There Are Ajit Pai 'Verizon Puppet' Jokes That the FCC Doesn't Want You To Read (arstechnica.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Federal Communications Commission is refusing to release the draft versions of jokes told by Chairman Ajit Pai at a recent dinner, claiming that releasing the drafts would "impede the candid exchange of ideas" within the commission. In December, Pai gave a speech at the annual FCC Chairman's Dinner and played a video that attempts to lampoon critics who accuse Pai of doing the bidding of Verizon, his former employer. The video was shown less than a week before the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality rules, a favorable move for the broadband industry requested by Verizon and other ISPs. The satirical skit shows Pai planning his future ascension to the FCC chairmanship with Verizon executive Kathleen Grillo in 2003, the last year Pai worked as a Verizon lawyer. The video shows Pai and the Verizon executive plotting to install a "Verizon puppet" as FCC chair. In response, Gizmodo filed a Freedom of Information Act (FoIA) request for "any communications records from within the chairman's office referencing the event or the Verizon executive," the news site wrote yesterday. "Nearly a dozen pages worth of emails were located, including draft versions of the video's script and various edits," Gizmodo wrote. "The agency is refusing to release them, however; it is 'reasonably foreseeable,' it said, that doing so would injure the 'quality of agency decisions.'" The FCC searched for the records in response to Gizmodo's request and "returned no communications whatsoever with Kathy Grillo," the article said.
Re:Meanwhile (Score:5, Insightful)
Obama never had trillion dollar deficits, the deficits during his presidency were holdovers from when the Bush administration was charging things to the national credit card without including them in the budget. Exclude the spending that Obama was obligated to make because of the wars and the economy that Bush crashed and he'd be nowhere near trillions in budget dollars.
Face it, the GOP never cared about the budget, they just get upset whenever people who aren't already massively wealthy get something from the government. The GOP hasn't had a President that left office without debt since Eisenhower. It's always the Democrats that get stuck balancing the budget and paying off the debt while the GOP throws stones and tries to blow it up as best they can.
Please don't refer to your readership in headlines (Score:5, Funny)
There Are Ajit Pai 'Verizon Puppet' Jokes That the FCC Doesn't Want You To Read
The real question is: will #4 shock me?
The real question is: will #4 shock me?
You wont believe what happens next!
Re:Please don't refer to your readership in headli (Score:5, Funny)
"impede the candid exchange of ideas" (Score:5, Interesting)
Governmental agencies have rued the day the FOIA was implemented. Over the years, there have been many attempts to subvert the legislation's intent, from slow response times & outrageous fees per page of document, to redaction of nearly an entire requested page.
This excuse smells like, "We don't even think enough of your request to give it thoughtful rejection."
^ That implies that Ajit Pai should step down as his conduct has resulted in a situation which has already injured the quality of agency decisions.
^ That implies that you don't know what "implies" mean
It's not strict implication in the sense of symbolic logic, but symbolic logic borrowed the term from normal English, and the use of implies in the G.P. post follows the rules of usage in normal English. You may disagree with the conclusion (I don't), but it is within the scope of normal usage.
Re: "impede the candid exchange of ideas" (Score:2)
This excuse smells like, "We don't even think enough of your request to give it thoughtful rejection."
To be fair, it's a pretty stupid request designed to make Ars look clever, not serve the national interest.
Rejecting it isn't clearly appropriate. I suspect the reason is to avoid self-defamation, but that's just a suspicion. Since FCC chairman is a political post, it is clearly appropriate for the public to know how he comports himself at official events.
OTOH, rejecting is was probably the expected reaction. Gizmodo gets a story out of it, anyway, and the FCC chairman gets to partially conceal what a bastard he is. But it would (probably) have been a better story if Gizmodo had gotten the jokes, and when "g
It's Gizmodo, not Ars, but yes: this was dumb, and rejecting the request is appropriate.
My bad. That's what I get for replying on my phone.
Ego over truth? (Score:1)
It's a good thing there aren't other people in power positions like that in our government!
;) #ShowUsTheGirthCertificate
Switch From Verizon! (Score:3)
Re:Switch From Verizon! (Score:4, Insightful)
Business opportunity (Score:3)
Somebody could make quite a bit of money selling 'Ajit Pai' string puppets, along with recordings of the advertising jingles of the big ISP's. "Make the FCC dance just like Verizon does" is one possible advertising slogan for the next fad toy. I'll bet Amazon could sell truckloads of them - especially if the toy comes with instructions for making the puppet bend over and spread its cheeks.
Only 1000 lawyers? Not enough
If you plan to dump more than 1000 lawyers at the bottom of the sea in a single location, you have to fill out an environmental impact statement. It's better to do it in small groups and spread them out.
He probably thinks his jokes are Ajit!!! (Get it?) (Score:2)
[...] it is 'reasonably foreseeable,' it said, that doing so would injure the 'quality of agency decisions.'"
Know what else could “injure” the “quality” of agency “decisions”?!? Putting Ajit Pai in charge of the FCC, predictably, and sure-enough... when will the incompetent/evil/vicious/stupid/bad-governance-on-purpose/corrupt nightmare END?
That's not only predictable, it was predicted.
They must be terrible jokes, because ... (Score:3)
refusing to release the draft versions of jokes told by Chairman Ajit Pai
... claiming that ... would "impede the candid exchange of ideas" ...
(I thought the only bad joke at the FCC *was* Ajit Pai.)
If you can't stand the heat stay out of the kitchn (Score:3)
Ajit Pai: If you don't want people to characterize you as an industry puppet, don't be an industry puppet.
It's not that complicated.