust).
It wasn't fascistic - it was pragmatic (at least in Heinlein's view). And the Dean himself was a personality of considerable complexity: equal parts civil- and economic-libertarian, with a strong anti-Soviet bias (although, as evidenced by Stranger in a Strange Land, not necessarily an anti-communist one), and a passionate advocate of the goal of becoming a Renaissance man; he advocated suspicion of altruism, all while being selflessly generous with his time to Red Cross blood drives, and his mentorship to younger writers, such as Spider Robinson. I've seen the man spend hours being patiently courteous to a seemingly-endless line of fans seeking his autograph, yet turn coldly dismissive of one who casually admitted violating the terms on which he offered those autographs (either donate blood, or be rejected as a donor).
While I disagreed with much of his politics, I admired RAH enormously as a man, and even moreso as a writer. He played devil's advocate for many positions he, himself did not hold - but fascism definitely was not one of them
...
Re: Did not read the book (Score:3)
What's there to wave away? Let consenting adults do what they want in the privacy of their own bedroom. You would think that "progressives" would be all over that.
Re: (Score:3)
aixylinux opined:
It was a great book. Now I know why the movies stank.
I'm not sure I'd call it a "great" book. The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress is a great book. Starship Troopers is more good than great. I say that because it's far and away the most polemical of Heinlein's juvenile books, and polemics and juveniles make for an awkward mix.
Not coincidentally, it was the last book he ever offered Scribners & Sons. (After Scribner's rejected it on the grounds that its subject matter was "too controversial" and inappropriate for a juvenile aud
Re: (Score:2)
I tend to refer to the Starship Troopers movie as the 'Nutri-Matic tea' version of the book -- something almost, but not quite, completely unlike the original source.
Paul Verhoeven and Ed Neumeier (Score:4, Informative)
What a team, back in the day. Ed Neumeier was also scripitwriter on the Verhoeven-directed RoboCop and a lot of the tone in both movies can be attributed to him. I can definitely feel the same style of humour in both movies.
Neumeier did not work on the RoboCop sequels, and I think a lot of that is why they were so different, without the same edge.
And now there are rumours that Neumeier would be working on a stand-alone sequel to the original RoboCop, based off an outline that he wrote decades ago. We'll see...
The Starship Troopers sequels weren't very good IMHO so I'm afraid that he could have lost it.
As a German, ... (Score:5, Interesting)
... it's always kinda funny, to see superhero movies being so popular in US culture...
When they were literally invented as the US version of the German Übersoldat Nazi propaganda movies, and for precisely same reason.
The Übersoldat (super soldier) was the image of the perfect, augmented through eugenics, soldier. The typical blond blue-eyed brainwashed monstrosity.
My grandma actually met the real deal before the end of the war: SS soldiers from the Hitler Youth. She said, they weren't humans anymore. Their behavior and mannerism were inhuman, psychopathic, strange, and hence super-creepy. Kinda like real-life Daleks, without the theatricals, in human skins, with a friendly smile on their faces.
In Germany, we would never dare to make movies glorifying anything even remotely close to something like that, given everything it implies.
I guess that's the difference in perspective on war and augmented "master race" humans, between the losing and the winning side... *tips hat to congratulate you*
Just... be careful, America.
Your culture's vibe right now is just waaay to close to how it started over here, back then.
Safety tips from a German: Make sure the jobs are safe, the pride in your country is healthy, and there's no scapegoat group, nor a feel that one is needed.
And don't elect somebody who is good at rhetorics and tells you he'll make you great again, but has fucked-up plans. (That's precisely what Hitler did.)
In Germany, we would never dare to make movies glorifying anything even remotely close to something like that, given everything it implies.
We don't do that here, either. Movies about that stuff are pretty much always cautionary tales. Hell, it's even a core plot of Star Trek, and they made an entire Wrathful movie about it. You have have heard about it... KHAAAAAAAANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!
Safety tips from a German: Make sure the jobs are safe, the pride in your country is healthy, and there's no scapegoat group, nor a feel that one is needed.
BOHICA!
Re: As a German, ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
In Germany, we would never dare to make movies glorifying anything even remotely close to something like that, given everything it implies.
Uwe Boll...
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see fantasy as being intrinsically toxic; it's mixing up fantasy with reality that's dangerous.
That includes de-humanizing the SS. The problem is that the SS were all too human. We call them "inhuman" because they violate our ideals about what humans are supposed to be like. But in fact what they did was far from historically unprecedented, except for the way in which modern organization and technology gave scope to their behavior, something that should give all of us a shudder of horror.
