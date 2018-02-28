MPAA Wants Filmmakers To Pay Licenses, Not Rip Blu-rays (torrentfreak.com) 47
An anonymous reader writes: Late last year several filmmaker groups asked the US Copyright Office to lift some of the current DMCA circumvention restrictions, so they can rip and use clips from Blu-rays and other videos without repercussions. In the US, people risk bypassing DMCA's anti-circumvention when they rip a DVD or Blu-ray disc. (There are some exemptions, such as educational and other types of fair use, but the line between legal and illegal is not always clear, some argue.) Not everyone agrees with this assessment though. A group of "joint creators and copyright owners" which includes Hollywood's MPAA, the RIAA, and ESA don't think this is a good idea and point out that filmmakers have plenty of other options. The MPAA and the other groups point out that the exemption could be used by filmmakers to avoid paying licensing fees, which can be quite expensive.
I get it - everyone has different standards. But the streaming formats have surpassed OTA TV now, and really aren't half bad. Sure, a HD 4k Blu-Ray is really gorgeous on a nice TV... but shows on Amazon and Netflix in 4k HD also look really nice. Maybe not as nice, but still better than anything available 5 years ago in any format. We just watched Planet Earth 2 on Netflix and it was jaw-droppingly gorgeous.
Bandwidth isn't the issue here, dude.
Regardless of how much bandwidth you have, streaming sites, digital storefronts, and the free "digital downloads" included with many movies are shit in terms of quality when you compare them to the physical release.
The "physical release" for theatres is now most often digital video. Film is going away. Nothing physical anymore.
There are some really nice Blu-Ray rips up on usenet, though.
But honestly, does anyone actually care anymore? I was a DVD early adopter (I'm in the UK and bought all my DVDs from Canada to play on my region free DVD player - I really cared). Now? I just couldn't give two fucks. I don't even pick the HD stream when I'm given the choice. 4k explosions and 7.1 bullet noises really don't add much to my enjoyment of the story.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Are you shitting me?
For movies I want to keep and watch whenever I want, I still buy them on BluRay.
No download to worry about, no asking permission from some asshole movie studio to validate my license, no 'content no longer available' after I paid for it, nobody's goddamned business how many times I watch it, and I don't have to give my contact information to anybody like you do with Ultraviolet.
I have no interest in a digital only co
You should have posted under your own name. Everything you said is true and it applies to CD's too. No monthly fee, and if I want my music in FLAC instead of mp3, I can just rerip it. For all the complaining people do about RIAA and MPAA, they are amazingly trusting about having their content remain available.
Fuck the MPAA (Score:3)
Re:Fuck the MPAA (Score:5, Funny)
But why do film makers need to lift so much footage from other films?
For things like the Transformers movies. I think there's only been two actual movies filmed and all the other ones are clipped together from them.
It's not a question of the amount of footage. Even taking one frame from a Blu-Ray movie to use in a review of that movie is a violation of the DMCA because you have to break the encryption to get hat frame.
The group is asking for an exception to allow decryption for clips that would be legally usable under fair use laws if they weren't encrypted.
Not on proper Blu-Ray player software - which requires a secure content path from the decoder to the screen, including HDCP. If you're saying you can get a screen grab, you are probably issuing a player that already breaks the encryption.
Secure content path. HDCP. No screen capture.
"But why do film makers need to lift so much footage from other films? Does this happen a lot outside of stock footage situations? Documentaries sure but there's an exemption for that it seems."
An exemption that cannot be used without ripping a Blu-ray, that's sort of the point of this article.
Where else could you get a scene in high quality for free?
There can be a lot of uses.
1. An other movie is an element of the plot. Think Home alone, where Dirty Harry (or some gangster movie) was shown, and replayed to scare the bad guys into thinking they were being shot at.
2. A movie at the time was shot on site, Now it is decades later and such landscape isn't available anymore. Pre-2001 New York City, Las Vegas nearly every year... A movie clip could help set the scene for the period of the movie.
3. Having to reuse the same effect. The Wilhelm scream comes to
Fair use, anyone? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm a little shocked, shocked! the film makers want to be exempted from copyright they rely on to derive revenue from their work, so they can apparently use other film makers' work for free.
Why could this be wrong? Well, first, fair use is the proper exemption. Of course it could apply, unless of course there is profit involved. I'm guessing they want to use clips in place of stock footage, or perhaps real world event clips to fit plot, or even steal outright clever stuff.
Let them eat cake.
Re:Fair use, anyone? (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is that the fair use rights (which you admit are the proper exemption here) are blocked by movie studios using encryption on released video. The use of the clip may be legal, but the decrypting the video to get the clip is illegal under the DMCA.
Fair use is fair use even with a profit motive. As long as you're making your actual profit from the commentary and not as a way to see the copyrighted content, it's legal fair use.
My guess is they want to use the clips (Score:2)
