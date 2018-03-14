Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


UFO Disclosure Group Releases Newest Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet UFO Encounter Video (cnn.com) 187

Posted by BeauHD from the it's-a-bird-it's-a-plane-it's-Superman dept.
alaskana98 writes: CNN and other media outlets are reporting that the "To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science" group has released the third in a series of videos purportedly showing an encounter between Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet pilots and an object moving at seemingly impossible speeds off the East Coast of the United States. The video was captured by the Raytheon: Advanced Targeting Forward-Looking Infrared (ATFLIR) pod and includes audio of the pilots excitedly observing this object from far above as it zooms over the ocean surface. The ATFLIR system has trouble getting a lock on the object at first but then gets a lock on it eventually demonstrating that whatever this this was it wasn't a figment of the pilots imaginations. If the video is authentic there are indeed some strange things flying in our skies. The video can be viewed here.

  • Obviously (Score:5, Funny)

    by I'm New Around Here ( 1154723 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @03:06AM (#56257265)

    They found Jonathon Livingston Seagull.

  • It's nice to see something flying in a straight line, but I'm not going to get excited till I see something move/bank/turn at a rate that exceeds current flight technologies. THAT will be impressive.

  • Nothing to see (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @03:11AM (#56257279)

    Looks like a weather balloon to me.

  • They were flying at exactly 25k feet for the entire segment of that video?

    • Re:25kft? (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @03:18AM (#56257295)

      Yes, flying at a level altitude within relatively tight tolerances is one of the very first things they teach you when getting your pilots license.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Also, just about every autopilot in existence has an "Altitude Hold" setting which only regulates the altitude you're at without any regard for flightplan waypoints, speed, etc. Altitude Hold even predates the fancier autopilot features of today like following GPS/VOR waypoints, because altitude hold only requires access to the pressure sensors (pitot and static) and doesn't require comm links or radios (like GPS does).

        The altitude readouts (in my experience) never show the 'ones' digit of altitude and many

    • Re:25kft? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by BlacKSacrificE ( 1089327 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @03:21AM (#56257305)

      A solid "B" on the ASQ-228 altimeter indicates the system was in barometric altitude mode (R would be RADAR altitude).. Perhaps the flashing means the area barometric pressure had not been set and as such, the altimeter is not to be referenced/frozen at the last known good altitude? Does seem odd now you have pointed that out..

    • Re:25kft? (Score:5, Funny)

      by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @07:08AM (#56257899)

      They were flying at exactly 25k feet for the entire segment of that video?

      Alien feet, not human feet.

      There's an equation to convert alien feet into the size of Wales, but it's too big to fit in the margin of this page . . .

    • They were flying at exactly 25k feet for the entire segment of that video?

      Which means that they weren't actually concerned/interested enough in that "object" to try to intercept it, got it.

  • UFO (Score:5, Insightful)

    by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @03:22AM (#56257307)
    UFO means unknown flying object. UFO does not mean alien. Just my 23 cents to those who will jump to conclusion. My own hypothesis are that the explanation are immensely far more likely to be something mundane which cannot be proven but neither can it be discarded, e.g. some dust before the equipment, insects or equally mundane stuff. Alien do not even come in the top 5.

    • It seems to me you're trying to have it both ways here. If it's merely dust, or an insect, or some other other mundane occurrence fooling the pilots' sensor, then it would be the sort of thing that happens somewhat regularly, that the pilots would be used to dealing with. Given their excitement, this event is clearly not usual from the pilots' perspective, (who presumably know their equipment well, given they use it every day)

      • Wait, so you're saying that because something happens, it must be common? And if it isn't common, it must not be a known thing?

        Wouldn't it make more sense that if it a mundane sensor occurrence, then it is uncommon or rare, because the pilots are exited by it?

        Notice how far off of logical your answer is? You have evidence that it is uncommon or rare, and you take that to mean that if it was the most likely explanation, it would have to be common instead. Because the pilots have more experience with common r

        • >Wait, so you're saying that because something happens, it must be common? And if it isn't common, it must not be a known thing?

          I don't think I said anything along those lines.

          >Notice how far off of logical your answer is? You have evidence that it is uncommon or rare, and you take that to mean that if it was the most likely explanation, it >would have to be common instead. Because the pilots have more experience with common readings. There is no reason to think that at all.

          It certainly *could* be

        • Re:UFO (Score:5, Insightful)

          by swb ( 14022 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @08:51AM (#56258233)

          I think you're discounting the experience of fighter pilots. They have hundreds (some thousands) of hours of flight time and a lot of experience not to mention a lot of classroom education devoted to understanding aviation platforms they will encounter and the complexities and contradictions involved in tracking other flying objects (many of which may not be manned, like missiles). They're literally world-class experts at in-flight interception of flying objects.

