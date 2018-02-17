Would You Fear Alien Life or Welcome It? (cnet.com) 141
If you've ever watched a science fiction movie about aliens, you'll know that humans tend to freak out and destroy everything when faced with incontrovertible proof of the existence of alien life. But a new analysis from Arizona State University psychology professor Michael Varnum and his colleagues suggests that humans might actually remain pretty calm and collected when that big news breaks. CNET reports: Varnum makes this conclusion based on an analysis of newspaper articles covering past potential discoveries of extraterrestrial life. Specifically, he and his colleagues looked at articles about the weird dimming of so-called "Tabby's Star," Earth-like planets around the star Trappist-1, and the potential discovery of Martian microbe fossils from 1996. They found language in the stories demonstrated much more positive emotion than fear or other negative emotions. In a second study, the team also surveyed over 500 people, asking them to guess how they and humanity would react to an announcement that alien microbial life had been discovered. In the case of both their own reaction and everyone else's, the participants hypothesized responses that were more positive than negative. The research was published last month in Frontiers in Psychology.
If the message tells you how to do something, the odds are that thing will be to send messages as efficiently as possible because messages like that would be more common than ones that helpfully sent the Encyclopedia Galactica.
"Another possibility is that once we viruses sent in messages we receive by SETI"
?? That's a somewhat awkwardly crafted sentence. What are you trying to say?
I think you may be describing the plot of the Species movie franchise
Sorry that should have been "Another possibility is viruses in messages we receive by SETI"
Do you mean computer viruses?
Even then I find it hard to believe a possibility. Knowing how to hack our computers never having worked with one... That's would be like asking a modern day hacker to hack the enigma machine without seeing it, knowing its specs, knowing how it works, and be able to do it remotely without the recipient knowing.
A biological virus is a just instructions that say "copy me" to a cell.
A computer virus is just instructions that say "copy me" to a computer.
You can imagine something similar with message received by SETI. And actual a good message aimed at an extraterrestrial intelligence would need to be very target independent, unlike computer or biological viruses.
E.g. the Arecibo message aims at conveying a fair bit of information to any civilisation which picks it up -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Since anal probes are aliens #1 pastime, I'd say they are rapists!
More seriously, I'm tired of people like you who use any opportunity possible to push their political agenda. Get a fucking life.
Depends on how delicious they find us (Score:3)
Their speed isn't so much what's interesting, their appetite might be.
And also in which form the aliens comes. If they are bacteria and viruses or if they are advanced life forms. Of course, advanced life forms may carry diseases too.
The answer to question "are we alone" is scary whatever the answer is.
Stay calm, unless you're RIAA/MPAA. (Score:5, Funny)
Given the only truly unique resource we have is our media, there is a possibility that the aliens would be here just to pirate everything, fly away and sell it on some space market.
Re:Stay calm, unless you're RIAA/MPAA. (Score:5, Funny)
I'm thinking that the aliens will be interested in our socialist media. They will hack Facebook and meddle with the world's election systems to get themselves elected. Then we will all be enslaved building pyramid alien monuments, and be slowing siphoned off as food.
Don't blame me. I voted for Kodos.
I'm not talking about just the modern media, i'm talking about EVERYTHING.
And there's nothing RIAA/MPAA/ESA or disney can do to stop it.
Our DRMs will be cracked in seconds.
Our DRMs will be cracked in seconds.
Since when do you need aliens for that?
Give them as a sample the X-factor and dancing on ice. They'll move on and never bother us again.
Careful, don't overdo it, with that they just might consider exterminating us being necessary for the greater good of the galaxy.
Give them an episode or two of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and nobody out there will ever visit us!
Now you're being cruel
Betteridge's applies (Score:1)
No you would't fear alien life or no you wouldn't welcome it? This is one of those cases where Betterridge is ambiguous.
Betterridge says No.
Ian Betteridge was a human.
And as (Spock) logic would kindly dictate, your weak human concepts and limitations should not be automatically applied here.
Stop thinking like a human. We're talking about the infinite possibilities surrounding alien life.
Life (Score:2)
I for one... (Score:2)
I for one, welcome our new alien overlords!
Iain M. Banks on 'Outside Context Problems' (Score:4, Insightful)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
This novel is about how the Culture deals with an Outside Context Problem (OCP), the kind of problem "most civilizations would encounter just once, and which they tended to encounter rather in the same way a sentence encountered a full stop."
