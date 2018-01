Streaming Services Must Hike Songwriter Payments Nearly 50%, Court Rules

An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg:"The ratio of what labels are paid by the services versus what publishers are paid has significantly improved," argues the NMPA, "resulting in the most favorable balance in the history of the industry."While an effective ratio of 3.82 to 1 is still not a fair split that we might achieve in a free market , it is the best songwriters have ever had under the compulsory license... The decision represents two years of advocacy regarding how unfairly songwriters are treated under current law and how crucial their contributions are to streaming services."Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress has introduced a bipartisan "Music Modernization Act" to overhaul the rate court, and to create a new governing agency to issue blanket licenses to streaming services and then collect and distribute the resulting roylaties.