Nokia's Banana Phone From The Matrix is Back (theverge.com) 65
The Verge: Back in 1999, Keanu Reeves was famous for playing Neo in The Matrix, and not for looking sad on a bench. Nokia was also the "world's leading mobile phone supplier" back then, and it used this popularity to feature its Nokia 8110 "banana phone" in The Matrix film. At the time everyone who considered themselves cool (definitely me) wanted a Nokia phone just like Neo's, but most of us had to settle for the Nokia 7110 with its spring-loaded slider. Now HMD, makers of Nokia-branded phones, is bringing the Nokia 8110 back to life as a retro classic . Just like the Nokia 3310 that was a surprise hit at Mobile World Congress last year, the 8110 plays on the same level of nostalgia. The slightly curved handset has a slider that lets you answer and end calls, and HMD is creating traditional black and banana yellow versions. The Nokia 8110 runs on the Smart Feature OS, so this is a basic featurephone and you're not going to get access to the Android apps found on other Nokia Android smartphones. The Nokia 8110 will be available in May for just 79 euros ($97).
WTF, The Verge? I can read the article but there's no images?
Boma Phone: http://www.commonsenseevaluation.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Obamaphone-Program-Is-Rife-With-Corruption-1.jpg
Bama Phone: http://alabamanewscenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Haleyville-featured-image-edited.jpg
History repeats itself as Farce then as tragedy. It's a tragedy nokia lost their mojo and is reduced to cannibalizing itself.
You think Nokia isn't doing anything but playing on nostalgia?
Nokia produces solid smartphones---with vanilla Android and minimum two-year updates. The phones are otherwise comparable to the competition, and this is exactly the distinction I care about. I plan on buying a Nokia when my current phone is outdated.
Their lineup has been out for roughly a year, and a new generation is in the works. Unfortunately, they launched in Europe first with the current lineup, so the next gen may not be available statesid
Callback to alt.fan.karl-malden.nose two decades ago [xahlee.info], I take it
the OS is a fork of FireFox called KaiOS they claim 30 million already in the field... and IPv6 native
ironically steve jobs wanted phones to use the web as "apps" personally I think it's a good thing it only has a browser and phone capability, less to screw up !
I wish them luck, I hope it sells a shed ton
I always wondered what would happen if you take both.
Obligatory XKCD https://xkcd.com/566/ [xkcd.com]
The point of the third movie was that the Red Pill was a separate but more acceptable fantasy for some (Neo's god-like powers). The moral of the story is when somebody tells you there are only two choices, don't accept their false dichotomy. Use your mind and make your own decisions, or you'll just hop from trap to trap. Neo was lost to the Red Pill fantasy (making the trilogy a tragedy).
It's too bad the moviemaking didn't live up to the value of the story.
Regardless of the crap quality, I do get nostalgic about the coolness factor. Taking it out and *snap*ping it open would never fail to turn a few heads.
I do remember using these phones for a while, and they were crap.
Every Nokia phone I owned was crap for one reason or another. I owned a steady stream of them from around 1997-2007. The hardware was reasonably durable and the battery life was ok but everything else about them was pretty crap. (unfortunately so was most of the competition at the time too) The software absolutely sucked, most features aside from making/receiving calls were borderline useless, heaven forbid you needed to have your phone communicate with a PC, address books sucked, etc. Their "smartphon
I think people's nostalgia for Nokia products is largely misplaced.
Because they weren't the smartphone of today?
They are of course judged their competition of the time.
Relative Ericsson at the time when people started to move over I guess the two features Nokia may have had over Ericsson was the antenna not poking out of the shell and possibly better battery life. Did snake or easy of use / the use of just one button for navigation affect anything too?
T28s: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"The T28 was the lightest and slimmest mobile phone at the time, with a weight of on
Because they weren't the smartphone of today?
No, because they were recognizably crap by the standards of the day. It was well known that handset makers regarded the carriers (AT&T, Verizon, etc) as their customers rather than the end users. As a result they made very little effort to make their devices especially useful post purchase. This strategy worked until the iPhone dropped and then the handset makers that relied on this distribution bottleneck (Nokia being foremost among them) found themselves in deep shit.
Did you ever try to get a Nokia
The new one does not have sliding contacts. The cover is just a piece of plastic.
The microphone is below the keypad in the main part.
Teenagers hate to speak on the phone, they only use texting via various apps (SMS, Messenger, whatever), or facetiming with iFacetime or Messenger.
My daughter can use 1GB per day of data but 0 minute per month
:)
This Nokia phones are for old farts like me or OP who wanted to be cool in 1999 but had no money for a 8110
:)
That's got nothing to do with being a teenager. I have teenage children of my own and I can use 0 minutes of talktime a month and 1GB of data a day. (although usually my allocated 5GB lasts me a month). I hate talking on the phone, and most people I know do too.
I would want a mixture.
I would want to be able to run my bank id, my Steam authenticator, send e-mail I guess and track activity with the phone too. Browser and camera is nice to have.