This is a problem that is "outside the context" as it is generally not considered until it occurs, and the capacity to actually conceive of or consider the OCP in the first place may not be possible or very limited (i.e., the majority of the group's population may not have the knowledge or ability to realize that the OCP can arise, or assume it is extremely unlikely). An example of OCP is an event in which a civilization does not consider the possibility that a much more technologically advanced society can exist, and then encounters one. The term is coined by Banks for the purpose of this novel, and described as follows:
The usual example given to illustrate an Outside Context Problem was imagining you were a tribe on a largish, fertile island; you'd tamed the land, invented the wheel or writing or whatever, the neighbors were cooperative or enslaved but at any rate peaceful and you were busy raising temples to yourself with all the excess productive capacity you had, you were in a position of near-absolute power and control which your hallowed ancestors could hardly have dreamed of and the whole situation was just running along nicely like a canoe on wet grass... when suddenly this bristling lump of iron appears sailless and trailing steam in the bay and these guys carrying long funny-looking sticks come ashore and announce you've just been discovered, you're all subjects of the Emperor now, he's keen on presents called tax and these bright-eyed holy men would like a word with your priests.
Well if we follow the Japanese example we'll reorganize our society on alien lines, get technological parity and then go into full on 'conquer the universe' mode
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Of course the technological difference between Perry and the Japanese wasn't that great.
OH GOD! (Score:1)
NO!
Hopefully welcoming (Score:2)
I'd try to be welcoming; hopefully there wouldn't be cause for fear - whether from the aliens themselves or from humans making a wrong impression on them
To take it back a step: If it's simply a signal, indicating technologically advanced life, I suspect most humans would be elated - especially if the signal could be determined to originate from 50,000 ly distant. As a science fiction reader, I would immediately ponder "I wonder how advanced they are now?". Those who might be scared by a physical contact may be relieved that the distance is so vast, and plug their ears when people like me tell them that the aliens, if not extinct may be about 50,000 years
Re: (Score:3)
Microbes discovered in the Venusian atmosphere? I would be very genuinely concerned about cross-contamination - you know, from those who will argue that it must be brought down to the surface of the earth
Luckily, that's a falsifiable hypothesis. Basically all life on Earth uses the same DNA code, where 64 nitrogen base triplets map to 20 distinct amino acids (plus some controls, like start/stop codons).
Even if alien life evolved in a similar way as us, it's unlikely that they'd use exactly the same amino acids: there are millions of known amino acids, and they form spontaneously without life. Even on Earth, there are a couple of species that use an extra amino acid or two compared to us.
There's also the panspermia hypothesis where life has colonized the planets of the solar system (or further) and all the life is related, eg life originating on Venus and colonizing the Earth (and Mars) through meteors or such, in which case it may very well use the same amino acids. There's also the science fictional idea of a former civilization seeding the galaxy with life.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It depends on how they behave. Duh. (Score:1)
Captain Obvious was glad to help.
For example, if Sy Snootles gives great BJ's, she's in.
Hasn't worked out well in our history (Score:4, Insightful)
In every case where an advanced civilization has encountered a much less advanced civilization, it hasn't worked out well for the less advanced civilization. Ask Native Americans if they think that the arrival of Europeans was good for their culture.
So, why should we expect that the arrival of aliens (who one can expect to be much more advanced than us) would be good for us?
I don't think advanced human civilization meets less advanced civilization and all goes wrong is something we can apply to aliens from outer space. For one, humans meeting humans in the same space mean they are potential competitors or at least hold territory the more advanced guys would like to own.
Re: (Score:3)
Only if the resource they need is minerals or water. Not if it's lunch.
Insufficient Data (Score:2)
First, any aliens will be literally alien to us. We have no way to predict what some alien intelligence might look like. Predators? Aliens? Arisians? Would we taste good to them, or them to us? At present, all we have are our fears and imaginations.
Count me out (Score:1)
Brang it on. (Score:2)
How much worse could it be with aliens?
Here's a joke:
So, the aliens land on the White House lawn and say, "Take us to your leader".
They are brought to Vladimir Putin.
[I see you there laughing. Even mi and APK cracked a smile. Don't deny it.]
Murphy's law of quantum superposition (Score:3)
If we welcome it and greet the first alien visitor with open arms, they will turn out to be conquerors who will ruthlessly subjugate the planet, enslaving half the population and eating the other half.
I think it's overly optimistic that our opinion would matter. Either we're likely to discover some extinct or microbiological life that is no threat to us at all or a civilization so advanced that even if we were aggressive it'd be like those isolated Amazon tribes throwing spears after helicopters. Remember that 10000 years ago we were cavemen, in 10000 years we'll either be demigods or have destroyed ourselves. In the billions of years the universe has existed we're a very tiny blip and that we should hap
I imagine the 'Alien ambassador is killed due to misunderstanding' trope will be well-worn in the fiction/parables/diplomacy literature of an intelligent alien species. I imagine they'll be understanding rather than immediately switch to "kill all humans!!"
