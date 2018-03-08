'Iron Man' Director Jon Favreau Will Write And Produce a Live-Action 'Star Wars' TV Series For Disney's New Streaming Service (cnet.com) 46
From a report: Jon Favreau is going from "Avengers" blockbusters to a galaxy far, far away. The director, actor, producer and writer will take on a Star Wars starring role by helming a series destined for Disney's new streaming video service. While Favreau is multi-talented, his focus will be on producing and writing the unnamed show. Favreau is a bonafide Star Wars fan who voiced a character in the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and also has appearance in the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story."In a statement, Favreau said, "If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you. I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure."
Boycott Star Wars (Score:3, Funny)
Jon Favreau is a well-known SJW and will probably ruin the entire franchise by making the Empire the bad guys this time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
When white men learn from other cultures, it's called "appropriation." When they design something new and useful that other cultures adopt, it's "colonialism."
Re: (Score:2)
When Chinese companies learn from American ones it's called called stealing. Maybe it's all just bullshit.
Also, you don't know what cultural appropriation is. I mean, I don't really buy into it much either, but at least I bothered to learn what it is.
Re: (Score:2)
It took Luke three movies to get to be a full Jedi, some chick from the desert did it in one movie. That's how you kill a franchise.
Re: (Score:2)
Pass (Score:2)
All of the EU Star Wars shit is crap. I don't care what Disney has canonized, or which shitty cartoon came in after the last canonical axe fell.
Star Wars canon is:
Star Wars
Star Wars: Holiday Special
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
The various Star Wars PSAs from the era of the original trilogy (drunk driving, immunization, etc.)
I'd even accept the prequel trilogies before I accept the shitty CGI cartoons and the Disney shit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you! I thought that conclusion was pretty obvious to see, even if I hadn't known who Anakin was destined to become.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems to me Lucas and Disney and an entire army of shitty fan fic / EU "writers" shat on everyone's memories (childhood or otherwise) with the release of everything after Return of the Jedi.
Did you like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull? Did you jerk yourself off when watching Chris Pratt be smart enough to train raptors, but not smart enough to use a human sized door to enter a giant dinosaur enclosure in Jurassic World?
Hollywood is shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit.
Re: (Score:2)
What you've described is called "head canon." It's the opposite of canon.
Re: (Score:2)
No thanks. (Score:2)
I liked the first three Star Wars movies. Fun, clever writing for the era they were filmed in, explored ideas in a way that made sense for their circumstance without cheap drama, considering their inspiration of old serial films. Ewoks were annoying, but they didn't take up much time.
The prequels sucked. Basically they upped the cheap drama, placed an extra-whacky Ewok-equivalent front and center, and replaced the ideas with empty aphorisms and
... midiclorians.
The recent follow up movies suffered many o
I see it now (Score:2)
Jar jar, the younger years. With baby wookies
Nope.. not even for Star Wars (Score:3)
Will I be nickel and dimed by every movie studio and TV channel separately. I'm a cord cutter. I will use ONE service and one service only and it will be the one that has the most content and the one that most liberally allows me to use devices, apps and operating systems that don't track my every movement. That or I'll either do without or pirate. It's their choice. DRM has gone beyond a way to police content, it is now forced as a way to force you to use entire content delivery systems that they control.
Re: (Score:2)
A "cord cutter" is one who is paying for cable, but only paying the ISP for the data portion of it, then paying Netflix/Hulu/Amazon/Whoever for the traditional content (or simply stealing it). And as we've seen, costs keep going up for those other services, and content keeps getting siloed off or pulled into brand new services that have only one or two things people want to see.
"Cord cutting" hasn't really changed the industry for the better. Piracy has, though, because services need to compete with that
Well... (Score:3)
If Favreau is given some independence, this might not be bad. He's actually made some pretty darned good films over the years in a number of different genres. Elf is one of my favorite Christmas films (not to mention one of the few Will Farrell vehicles I actually enjoy), and Zathura was a pretty worthy semi-sequel to Jumanji. My problems with Iron Man are more to do with the fact that I never particularly liked the character, but it was a well made film.
All I know is (Score:2)
There was some guy in a bathrobe, telling me:
"This is not the streaming service you are looking for."
Re: (Score:3)
> If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you.
And rightly so, because the Star Wars universe you knew at 11 years old (or 21 or 31) was first injured and then killed and replaced by some abomination with the sole purpose of making money instead of telling stories.
The saddest thing is that you may actually believe this. Star Wars has always been about making money. The first hint should be that it was a movie released in theatres. You do understand, don't you, that they do that to make money? I was kid during the original Star Wars trilogy. There were tonnes of toys to cash in one the movies and there were people just like you telling everyone (whether or not they wanted to hear it), how the Empire Strikes Back and later Return of the Jedi were doing the same th
It's a pity it's live action (Score:3)
The Star Wars universe lends itself beautifully to TV series, because there are a gadzillion of little back-stories to tell and flesh out. It really makes the universe come alive even more.
That being said, the animation style takes some getting used to, but I didn't even notice it after a couple of episodes in. But something that does constantly cross my mind is "I bet they couldn't have done this battle sequence, or space combat sequence if it were live-action, so lucky us that they decided to do it in animation!"
So, a live-action tv-series will have to cut back on effects and complexity quite a lot. I would prefer them to go animated, again.
Swingers! (Score:2)
In a statement, Favreau said, "If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you."
Jon, you're so money and you don't even know it.
All I can say is... (Score:2)
The Force is so money.