I guess with a mirror-less camera and with an activity armband I could do without those.
The problem is of course that with plenty of sensors and a quality camera and such it would start making more sense to have an expensive phone in general.
But for ~â300 I would be ok forgoing some performance, resolution, RAM and built-
First and foremost, someone should have re-posted the Ars article [arstechnica.com] about it that I read this morning --- that's got pictures.
So I guess because it comes in yellow that media is calling it a 'banana', but I'm pretty sure at person in the late 90's never called that a banana phone back then. Why that stupid ass name all the sudden to garner some reader attention? I'm ok with the the 're-issue Nokia Neo-from-the-Matrix spring slider phone' which already got my attention.
I was actually trying to dig up some su
This is not so much a recreation of the Nokia 8110 that was in the movie as it is an "homage". It's a completely new, designed-from-the-ground-up piece of hardware (AND software) that just happens to bear a resemblance to the original and takes some design cues from it.
Not only that, but neither the original 8110 nor this new version actually have a button-triggered, spring-loaded release for the keypad cover. That was something designed specifically for the movie, and IIRC the phones in the movie were not even functional: they were props that had been gutted of any real functionality and then fitted with the spring-loaded mechanism which, given the era, was impossible to fit into the phone while leaving the actual phone guts intact.
There was a Nokia model, the 7110, that actually had a spring-load keypad cover that vaguely resembled what we saw in the movie, though it was not as "exciting".
-- Nathan
This is not so much a recreation of the Nokia 8110 that was in the movie as it is an "homage". It's a completely new, designed-from-the-ground-up piece of hardware (AND software) that just happens to bear a resemblance to the original and takes some design cues from it.
Yes, it's quite different in many ways. Obviously the connectivity is different, because most phone companies no longer support GSM 900 with SSMS gateways.
But they have taken some shortcuts elsewhere too, like the buttons, which are way different from the original, and not in a good way.
Then there's the lack of a changeable battery with external charger, which was one of the big selling points: you could continue to use the phone while another battery charged.
And, perhaps the biggest cheap shortcut is tha
And, perhaps the biggest cheap shortcut is that the microphone is not in the slider, where it can be put in front of your mouth, but is on the phone itself. That completely ruins the advantage the 8110 had over all other phones in that you could put the mic in front of your mouth, like with a real phone.
Seriously? It's just decorative now? Actually it's worse than that. You could remove the slider entirely and it would be a better phone.
Seriously? It's just decorative now?
From what I can tell, it still works as a switch hook to let you answer calls or hang up. But the microphone being extended was kind of the entire point of the phone...
The 7110 was actually a very decent phone. The spring-loaded cover was a bit gimmicky, but it actually did work surprisingly long (longer than most contemporary phones work altogether...) and it lasted ages on a single charge. Often I forgot where the heck that damn charger was because I didn't need it for weeks sometimes.
Yeah, impossible to imagine today, a phone that you don't have to charge constantly...
Thinking about it, the only functionality I'd miss from my current phone compared to what the 7110 was
Not to mention the ultimate coolness that resounding "clack" gave you, one could literally feel everyone around going "whoa!".
I am getting tired of all the Nostalgic revivals. I don't mean trying to look back and see what was good about the old technology that may have been lost (as I type this on a mechanical keyboard) and bring this technology back, and bring it align with the feature of the new technology. Often a technology will become obsolete because factors involved means its trade offs are worse then the other products trade offs.
As time goes on new technology advances making such trade offs lessen and should be brought b
Huh? Unix was originally developed on a PDP-7 (18 bit, maximum 64K words memory), and became popular on the PDP-11 (16 bit, 64K bytes, although later models extended that with virtual addressing). Minicomputers, not mainframes, definitely not "big iron."
True... however wasn't the Unix as most of us know it. By the time Linux was being developed, Minicomputers were on their way out, and Unix was popular in more of the Mainframe type of system.
The Matrix was a great movie, too bad they never made any sequels!
Ohhhh, I read that script for the sequel, it would've been soooooo cool. The chase scene right at the start. Neo learning that he ain't the first "One". Smith making his own "Anti-Neo". His battle with Neo, and Neo finding out that Morpheus is pretty much a fanatic with no regard for humanity and that all he wants is to win the war so he stays in the Matrix, with the cliffhanger for the third movie...
Plus all the in-jokes referencing the first one... I still say they should make it, even if 20 years late.
OK, I get it, "smartphone" has Android, iOS, GPS, big screen, lots of mem & proc.
But a "basic featurephone", wat?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
:-)
Will the slider be spring-loaded, like in the Matrix?
I really truly want an alternative to a smartphone. But still have to be demanding on a couple features. A qwerty keyboard is likely something I would consider a must have, but would be willing to give something like this a try despite its lack of one. As far as the OS, whatever. I am curious about the app store. i don't use facebook but if people somehow magically got on board... Yeah, not likely. Chiefly I need a high end camera. I use my s8+ for a lot of business related and