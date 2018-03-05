The Oscar-Winning Special Effects of Blade Runner 2049 (bbc.com) 9
On Sunday, 'Blade Runner 2049' won the Oscar for the movie with the best visual effects. BBC spoke to Richard Hoover, the visual effects supervisor at Framestore which was one of the companies responsible for the movie's special effects.
Further reading: How 'Blade Runner 2049' VFX Supervisor John Nelson Brought Rachael & Pic's Holograms To Life (Deadline); Behind the breathtaking visual effects of 'Blade Runner 2049' (Digital Trends); How Blade Runner 2049's VFX team made K's hologram girlfriend (Wired).
Movie sucked who cares
I thought it was very good. Certainly much better than I had ever expected for a sequel of the original. But considering that the average gross for the 5 Transformers movies is around $290 million, I can see how Blade Runner wouldn't do very well. There's way too much quite time and not enough "esplosions" and cut scenes for most movie goers these days. Especially for a sci-fi movie.
Whilst the movie took it's sweet darn time to tell it's story and blasted our eardrums with Tuvan throat singing, it hardly sucked. The vfx actually complemented the story and didn't get in the way, like any number of action films where the "action" becomes a pixel mess on the screen or the actors perform woodenly against a green drape with nothing to react to.
Was it a good story? It could probably have been told in less than half the time, but the story was good enough - even though the "meaningful, perm
Likewise. My main issue with 2049 was that it was too loud.
I loved the menace of the Tuvan throat singing... I hated that it blasted me into my seat.
Who cares about special effect any more? It's all been done, the movie could easily be 120 minutes of CGI. It's about artistry, and the movie didn't have anywhere near the artistry of the first Blade Runner.
More important is that the movie's story was shit, a worthless sequel coasting on the reputation of the earlier movie. I wasn't too fond of the acting, either. These sequels to beloved movies from 20+ years ago seem fun, but they almost never work out...Someday I'll learn but in the meantime it's an