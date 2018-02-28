MPAA Wants Filmmakers To Pay Licenses, Not Rip Blu-rays

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader writes: Late last year several filmmaker groups asked the US Copyright Office to lift some of the current DMCA circumvention restrictions, so they can rip and use clips from Blu-rays and other videos without repercussions. In the US, people risk bypassing DMCA's anti-circumvention when they rip a DVD or Blu-ray disc. (There are some exemptions, such as educational and other types of fair use, but the line between legal and illegal is not always clear, some argue.) Not everyone agrees with this assessment though. A group of "joint creators and copyright owners" which includes Hollywood's MPAA, the RIAA, and ESA don't think this is a good idea and point out that filmmakers have plenty of other options. The MPAA and the other groups point out that the exemption could be used by filmmakers to avoid paying licensing fees, which can be quite expensive.

  • Fuck the MPAA (Score:3)

    by stealth_finger ( 1809752 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @11:52AM (#56200847)
    But why do film makers need to lift so much footage from other films? Does this happen a lot outside of stock footage situations? Documentaries sure but there's an exemption for that it seems.

    • Re:Fuck the MPAA (Score:5, Funny)

      by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @12:18PM (#56201055)

      But why do film makers need to lift so much footage from other films?

      For things like the Transformers movies. I think there's only been two actual movies filmed and all the other ones are clipped together from them.

    • It's not a question of the amount of footage. Even taking one frame from a Blu-Ray movie to use in a review of that movie is a violation of the DMCA because you have to break the encryption to get hat frame.

      The group is asking for an exception to allow decryption for clips that would be legally usable under fair use laws if they weren't encrypted.

    • "But why do film makers need to lift so much footage from other films? Does this happen a lot outside of stock footage situations? Documentaries sure but there's an exemption for that it seems."

      An exemption that cannot be used without ripping a Blu-ray, that's sort of the point of this article.
      Where else could you get a scene in high quality for free?

    • There are also educational uses beyond documentaries. For example, I have a podcast analyzing films and in the shownotes will often post short videos and screencaps pointing out and detailing various aspects of filmmaking. Plenty of youtube channels do this same idea as well. I can imagine also wanting to use it for preproduction of a film where I'm trying to communicate with my team what I'm trying to accomplish.

    • There can be a lot of uses.
      1. An other movie is an element of the plot. Think Home alone, where Dirty Harry (or some gangster movie) was shown, and replayed to scare the bad guys into thinking they were being shot at.
      2. A movie at the time was shot on site, Now it is decades later and such landscape isn't available anymore. Pre-2001 New York City, Las Vegas nearly every year... A movie clip could help set the scene for the period of the movie.
      3. Having to reuse the same effect. The Wilhelm scream comes to

  • Fair use, anyone? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rickb928 ( 945187 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @12:06PM (#56200941) Homepage Journal

    I'm a little shocked, shocked! the film makers want to be exempted from copyright they rely on to derive revenue from their work, so they can apparently use other film makers' work for free.

    Why could this be wrong? Well, first, fair use is the proper exemption. Of course it could apply, unless of course there is profit involved. I'm guessing they want to use clips in place of stock footage, or perhaps real world event clips to fit plot, or even steal outright clever stuff.

    Let them eat cake.

  • Really don't need to read (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Don't need to read it. If the MPAA wants it, then it is by definition bad for consumers. The same way that anything Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, etc. want is automatically something we should be against.

