'Iron Man' Director Jon Favreau Will Write And Produce a Live-Action 'Star Wars' TV Series For Disney's New Streaming Service

From a report: Jon Favreau is going from "Avengers" blockbusters to a galaxy far, far away. The director, actor, producer and writer will take on a Star Wars starring role by helming a series destined for Disney's new streaming video service. While Favreau is multi-talented, his focus will be on producing and writing the unnamed show. Favreau is a bonafide Star Wars fan who voiced a character in the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and also has appearance in the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story."In a statement, Favreau said, "If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you. I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure."

  • Boycott Star Wars (Score:3, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @01:33PM (#56228537) Journal

    Jon Favreau is a well-known SJW and will probably ruin the entire franchise by making the Empire the bad guys this time.

    • It took Luke three movies to get to be a full Jedi, some chick from the desert did it in one movie. That's how you kill a franchise.

  • All of the EU Star Wars shit is crap. I don't care what Disney has canonized, or which shitty cartoon came in after the last canonical axe fell.

    Star Wars canon is:
    Star Wars
    Star Wars: Holiday Special
    Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
    Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
    The various Star Wars PSAs from the era of the original trilogy (drunk driving, immunization, etc.)

    I'd even accept the prequel trilogies before I accept the shitty CGI cartoons and the Disney shit.

    • I accept that Qui-gon died for the prophecy of the chosen one.
      • Speaking of the prophecy...What did Qui-gon think would happen? At the time there were no known Sith and Jedi were everywhere. If Anakin would bring balance to the force that means bye bye Jedis.

        • Thank you! I thought that conclusion was pretty obvious to see, even if I hadn't known who Anakin was destined to become.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by halivar ( 535827 )

      What you've described is called "head canon." It's the opposite of canon.

    • add to that list the two Ewok movies and the Brian Daley Han Solo trilogy and you're golden

  • I liked the first three Star Wars movies. Fun, clever writing for the era they were filmed in, explored ideas in a way that made sense for their circumstance without cheap drama, considering their inspiration of old serial films. Ewoks were annoying, but they didn't take up much time.

    The prequels sucked. Basically they upped the cheap drama, placed an extra-whacky Ewok-equivalent front and center, and replaced the ideas with empty aphorisms and ... midiclorians.

    The recent follow up movies suffered many o

  • Jar jar, the younger years. With baby wookies

  • Nope.. not even for Star Wars (Score:3)

    by rtkluttz ( 244325 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @02:04PM (#56228757) Homepage

    Will I be nickel and dimed by every movie studio and TV channel separately. I'm a cord cutter. I will use ONE service and one service only and it will be the one that has the most content and the one that most liberally allows me to use devices, apps and operating systems that don't track my every movement. That or I'll either do without or pirate. It's their choice. DRM has gone beyond a way to police content, it is now forced as a way to force you to use entire content delivery systems that they control.

  • Well... (Score:3)

    by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @02:15PM (#56228811) Journal

    If Favreau is given some independence, this might not be bad. He's actually made some pretty darned good films over the years in a number of different genres. Elf is one of my favorite Christmas films (not to mention one of the few Will Farrell vehicles I actually enjoy), and Zathura was a pretty worthy semi-sequel to Jumanji. My problems with Iron Man are more to do with the fact that I never particularly liked the character, but it was a well made film.

  • There was some guy in a bathrobe, telling me:

    "This is not the streaming service you are looking for."

  • It's a pity it's live action (Score:3)

    by schweini ( 607711 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @02:33PM (#56228923)
    After having dismissed the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series for looking very childish, I have finally come around to binge-watching them, and I think they are great!

    The Star Wars universe lends itself beautifully to TV series, because there are a gadzillion of little back-stories to tell and flesh out. It really makes the universe come alive even more.

    That being said, the animation style takes some getting used to, but I didn't even notice it after a couple of episodes in. But something that does constantly cross my mind is "I bet they couldn't have done this battle sequence, or space combat sequence if it were live-action, so lucky us that they decided to do it in animation!"
    So, a live-action tv-series will have to cut back on effects and complexity quite a lot. I would prefer them to go animated, again.

  • In a statement, Favreau said, "If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you."

    Jon, you're so money and you don't even know it.

  • The Force is so money.