          If these guys are surprised and mystified by something they encounter in flight, I'm willing to accept it's a pretty unusual anomaly. It doesn't mean little green men, but the other extreme implies they're inexperienced or naive, which is even less likely.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by jon3k ( 691256 )

            I think you're discounting the experience of fighter pilots.

            What is the experience of these particular fighter pilots? Have we asked any other fighter pilots with more experience what it could be? It honestly didn't even seem to be going that fast to me, just that it was close to the water. It was also flying in a very straight line. It could be a cruise missile test, who knows?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by swb ( 14022 )

              My sense is that flying an F/A-18 SuperHornet off an aircraft carrier crosses a threshold of experience that makes their expertise sufficient. The existence of other fighter pilots with more experience doesn't disqualify these specific pilots' experience or expertise.

              It could be a cruise missile test, who knows?

              I suspect that these pilots have either the instruction, instrumentation, experience or ground controller feedback to know that it's not a conventional cruise missile. Neither you nor I have any experience with this in-flight imagery platform

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by jon3k ( 691256 )

                he existence of other fighter pilots with more experience doesn't disqualify these specific pilots' experience or expertise.

                I'm not trying to disqualify anyones opinion, I'm just pointing out the huge continuum between "first flight off a carrier" and someone flying for 20 years. It's entirely possible they just haven't seem something like this before.

                Neither you nor I have any experience with this in-flight imagery platform besides a handful of YouTube videos to even remotely analyze the movement of this object or its possible genesis. This whole video boils down to the pilots' reactions as experienced military aviators in combination with the imagery platform's video.

                I've got less than that, I have no idea. I agree unless this was something they just weren't aware of, something secretive being tested. Being a military aviator doesn't mean you've seen everything, or even most things. Shit, even someone REALLY experienced might not have seen

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by swb ( 14022 )

                  I'm just pointing out the huge continuum between "first flight off a carrier" and someone flying for 20 years.

                  They don't let just anyone take off and land $70 million dollar fighter planes from a ship at sea. These guys have years of instruction and hundreds of hours of flight training before they ever set foot on an aircraft carrier.

                  So even a "green" pilot is neither inexperienced or uneducated, but I highly doubt the military would have allowed a newly minted carrier pilot be involved in intercepting these things. The odds are extremely in favor of these pilots being very experienced Naval aviators.

        • "You have evidence that it is uncommon or rare, and you take that to mean that if it was the most likely explanation, it would have to be common instead"

          If you are talking about an uncommon or rare explanation than it is hardly the most likely... it is unlikely, to the point of being rare. Determining that a blimp is more likely than Aliens is mostly just bias.

        • Wait, so you're saying that because something happens, it must be common?

          Apparently there's just no discussing this without the brilliant autistic nerds working themselves into a frenzy... "It simple can't be...!" What none of us realize is that when we get frustrated and/or upset (and this subject is particularly frustrating to those who only tend to use their left hemisphere, and upsetting to those who derive comfort from their firm, inflexible view of "reality"), it greatly reduces our ability to think clearly, hence comments such as the one above...

      • Being mundane does not mean it is common.

    • I see UFOs all the time, usually they turn out to be insects. Sometimes birds.

      Personally, I'm not even convinced they saw an object other than their sensor readout screens. And if an object was involved, it might only be "flying" in the sense that it is inside a sensor and the sensor is flying.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
      John Pike said someone sees a light in the sky. What is it? A weather phenomena? An airplane? A satellite? An alien spacecraft? Or just a light in the sky? It all depends on what movie you saw the night before.
  • The accompanying audio does not sound like "highly trained" personnel. It sounds like a couple of (stoned?) jocks playing a video game. If that is the standard of professionalism for fighter pilots, then it explains a lot about recent armed conflicts.
    • Ever been around fighter pilots? They are jocks. To be fair though, you have to have a jock kind of mindset and ego to be successful at that job.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      When a couple of F-16 pilots dropped a bomb on allies in Afghanistan, part of their defence was that they were high on speed (as ordered), so possibly not that far off.

  • And? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 )

    Why has /. stooped to the level of publishing UFO conspiracy bullshit? I call it bullshit because it lacks any substance of real information. "The video is of something... but we don't know what exactly but it's definitely a thing!" Great... when you find out what it is then you will have a story. Until then you should stfu.

  • It can mean whatever you want... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you want, you can choose to think this means basically whatever you want.

    Bugs/spiderweb in front of the camera, aliens here to warn us of Trump that showed up too late, water reflection onto the optics, angels here to warn us of Trump too late, a laser pointer tracking the craft, or demons in the sky celebrating that it's too late for us to prevent Trump.

    Any of them could be possible... and because of that, it doesn't really mean any of them. Like countless angel/fairy/alien/moving spot 'videos' that la

  • /r/conspiracy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    wtf is this doing here?

