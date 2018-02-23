Soderbergh's Thriller Shot on iPhone Premieres in Berlin (reuters.com) 8
Director Steven Soderbergh said this week he so enjoyed making his psychological thriller "Unsane" on an iPhone, he would find it hard to go back to conventional filmmaking. From a report: "Unsane", which premieres at the Berlin film festival, was shot over just two weeks - way shorter than the months a movie usually takes. It tells the story of Sawyer Valentini, who moves to a new city to escape her stalker David but finds herself admitted to a mental health institution where he works.
Re: (Score:1)
You have it backwards.
It is Amazing that it is now possible for an iPhone to do this kind of thing.
What makes the iPhone Superior to... (Score:2)
a GoPro or small video camera?
I can see the advantages of a small camera, but I don't see the advantages of an iPhone over other platforms, especially since it has a very small aperture and limited exposure control options (especially compared to a small video camera) which means that the lighting must be more difficult - and would probably require lights to be placed in holes and rigs that Mr. Soderbergh describe as not being necessary for the camera.
In an ironic twist, the ad that shows up on the page as
Re: (Score:2)
The main advantage isn't the Camera, but the fact that you have a device that you use for a bunch of other stuff with a Camera good enough for quality video work if needed.
Often with technology the generic consumer device gets to a point where getting a specialized device just isn't worth it, because the difference is much more minute. While the convenience of a general purpose is quite handy.
I am sure this could had been done nearly as well with some sort of Android phone too. There is no Magic Apple featu
Re: (Score:2)
What makes the iPhone Superior to... a GoPro or small video camera?
Snapchat filters. During the really intense scenes, the psycho-stalker has a puppy nose and floppy ears to cut the tension.
Shot on iPhone (Score:2)
What?!
Entierly shot on an iPhone and there is no VV syndrome? I don't believe it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
- greger
Extra support? (Score:3)