Still, t
Re: (Score:2)
Couple of things. First, the idea of the warrior-hero as a model citizen wasn't invented by the Nazi's, it's literally as old as human civilization, both in myth (Hercules, Achilles, King Arthur, Luke Skywalker) and history (Julius Caeser, King Leonidas I, Edward the Black, George Washington). Physical and martial prowess has always been celebrated by humans. Secondly, most* superheroes are portrayed as deeply flawed individuals who constantly wrestle with both their own personal demons and their role withi
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting theory. Of course, Superman came along the same year as Hitler, so it's kind of hard to see how he could be a copy of the Nazi propaganda, which postdates The Big Red S.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A conservative supreme court for your lifetime...
Interesting experiment (Score:4, Interesting)
Verhoeven grew up in German occupied Netherlands during WWII.
How did the studio think he was going to adapt a movie based on a book that glorified a militaristic society?
Though it is a kind of fun concept. Now I'm kinda interested to see Romeo and Juliet from a director going through a nasty divorce or an SF thriller directed by a technophobe.
> a book that glorified a militaristic society?
The original novel did not glorify the arachnids, at all.
Re: (Score:2)
> a book that glorified a militaristic society?
The original novel did not glorify the arachnids, at all.
I'm not sure if your comment was serious or not, but if it was I'm not sure you read the novel.
I don't think the book is fascist, the defining philosophy of fascism is to strengthen the nation by unifying it for a single purpose. This includes things like forcibly purging opposition and mass mobilization for war/economic progress/whatever the national objective is.
That's not quite Starship Troopers. The military was heavily glorified in the book, the vote was only given to ex-military (with a few exceptions
Re: (Score:2)
Here is the problem I have with both those ideas.
From a militaristic view, In the novel.
1) Military service is, like you point out, highly discouraged.
2) Only taken up by the incredibly smallest minority, basically the society has the smallest military ever assembled in any society weather real or imagined.
3) The only group of people entirly disenfranchised in the this society are the military.
The novel revolved around a person in this military, but the society it selves has relegated them to an unimportant
Re: (Score:2)
Which is pretty damned fascist. And even peaceniks who reluctantly joined up would participate in napalming bugs Mai Lai if it means helping "their buddies".
Re: Interesting experiment (Score:2)
If you think starship troopers glorified militarism, you either didn't read it or didn't understand it. Just like Veerhoven.
Re: (Score:2)
If you think starship troopers glorified militarism, you either didn't read it or didn't understand it. Just like Veerhoven.
The book, at least at the start, didn't depict a militaristic society, ie people were actively discouraged from joining the military.
But it justified a militaristic society by arguing that the best and most noble members of that society were in the military, implying non-military were less noble and dedicated (else they'd have joined the military).
And victory is won when necessity forces a full mobilization and essentially an embrace of militarism.
Originally said "US soldiers were like ... Nazis" (Score:5, Informative)
The original article [archive.org], as saved by the Internet Archive, had a slightly different subtitle:
‘I borrowed from the films of Leni Riefenstahl to show that these US soldiers were like something out of Nazi propaganda. I even put one in an SS uniform. But no one noticed’
(Emphasis added to highlight the text that was removed).
The current version has a note at the bottom saying:
The subheading of this article was amended on 23 January 2018 to remove a reference to US soldiers.
The original article [archive.org], as saved by the Internet Archive, had a slightly different subtitle:
‘I borrowed from the films of Leni Riefenstahl to show that these US soldiers were like something out of Nazi propaganda. I even put one in an SS uniform. But no one noticed’
(Emphasis added to highlight the text that was removed).
The current version has a note at the bottom saying:
The subheading of this article was amended on 23 January 2018 to remove a reference to US soldiers.
Given that the characters were from Buenos Aires in the movie that does seem like a reasonable edit. Admittedly they did speak English but, well, it doesn't seem a bit unlikely that the soldiers in the movie were specifically supposed to be US soldiers.
"I even put one in an SS uniform. But no one noticed"
I noticed and thought it was stupid. Besides having bugs and humans, it was obvious that very little of the book made it to the movie.
Great bugs, though.
Counterpoint (Score:2)
I quite liked the movie (Score:2)
The circle of fascism (Score:1)
Paul Verhoeven misinterpets Heinlen's work as fascist and makes a movie that satirizes fascism, which in turn gets many people upset at Verhoeven for glorifying fascism.
Paul Verhoeven misinterpets Heinlen's work as fascist and makes a movie that satirizes fascism, which in turn gets many people upset at Verhoeven for glorifying fascism.