  • My turbo research before I'm off to work is that it could be a small-ish meteoroid in free fall. It appearing as a cold white object in the IR-camera's "black mode" could be due to it still retaining the near-zero Kelvin temperature from space, though I'm unsure how the atmospheric entry would have affected that.

    Noted scientific skeptic Phil Plait's article on a possible event such as this: http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad... [slate.com]

    Featured video (1m 50s in): https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    • That makes a lot of sense. If it broke off of a larger meteoroid after entry it easily could've remained cold.

  • Not all that fast (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Lonewolf666 ( 259450 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @04:20AM (#56257465)

    If you follow the video from 1:35 to 1:55, the range displayed on the screen drops from 4.4 nautical miles to 3.4.
    That's 0.1 mile per second or 185 m/s. The speed of the F18 itself and the shifting angle makes calculating the speed of the UFO more difficult, but it looks looks like the object is approaching the plane rather than flying away. So part of the 185 m/s are from the F18's own speed. As a rough guess, the thing was doing perhaps Mach 0.5. There are a lot of man-made objects that can do that. A drone maybe?

    • Yes. A Gulf Steam IV or V. Also many other private craft. Looks like a drug run to me flying fast and low to avoid radar and no lights to avoid detection. Still left an IR signature though. I totally agree with the speed calculations. More hype than substance about something that can be easily explained. Wish I had points.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jandrese ( 485 )
        This is so often the case with UFO conspiracies. You find one out of the ordinary situation and embellish the crap out of it to make it sound mysterious.

        Claim: UFO was making impossible maneuvers!
        Evidence: UFO appears to be flying in a straight line

        Claim: UFO was moving at an impossible speed
        Evidence: UFO was traveling at about Mach 0.5

        Claim: UFO was at an impossible altitude
        Evidence: UFO was flying low, possibly to avoid civilian radar.

        Claim: UFO disappeared from RADAR suddenly
        Evidence: UFO f

        • Sadly you are correct. It's almost impossible to have any kind of discussion with these people about how they are viewing it incorrectly. They know somebody that's a friend of a friend and they said it so it must be right. Happens all to often.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epine ( 68316 )

      If you follow the video from 1:35 to 1:55, the range displayed on the screen drops from 4.4 nautical miles to 3.4.

      Yes, and then the video ends for no apparent reason, with the mysterious object still locked.

      Most probable explanation: ET caused a malfunction of some kind in the recording gear.

  • Parallax movement for stationary object (Score:5, Informative)

    by DrTJ ( 4014489 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @04:30AM (#56257503)

    The motion of the water is upwards/right. If they were filming with a constant pan/tilt the water would appear moving down/left given their heading.
    Now, they locked the camera tracking at the object (at somewhere between 0 and 25k ft) and that would make the water appear to move upwards/right even if the object wasn't moving at all, due to the parallax effect. This is similar to how a street light appears to move relative to the background (when you look at it, i.e. track it), while the background and the light in fact are stationary, you're just changing perspective when you drive along the road.

    So, it is entirely possible to get this effect with a very slow moving, or even stationary, object due to the parallax. The "apparent fast linear motion" is also consistent with the fast linear motion of the aircraft.

    It could be a drone, a bird, or even a bag floating in the air. To tell otherwise, one would need more information, primarily the of the FoV of the camera.

  • impossible conclusions from the evidence (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bloodhawk ( 813939 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @05:53AM (#56257685)
    The video doesn't seem to provide evidence of "impossible speed", without knowing the distance to the object the angle of the camera plus the movement of the jet could mean this is anything from impossible speed to a slow moving object that the camera is making appear fast.

    • The video doesn't seem to provide evidence of "impossible speed", without knowing the distance to the object the angle of the camera plus the movement of the jet could mean this is anything from impossible speed to a slow moving object that the camera is making appear fast.

      The speed we've seen mentioned here is mach .5 or mach .6, which has not been refuted, so the "impossible speed" hype of the summary (and headlines elsewhere) seems to be some over-excited and misleading BS, as expected.

  • If there is an alien civilisation that has arrrived here recently creating all these weird booms that would mean all of those in control or our government wouldn't be the supreme power on our planet and who will comfort us from scary things?

    Worst of all they would have to answer to a more technologically advanced race for being assholes and fucking up the planet we live on. I don't think anyone wants that so even if it is true we should just make up as many reasons as we can so we don't have to answer for

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If there is an alien civilisation that has arrrived here recently creating all these weird booms that would mean all of those in control or our government wouldn't be the supreme power on our planet and who will comfort us from scary things?

      Based on our own ability to leave this rock we call Earth, it's pretty obvious if we did have an alien visitor who would be the supreme power. There won't be any comforting provided; they'll be shitting their pants like the rest of us.