They'll likely have seen our movies and I'm sure they will conclude from that that we are peaceful.
Indians (Score:2, Insightful)
Should the Mayans and Aztecs have feared the Spanish conquistadors, or welcomed them?
Should the Aborigines have welcomed the colonizers from England, or feared them?
Should the American Indians have feared the colonizers from Europe, or welcomed them?
Should the North American beavers have welcomed the colonizers from Europe, or feared them?
When people fantasize about intelligent alien visitors, they usually place their intelligence level and physical characteristics close to our own. I am certain that would
Should the Mayans and Aztecs have feared the Spanish conquistadors, or welcomed them?
Should the Aborigines have welcomed the colonizers from England, or feared them?
Should the American Indians have feared the colonizers from Europe, or welcomed them?
Should the North American beavers have welcomed the colonizers from Europe, or feared them?
When people fantasize about intelligent alien visitors, they usually place their intelligence level and physical characteristics close to our own. I am certain that would not be the case. Most likely they would mash us like potatoes. On the off chance they come in peace, the level of disruption they would cause to our worldwide community and economy would be immense.
European colonization was undertaken by a culture primitive by our standards, not to mention the standards of technologically advanced aliens.
Using European colonization as a template for alien contact will serve us about as well as using local conflicts as a template for European colonization served aboriginal populations.
Aliens are unlikely to mash us like potatoes if for no other reason than they don't need to, they'll come at us with an extremely complex civilizations and deal with us without the bounds
Re: Indians (Score:3, Insightful)
They should make a movie about that. Make the aliens blue, just because.
Death (Score:2)
Do you fear it or welcome it?
FEAR! (Score:2)
Simple Logic:
1. Human are afraid of the unknown. Every horror movie director knows this. It seems to be evolutionally programmed into us. (Perhaps for good reasons)
2. We would know extremely little about the aliens, i.e. being a very big unknown.
1 and 2 => Fear, big time!
Is it possible to concieve a more polarized "we and them" situation? On top of that, they stepping on to our (rather defensless) lawn with equipment that took them across star systems?
How would it be anything but a paralyzing fear and pa
Aliens can't or won't visit us (Score:3)
No life can exist without a sun, which is actually a star... according to special relativity we can never go the speed of light because it requires infinite energy... it would take 4 years to get to the closest star... why in the hell would they waste hundreds or thousands of years to visit us?
Perhaps they are relentless pedants and they're coming to disabuse you of your preconceptions which are DEMONSTRABLY WRONG.
Sorry but aliens were invented to convince dumb people to give smart scientists money. Let me explain. No life can exist without a sun, which is actually a star. The closest star to us is about 4 light years away. That means it takes light 4 years to travel that distance. Light travels extremely fast, 186,287 miles per second, and according to special relativity we can never go the speed of light because it requires infinite energy. So even if we could go a speed we can never go, it would take 4 years to get to the closest star. From there the distance goes up. Those stars you see in the sky are hundreds and thousands of light years away, which means at the fastest speed man has ever heard of, it would still take hundreds or thousands of years to reach. But imagine for a second there is some being that has the technology to travel that fast, why in the hell would they waste hundreds or thousands of years to visit us? Their technology compared to ours is like comparing humans to ants, there is nothing interesting about us at all compared to them. So aliens either don't exist or can't or won't visit us
"Time is an illusion. Lunchtime doubly so."
To clarify my H2G2 reference, time is a human concept. Humans tend to have a specific definition of a lifetime based on our biological makeup and limitations, roughly equating to a century or less. We have no idea what alien makeup will be, but logic dictates that their definition of a lifetime will be relative.
There are countless galaxies in existence, and you are failing to take into account that an alien lifetime could last a million light years, and a trip
Sorry but aliens were invented to convince dumb people to give smart scientists money. Let me explain. No life can exist without a sun, which is actually a star.
This is just plain false. No life can exist without an energy source. So your first assumption is wrong.
Light travels extremely fast, 186,287 miles per second, and according to special relativity we can never go the speed of light because it requires infinite energy.
It doesn't say that it's not possible to travel faster than light, though. It only says that mass can't be accelerated to a speed that's faster than light. So your second assumption is false.
So even if we could go a speed we can never go, it would take 4 years to get to the closest star.
If you can't go a speed, what sense does it make to talk about it?
But imagine for a second there is some being that has the technology to travel that fast, why in the hell would they waste hundreds or thousands of years to visit us? [...] there is nothing interesting about us at all compared to them.