Interesting.
Didn't read the book? (Score:2, Insightful)
Paul Verhoeven; Robert Heinlein has a body of work that will always exceed Verhoeven's. Genre. Robert Heinlein was writing to teen boys to give them a vision of tomorrow taking many paths; some good some not so good. Read 5th Column for example. Or Stranger in a Strange Land. Not reading the book, then assuming the society Heinlein built was one where service to the state gave you a vote, was a concept for fascism? Funny. That was akin to the first thoughts of the 'Founding Fathers' of the United States. La
No one noticed? (Score:2)
"I even put one in an SS uniform. But no one noticed."
In the Hollywood press maybe. In the theater, my friend turned to me and exclaimed, "It's Doogie Himmler!"
Paul Verhoeven raped the book (Score:3, Insightful)
Considered the last of Heinlein's juveniles, Starship Trooper is a Hugo winner and a true classic. Paul Verhoeven's movie is a travesty, raped the book, and doesn't deserve to carry the title.
If you want crypto-fascist military sci-fi, (Score:4, Insightful)
... read Gordie Dickson's Dorsai!. Starship Troopers is something very, very different, and more difficult to dismiss. You can't put Heinlein in a neat box because he challenges you, and himself. That's what makes Heinlein a great writer where Dickson is merely an entertaining one.
Don't get me wrong, I really like Dickson, he's just not on Heinlein's level.
Now is Starship Troopers militaristic? Absolutely. Is it fascist? I think not, although I can see the appeal for the simple-minded fascist. It is a militaristic novel that questions the concept of fundamental individual rights.
But I don't think Heinlein was a fascist, I think he was a ferocious skeptic. What if you organized a society around something other than inherent an inalienable individual rights? What's telling is the Heinlein makes this world neither a dystopia nor a utopia; it's just workable. Fascists are always selling a formula for establishing a kind of golden age.
Read
:The Forever War.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
That's a militaristic world.
It took 2 more movies (Score:2)
Before we got to see Power Armor.
The second movie reminded me of Screamers.
The third movie wasn't bad, but I loved the line:
"It's the wrong god."
I saw the 4th one, I don't remember it...
Heinlein meant well, but it is disturbing (Score:5, Insightful)
The book should probably come with a warning that it may be too intense for adults.
I read it as a kid, and devoured all the ideas, though, oddly, I did't become militaristic or in any way right-wing. Vietnam was going on, and you could see where real wars end up.
The review by James Davis Nicol highlights the stuff that I thought was cooool as a kid, and gagged at as a grownup:
https://jamesdavisnicoll.com/r... [jamesdavisnicoll.com]
...Rico is a very young war criminal in scenes where the "demonstration of firepower and frightfulness" (heh: now, "shock and awe") includes toasting a church congregation of the "Skinnies" with his flamethrower, and looking for the town's water treatment plant with his micro-nuke. (After a 25-year career with the local waterworks, I know that's germ warfare...)
And it sinks in that the basic philosophy is that humanity must grow, must colonize forever, to live, constantly expanding through the galaxy, and that any species also wanting the same "real estate" must be fought. The word "liebensraum" does come into the mind.
Heinlein had a few philosophies to expound, of course, and the whole rest of the book is built around having some reason to have a busy military with occasional heavy losses and routine light losses. Oh, and a need to assault planets from space with anything smaller than nukes.
He wanted to look right inside the mind of a military volunteer who understands that this will likely enough cost his life or at least limbs, and accepts it as the noble thing to do, to sacrifice the, ah, One for the Many. It is made clear what the movie did even better, that Rico, while well-indoctrinated with the understanding of this nobility, that only those who have done this are worthy of voting rights, really joins to impress a girl. (In the promo book for the movie, writers said they asked actual Soldiers and vets if that was corny. They were told with grins that it is still common.)
The key to the training section (classic military book structure: first bit is training camp, then on to the story of actual battles; see Full Metal Jacket, Dirty Dozen, etc) is that when Rico internalizes and accepts the noble reason rather than the girl reason, "The noblest fate a man can endure is to place his mortal body between his beloved home and war's desolation" (I just typed that from memory...jeez.), then the torturous training camp is suddenly almost easy.
Heinlein's defense in "Expanded Universe" noted the book is "militaristic" specifically to the Army/Marines, rival services to his beloved Navy, where at least you usually die with a full belly and not frozen in a trench; that it's a love letter to the heroic sufferings of "the doughboy, the duckfoot....the thin red line of heroes". This is hardly more militaristic than the displays at most American parades and football games, and obviously, Veteran's Day. That's fine.
