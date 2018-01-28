Streaming Services Must Hike Songwriter Payments Nearly 50%, Court Rules (bloomberg.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: Songwriters will get a larger cut of revenue from streaming services after a court handed technology companies a big defeat. The Copyright Royalty Board ruled that songwriters will get at least a 15.1 percent share of streaming revenues over the next five years, from a previous 10.5 percent. That's the largest rate increase in CRB history, according to a statement from the National Music Publishers' Association. The decision is a major victory for songwriters, who have long complained they are insufficiently uncompensated by on-demand music services like Spotify and YouTube.
"The ratio of what labels are paid by the services versus what publishers are paid has significantly improved," argues the NMPA, "resulting in the most favorable balance in the history of the industry.
"While an effective ratio of 3.82 to 1 is still not a fair split that we might achieve in a free market, it is the best songwriters have ever had under the compulsory license... The decision represents two years of advocacy regarding how unfairly songwriters are treated under current law and how crucial their contributions are to streaming services."
Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress has introduced a bipartisan "Music Modernization Act" to overhaul the rate court, and to create a new governing agency to issue blanket licenses to streaming services and then collect and distribute the resulting roylaties.
Re: (Score:2)
How about my rights, as a web coder, to get paid a percentage every time someone loads a web page I have coded?
Nothing prevents you from paywalling your page.
2c for you and 30c for the payment processor (Score:3)
Nothing prevents you from paywalling your page.
Other than the lack of a widely used multi-site micropayment service that respects viewers' privacy.
Credit card processors charge a merchant on the order of 30 cents per transaction plus 3% of the value, and the 30 cents greatly overwhelm (say) 2 cents to view an article. Nor is a user who wants to view a single article on a particular site going to want to spend $6 on a 300-pack of article views and waste the other 299 because the purchased views aren't portable to another site.
A multi-site micropayment se
Re: (Score:2)
Other than the lack of a widely used multi-site micropayment service that respects viewers' privacy.
You could use satoshis [bitcoin.it]. They are currently worth about a hundredth of a US cent, so can be used for very small transactions.
Of course, there is also a $30 blockchain transaction fee, and it takes a week to clear, so it isn't a perfect solution.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing except the hundred thousand competitors who don't charge a percentage and would happily take his business.
Music artists get a bum deal because any fool with an instrument can make music, and even if we want to ignore the complete crap, there's still plenty of people who make reasonably good music in their garage or local pubs yet never make it beyond that. On the other hand there are (relatively) very few publishers which is why they basically hold all of the power. If you want to get your band si
Re: (Score:2)
Have you heard music from the past ten years?
Re: (Score:3)
I dug a drainage ditch along the road. Water from all of my neighbors runs down this ditch every single day and they pay me nothing!
Where do I apply to force them to pay me?
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently the Copyright Royalty Board, and say your work was an 'artistic interpretation performance'.
If the money really goes to songwriters... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
... I'm OK with it. My concern is that the publishers and "music catalog owners" will get an overwhelmingly large share of the money, leaving only cookie crumbs to the songwriters and artists.
One could be fairly ambiguous with the title "artist", but songwriter I would hope would be pretty damn specific from a legal perspective, and focus the rewards on those who actually deserve it.
Re: (Score:2)
... songwirters are special snowflakes who deserve to get paid forever for a few hours/days/months of work..
Unlike publishers who sit back and make money off the work of others.
Re: (Score:2)
Publishers do an important job in the process.
The problem is that they essentially get to choose their own percentage when signing an artist, and unsurprisingly choose to benefit themselves greatly at the cost of everyone else involved. Basically anyone who gets to decide on their own wages (these guys, corporate board members, etc) is going to end up with a significantly larger fraction of the pie than they deserve. But that doesn't mean they do nothing or deserve none of the pie.
Re: (Score:2)
The natural order is the hunter-gatherer, who only works a few hours a day. However that can only support a few tens of millions of people on the Earth.
You need farming, which requires security from non-producers or the effort doesn't get made.
Forget all other definitions of civilization you've read, by hacks all. Civilization is the thwarting of the hunter-gatherer impulse so humanity can be secure in longer-term efforts.
Re: (Score:2)
...IIRC Michael Jacksons rights to many of his songs, which he also wrote afaik...
Michael Jackson also owned the rights to Beatles songs at one point.
Re: (Score:2)
... songwriter I would hope would be pretty damn specific from a legal perspective
...
Since it was a publishers' association that brought the case to court, I'm not optimistic. I'd really like to be wrong, though. It wouldn't not be the first time I've heard about publishers diverting a lot of the money to themselves while saying it is going to artists.
Re: (Score:2)
My concern is that the publishers and "music catalog owners" will get an overwhelmingly large share of the money
Speaking as an artist, I can tell you that the publishers do get a huge share of at least the compulsory license royalties, This is because, by law, compulsory royalties are collected by organizations operated by the publisher associations. Besides the publishers' "cuts", these organizations also take a percentage as a processing fee and require artists to pay "annual membership dues". Any royalties intended for artists who don't pay said dues are kept by the organizations.
Spotify and Pandora Should Closedown (Score:2)
Let the music industry try to make their own streaming service. I'd love to see the crap that produces.
Re: (Score:3)
The music industry should closedown the music it sends to Spotify and Pandora.
Let the streaming industry try to make their own content. I'd love to hear the crap that produces.
Re: (Score:2)
Whoever wins, we lose.
Re: (Score:2)
See also: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon...
My prediction, should they try this, is exactly what happened to video streaming services. They would make a modest amount of good quality music that, apart from one or two minor hits, essentially nobody will listen to because it's too niche or only those who use their particular service has a chance to hear it.
Re: (Score:2)
I think we're already hearing it. But, if you get into the science of it, you'll find that it is what the mainstream user wants.
As the traditional music industry has lost control, music has been gradually becoming simpler, louder, and more homogenous. Why? Because there is no elitist industry determining what we get to hear for us. The mainstream users are finally getting the upper hand and they don't want to hear what more musically "gifted" people say is good.
There are many fields or aspects of culture th
Re: (Score:2)
music I pay attention to has been gradually becoming simpler, louder, and more homogenous
FTFY. More music of all sorts is generated. But without the gatekeepers telling you what you should like, you have to put in the effort to search it out yourself. And frequently as you note, short-term "popular" songs are not the same as long-term "good" songs.
Of course a lot of the websites don't make it particularly easy. Their algos will certainly take into account the things you've marked as "Like" (or whatever they call it in their system,) but it also takes into account things like "most popular"
Re: (Score:2)
Check your contract with him. It'll indicate whether or not you're owed anything.
Money breakdown (Score:3)
It looks like Spotify's share will go down from 29.38% to 24.78%. (The details of the 10.5% "mechanical" rate that's being increased are in footnote 3, which I've read twice and still don't really get.)
Brilliant (Score:2)
Squeeze the guys playing by the rules harder, forcing them to push price hikes to their customers.
It's not like the guys who run Pandora are bajillionaires from it. Yet there seem to be lots and lots of millionaire musicians?
I'm sure this won't drive anyone to piracy at ALL.