Art and food. Do I need to expound, or do you understand now?
... The closest star to us is about 4 light years away. That means it takes light 4 years to travel that distance.
Surely, distance is no barrier for an alien with a long lifespan or with advance technology (e.g., stasis). There is no ETA for such a thing to occur, only that it may occur.
We have reasons to fear, but also reasons to ... (Score:2)
...rejoice!
Why? Well, most have been mention in this thread, I'm going to summarize those I agree with:
Fear factors:
- Viruses and Bacteria unknown to us.
- Increased demand for our resources (which btw, we're running out of, FAST!).
- Unknown motives, why did they decide to take contact? This is usually either because of two things, curiosity and the need for new resources. The last one should worry us... A LOT!
Good things:
- New technology (they traveled this far, we didn't manage the opposite so chances are
I was going to argue against this, but as I think about it, I think you're right about having to fear it. I don't think that there will be rational acceptance of it. And I think there will be lots of problems.
90% of the natives of the Americas died of disease in the century after first contact with Europeans. And while Europeans got syphilis in return, that pales in comparison to all of the plagues and poxes they brought to the continent.
When Darwin sailed around the world and cataloged all the species, he
Fear it (Score:2)
If they live long enough, it wouldn't really be a 'generation ship'. If they were effectively immortal, the "everyone I love will be old/dead when I get back" angst wouldn't exist.
Forget SF tropes about FTL drives and so forth. The most likely reason somebody would cross that huge divide, would be on generation ship and to colonize. Nuff said.
That's the likeliest (only?) reason to cross that huge divide without FTL. If you had FTL, though, it's not a huge divide any more, and then you might just do it to go sightseeing.
AFAWK you can't go FTL, so worrying about aliens is a waste of time.
If aliens show up, welcome them with open arms, because if they show up to kill us we can't do anything about it, but if they aren't then we want to be friendly.
So the logic is "welcome them, because we can't fight them anyway".
Didn't work so great for the natives in the various continents we "discovered", did it?
Didn't work so great for the natives in the various continents we "discovered", did it?
No, but some of them still exist which is more than we could hope for if we resisted aliens with the technology to cross the void between the stars. Diseases of the Spanish had already wiped out up to 90% of native Americans by the time we showed up to wipe out most of the rest of them, though. They really had no chance to mount a defense of the entire nation. If you take a dispassionate, game player's view of the situation, their only sensible move was to abandon most of it and move west of their own volit
The main motivation for the conquistadores was profit. You needn't win against someone with this motivation. You only have to make his endeavor unprofitable for him to abandon it.
Depends (Score:2)
On several things.
First and foremost, did we encounter alien life HERE, or did we encounter it wherever it evolved.
In the latter case, I'd welcome it. In the former, not so much.
Mmmmmmm... (Score:2)
Green alien women!!! Oh the forbidden pleasure! I welcome them.
Depends on whether they're like us (Score:2)
If they are then we're fucked if we get visited.
The more alien they are, the higher our chances for survival.
Prion-based CRISPR-like virus (Score:2)
what a WRONG assumption (Score:1)
Depends.. (Score:2)
What if we're the first? (Score:2)
Irrelevant Study (Score:2)
Arizona State Psychology Professor conducted a study and determined that "people" are more likely to welcome Aliens than shoot at them. Some facts:
1. The students that participated in his study, nor the commentary from past articles are representative of "people" as a whole.
2. Younger people have less fear of death than older people.
3. *NO ONE* that he conducted a study on is remotely representative of the governments of the world that have the resources and authority to initiate a meeting with Aliens i
It's ok to be white.
You're not responsible by what your ancestors did and you have no impossible "historical debt" to pay
Just treat everyone with respect, independent of their physical characteristics and everything fix itself eventually.
"You're not responsible by what your ancestors did and you have no impossible "historical debt" to pay"
And it's perfectly OK to profit & prosper from their crimes.
Your father and/or your grandfather (depending on your age) had sex with your mother/grandmother in a society which almost by definition gave him a position of power to demand she obey him in such matters. Modern views would consider that non-consensual, and by definition rape.
As you are the outcome of that crime (extend back further in history if you want to make it stronger) you are by definition profiting and prospering from what we now consider crimes.
Or, alternatively, you could consider that perhaps,
Also factor in intelligence. What if we find a planet with life but the most intelligent species are smart as our dogs? What if we found out their meat is delicious. Will we domesticate them for meat? How smart they do have to be for us to treat them as equals? By that measure will advanced aliens even consider us sentient?
Or refugees. [wikipedia.org]