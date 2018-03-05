Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Movies Sci-Fi

The Oscar-Winning Special Effects of Blade Runner 2049 (bbc.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
On Sunday, 'Blade Runner 2049' won the Oscar for the movie with the best visual effects. BBC spoke to Richard Hoover, the visual effects supervisor at Framestore which was one of the companies responsible for the movie's special effects.

Further reading: How 'Blade Runner 2049' VFX Supervisor John Nelson Brought Rachael & Pic's Holograms To Life (Deadline); Behind the breathtaking visual effects of 'Blade Runner 2049' (Digital Trends); How Blade Runner 2049's VFX team made K's hologram girlfriend (Wired).

The Oscar-Winning Special Effects of Blade Runner 2049 More | Reply

The Oscar-Winning Special Effects of Blade Runner 2049

Comments Filter:

  • Who cares about special effect any more? It's all been done, the movie could easily be 120 minutes of CGI. It's about artistry, and the movie didn't have anywhere near the artistry of the first Blade Runner.

    More important is that the movie's story was shit, a worthless sequel coasting on the reputation of the earlier movie. I wasn't too fond of the acting, either. These sequels to beloved movies from 20+ years ago seem fun, but they almost never work out...Someday I'll learn but in the meantime it's an

Slashdot Top Deals

The longer the title, the less important the job.

Close