It's setting up that story in a world where human expansion makes war with aliens inevitable, that's the problem. And the war-crime stuff. He could have set up his war-needing-environment with a need for pure defense of home, and outlined some rules of war descended from Geneva Conventions rather than the chapter "Caesar Chastens Gaul" of his memoir.
That he was pushing out the endless-expansion thing instead is all the more problematic in that the Bugs were a pure Communism by nature, oddly enough, and the real geopolitical concern of the time was that the First World (us) was in a game of Risk with the Second World (communist countries) fighting over the rest of the global real estate. Tends to make anybody even faintly left look askance. I was mercifully unaware of all this, enjoying it at 11. (1970) And on re-reads though teen years. I missed Vietnam by both nationality (Canadian) and a few years of time; Boomer Americans were probably clearer on it.
Salon.com seems to have lost the 1997 review that nailed the movie's total fa
So what you are saying is that it has been decades since you read the book and do not remember any of it in the slightest?
Re: (Score:2)
No, but I'm gonna go ahead and say you're a doosh canoe.
I Really Have to Wonder About Verhoeven (Score:2)
He makes a movie where the heros are fascists, the problem is that they are still very clearly heros. So the movie is basically just nazi propaganda with "Slavs" replaced by "Arachnids", and "Jews" replaced by "non-citizens", and "Aryans" replaced by "Citizens". Their is nothing antifascist about that.
I always thought it was a great film, and in particular complimented the novel well. While Heinleine's novel featured a society that was incredibly anti-militaristic, and anti-fascist these were not important
How does the book feature a fascist society? (Score:3)
From Merriam-Webster:
1 often capitalized : a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
2 : a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control
- https://www.merriam-webster.co... [merriam-webster.com]
I keep hearing/reading about people who think the book Starship Troopers is about a fascistic society and I don't get it, especially when I compare the society expressed in the book to definitions of fascism.
Juan Rico, who is revealed to be Filipino at the end of the book and we don't know where he grew up, joins up to win the ability to vote and is trained in a melting pot camp in Western Canada (I'm presuming that because of the name of the camp, Arthur Currie). There is no discussion, let alone glorification of a central "leader", nor is there any apparent racism.
There is what we would consider brutal corporal punishment rather than incarceration, but this is a result of the society's "superior" (from the perspective of the book's characters) understanding of psychology. When the book was written, hanging was still a common form of capital punishment and public hangings had only ended about 25 years before.
I've always read in the book as being set in a society that resulted after a terrible war and is presented by people who had that experience and perspective.
How is it not? (Score:2)
You came so close yet remain so far.
So? The U.S. military was happy to send native americans, latinos and blacks off to kill an eventual 6 million
"I stopped after two chapters because it was so (Score:2)
boring. It is really quite a bad book."
Is there something wrong with the Dutch translation of the book?
Paul Verhoeven has a very shallow mind.
TERRIBLE MOVIE!!! TERRIBLE MOVIE!!! (Score:2)
I'm a big Heinlein fan, and "Starship Troopers" is a GREAT book.
The book is more philosophical than militaristic, the lead character was Juan Rico, a Filipino from Luzon. To cast Van Diem in the role simply proves that Verhoeven had never actually READ the book. In the book, all of the "Mobile Infantry" are men, but all of the starship pilots are women.
The movie of "Starship Troopers" was a horrible movie. No "Mobile INfantry", no drop capsules coming in from orbit, no philosophy, no morals. Just guts an
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Fascist is a useless word at this point. It means 'anything a leftist doesn't like'. As demonstrated by the definition you pulled out of your ass.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I was very disappointed when Merriam-Webster changed their definition of fascism. The former definition based on political philosophy was replaced by vague set of characteristics and hand waving. Many problems in our societies and public discussions could be solved if people used more precise language.
Re: (Score:2)
That's just ignorance of history. Almost all presidents have stretched their powers. It's simple idiocy to expect any president to rein in their own powers. That's the role of congress and the courts, and the American people.
The question to ask is not whether a president issues too many executive orders. Ask how will he behave should the order be struck down in the courts? A similar question: how would he behave should he lose an election? How far would he go to win an election? If investigated, ho
Given what liberals have done to the country, who can blame them? If I have to choose between liberals and Nazis, give me the Nazis.
And this is how we get a Hitler, ladies and gentlemen.
Both of you are wrong about the book. Heinlein defended it quite well, so I don't need to.
Anyway Verhoeven didn't read it, and I suspect you didn't as well.
But thanks for jumping on some internet meme bandwagon.
Re: (Score:2)