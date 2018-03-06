Uber Booked Half the Theater For the Opening Night of a Play Inspired By the Scandals that Took Down Former CEO Travis Kalanick (businessinsider.com) 22
Uber booked more than half of the seats available for the London premiere of "Brilliant Jerks," a satirical play inspired by the car-ride startup's numerous scandals, and featuring a character similar to former CEO Travis Kalanick. From a report: The company purchased 50 of 90 available seats for the show's opening night at London's Vault theater, as originally reported by the Financial Times. The Financial Times reports that the play was inspired in part by the now-infamous blog post by Susan J. Fowler on Uber's toxic and sexist work culture, setting off a chain of events that ultimately led Kalanick to resign as chief executive of the company he cofounded. According to the Vault's website, "Brilliant Jerks tells the story of three people -- a driver, a coder, and a CEO -- working for one tech monolith, but living worlds apart."
The ride-hailing app's social team booked the tickets, saying they regularly organize theater trips and that it would be "fun to see the production."
They booked it so they could actually go see it.
They have a business model to cannibalize the regulated Taxi industry and pay employees as mere contractors. They have an App. Am I missing some magic pixie dust here?
This is pretty much capitalism as normal. Where I live a 6 bed "clinic" recently opened up. It only does profitable low risk surgeries for insured patients. Basically, it is skimming the easy cases off the regular hospital. UPS/FedEx do the same thing with the postal service. Services that are contracted to provide universal coverage like taxis, hospitals, etc.. usually charge more for certain items to make up for losing money on other items and will always be at a huge disadvantage to someone who doe
Do they not teach math in schools any more? I mean, for chrissake.
That's kind of half-assed.
Do they not teach math in schools any more?
To be fair, Uber usually over-inflates most of their numbers, like earnings, popularity, how much their drivers actually earn
