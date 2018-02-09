Firefly Canon To Expand With Series of Original Books (ew.com) 58
More Firefly stories are on the way. Entertainment Weekly: EW can exclusively report that Titan Books and Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products have teamed up to publish an original range of new fiction tying in to Joss Whedon's beloved but short-lived TV series Firefly. The books will be official titles within the Firefly canon, with Whedon serving as consulting editor. The first book is due in the fall. Starring Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, and Alan Tudyk, the western-tinged space opera ran from 2002 to 2003 on Fox. Exploring weighty moral and ethical questions, Firefly centered on a collection of characters living on the fringes of society, joined together in the pioneer culture of their star system in the wake of a civil war. It lasted just 14 episodes, but in the decade and a half since it went off the air has amassed a significant cult following.
I hear that to expand the readership they will have the horse/western aspect fold in bronies.
Really, I love firefly but I love it as it is.
Whatever the new authors want to do. Canonicity is something fans use to make themselves mad and start fights. It's a fun time for some, and an alternately funny or sad thing to watch. Look at what's happened to Star Wars fan dialogue because of notions of canonicity interacting with personality worship. Bronies welcome, anti-bronies welcome too, is what I say. Whatever the author wants to do, as long as characters are true to their natures, it should all work out.
Look at what has happened to Star Wars between the novels in the 70s until TPM came out, then look at how bad it has gotten post-TPM.
Disney's sequels have shat all over the non-canon 'canon' for the vast majority of old Star Wars fans. The ones who are fans now are mostly children and people who might've been casual fans in decades past. But much like religion and various other bits of popular culture, the new fans never go through old material chronologically and instead start at the newest and work back,
Thanks for proving my point, Coward. It's fun to watch. At first.
If you're an aspiring Sci-Fi writer, I think the basic first step has become to write a Star Trek/Star Wars as well as (with less numerous) X-Files "canons".
The early books in these were generally pretty readable by pretty good writers but they've proliferated beyond all belief, basically becoming Harlequin Romances for Nerds. Most (used) book stores I go to now have sections devoted to these titles and they're crowding out original Sci-Fi.
I liked the characters and setting of Firefly, but the TV episodes' stories never really grabbed me. There are a few that are memorable but most felt pretty pedestrian to me - maybe a few good books would help move the series forwards.
The early books in these were generally pretty readable by pretty good writers but they've proliferated beyond all belief, basically becoming Harlequin Romances for Nerds. Most (used) book stores I go to now have sections devoted to these titles and they're crowding out original Sci-Fi.
This is the exact reason I stopped reading Star Trek books. The early books where actually very good. Even the weak ones where readable. Some where even fantastic, Yesterday's Son comes to mind. They where not even afraid to take risk.
Then they took a nose dive sometime in the '90 with hack writers like Michael Jan Friedman and plots just didn't make any sense. Even for Star Trek. I was reading the book Dyson Sphere and the plot go so stupid I tossed in the trash halfway through it and didn't read another Star Trek book for 10 years.
I picked up one at the grocery store because the back looked interesting. My mistake. Instead of all the books containing complete individual stories like the episodes. Now they all tie into arcs and if you want to know what is going on in this book, you have to read these book. Fuck that.
Um, the books aren't canon [wikia.com]. You heretic.
I could read a few books based on the Cowboy Bebop characters (before Spike dies, of course).
It's painful to see this brought up. Firefly was an amazing series that was cut short. So much time and effort was put into probably one of the best Sci-Fi series we've seen in a good while, and it was given an early unwarranted death and a crappy movie to appease fans.
For me? Nothing short of a reboot of the series will satisfy. Like many modern humans, reading books isn't something I'm terribly keen on doing.
So yeah, if they want to bring this back, do a deal with Netflix or some similar entity. Fuck books. Recast everything, start back from the beginning and hopefully give us many pleasing seasons of Sci-Fi drama!
>Firefly was an amazing series that was cut short.
In its short run, it had a couple of fairly weak episodes that didn't bode well for a long run. As awesome as the good bits were, I think we're suffering from the effects of advice they were forced to follow: "Always leave them wanting more".
>Nothing short of a reboot of the series will satisfy.
Too soon. I know I remember the original well enough that I would be disappointed no matter what they did. I'd rather somebody just come up with a vaguely similar premise and slap a different name on it, with 'inspired by Firefly' in the closing credits or something.
Like many modern humans, reading books isn't something I'm terribly keen on doing.
Jesus Christ, is that what passes for a "nerd" today? I'm glad I don't know you, dude.
Jesus Christ, is that what passes for a "nerd" today? I'm glad I don't know you, dude.
He isn't. I don't know how that got modded up to +4 ether.
Everyone know one of the true signs of nerddom is the love to read, with scifi and fantasy at the top. I don't know one true nerd that doesn't have a well stock library, physical or virtual. One of the reasons I got my android tablet was so I could have all my favorite books with me at all times, and have access to an infinite supply at the touch of a button.
I deny his nerddom.
Well it depends on whether it's a book turned series/movie or series/movie turned book. A few I've done both, like LotR or Fire & Ice. But as far I as know/care, something like Star Trek has always been TV. If there's spin-off books of James T. Kirk or Jean-Luc Picard I don't really care. And some series like the Sword of Shannara the series is to me a completely different beast. I only saw Firefly as a TV series... to me, that's my canon. So if there are follow-up books... meh.
Everyone know one of the true signs of nerddom is the love to read, with scifi and fantasy at the top. I don't know one true nerd that doesn't have a well stock library, physical or virtual. One of the reasons I got my android tablet was so I could have all my favorite books with me at all times, and have access to an infinite supply at the touch of a button.
Oh I love to read, just not books. I just... I just would rather read my screen or play video games, or do something at my computer, rather than sit down with a dead tree. I enjoy books, I like to listen to audio books while gaming. Not that I really need to justify my existence to you or anyone else. I'm fine not being a 'nerd', I'm just a computer guru whom doesn't really like to sit with a book. I think labels are for fools anyway. I'm just a disgruntled human, nothing more or less.
I find your explanation to be acceptable, and I retract my denial of your nerd hood.
:)
I don't do the dead tree thing any more ether. I do all my reading on a tablet or screen too. Audio books are good too. I find that more people are turning to them too.
Try audio books.
I loved the show. A reboot would annoy me. Anything that borrows from the original show's ideas would be better without the baggage of expectations.
Imagine, instead of the original Firefly, Joss Whedon made the Han Solo movie. Would it be better because of the Star Wars franchise? I don't think so.
As long as Alan Tudyk narrates the audiobooks.
... and let it freaking go.
It was a great show for the season that it lasted, but that was almost 15 years ago. Fillion isn't giving up the rights, nor is he going to do anything with them (other than maybe sue anyone who creates Firefily-based media).
Come up with an original idea maybe, rather than riding the coat-tails of decades-old sci-fi.
...Fillion isn't giving up the rights...
This made me laugh. Does CanHasDIY know something I don't? Does Fillion own the rights? Funny stuff if true, funny stuff if false.
No lack of material for a few new episodes with these new stories. They would need to find some excuse how the real Wash survived or just have add a new pilot character or characters.
It's so strange to see this today given that I just finished rewatching "Serenity" while working today!
I just finished rewatching "Serenity" while working today!
I want your job.