      Worst of all they would have to answer to a more technologically advanced race for being assholes and fucking up the planet we live on. I don't think anyone wants that so even if it is true we should just make up as many reasons as we can so we don't have to answer for anything.

      Uh, let's try and not assume why an alien species might be visiting us. Chances are when WE finally have to leave our planet, it will be because we fucked it up beyond repair. Those visiting us might have suffered from the same damn fate.

      People should not forget, if an alien civilisation came here, the government, military and all the oil companies would be the first to relinquish control, hold hands with us all and sing 'Kom By Yah', therefore aliens and UFOS don't exist.

      Not according to damn near every mov

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by MrKaos ( 858439 )

        it's pretty obvious if we did have an alien visitor who would be the supreme power. There won't be any comforting provided; they'll be shitting their pants like the rest of us.

        Aliens coming here would see just how peaceful we are and say "Hey, let's go visit the highly evolved primates on #0422, they are so welcoming!" but since there is no such things as Aliens with technology millions or billions of years ahead of us and it's not possible that they've always been here, this discussion is just a theory.

        Uh, let's try and not assume why an alien species might be visiting us. Chances are when WE finally have to leave our planet, it will be because we fucked it up beyond repair. Those visiting us might have suffered from the same damn fate.

        Obviously for the steak - WHAT DO YOU THINK CATTLE MUTILATIONS ARE! and why would *we* leave. Anything that happens now is a problem for future generations, so we will be ok, I'

  • It looks like Putin has an updated version of the Lun Ekranoplan [wikipedia.org]
  • Could be an anti-ship missile, a cruise missile, or maybe even a sea-skimming plane.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Yes the talk of getting "it".
      China, Russia, private sector or the UK is not sharing again.
      • The Russians are just testing the new hypersonic Kinzhal missile. It can go up to Mach 10, who knows how much it is still at sea level.

        • The Russians are just testing the new hypersonic Kinzhal missile. It can go up to Mach 10, who knows how much it is still at sea level.

          This thing was moving far SLOWER than any missile I'm aware of. That means it must be aliens.

  • Sigh. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @07:14AM (#56257913) Homepage

    I absolutely agree 100%.

    It's a UFO. It's apparently flying (but that's not proven). It's apparently an object (but that's got a given either). And we don't know what it is.

    And?

    To be honest, it fits all the classic hallmarks of "UFO as aliens" sightings, from the scale, to the speed, to being just a blob. I'm really disappointed that people are still doing this stuff in 2018...

    But I'm much more disappointed that Slashdot sees fit to make an article of it.

  • Ahh Parallax (Score:5, Funny)

    by CHK6 ( 583097 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @08:41AM (#56258205)
    I'm shocked to see my plastic grocery bag is still drifting in the air over open water when so many of them find themselves getting snagged on barbwire or the random thistle in a field. Fly on plastic grocery bag, fly on!
  • It looks like a TIE fighter. [yes, thank you, I know it's the HUD that looks like a TIE fighter]

  • "Here's the official, stolen, government training film of the secret plan to deal with an alien uprising."
    (Martial music swells in the background)
    (NCO-In-Charge Commentator): "Classified ultra-secret! Air Force generals only! Ten-hut! At ease mens, take your seat!"
    (The General): "This is General Curtis Goatheart. If you are viewing this film, then we are under extraterrestrial attack. Beware- your brain may no longer be the boss! If you are beginning to doubt what I am saying, you are probably hallucinating

  • With evidence like that, who can deny the truth? Seriously, this is just another one in the long series of videos of lights in the sky, that can be just about anything. Proof of ETs it ain't. Provide solid, irrefutable proof, not this nonsense.

    • Yep, pretty much. These videos come accompanied by a wall of hype about showing amazing things. But nothing amazing appears in the video. Same as the last one. It is always an object locked dead center in the camera, showing no sign of "maneuvering" and with the apparent motion quite possibly entirely due to parallax and the aircraft itself.

      And this stuff is being pushed by a guy who is making money from this hype. This is a commercial venture, converting gullibility into cold hard cash legally. He is using

    • "Solid, irrefutable proof" is not necessary to establish a legitimate mystery. There's a difference between the evidence threshold needed to establish "legitimate mystery" and "they are space aliens". The second indeed requires a very high level of evidence.

      The witness evidence is incredible, I'd note. In the 1950's there was a military plane with a skeleton crew who watched a flying metallic disk in broad daylight roughly 40 feet from the plane. It looked clearly metallic and clearly like a manufactured/ar

  • They'll be making an announcement next week regarding new initiatives to share their technology with the rest of the world.

  • Anyone know whether Raytheon's AN/ASQ-228 is available for export?

  • Don't assume the software is perfect just because it has "US Government" stamped on it.

  • Fast? (Score:1)

    by s0lar ( 217978 )

    Impossible speeds they say? Didn't Putin mention hypersonic weapons in his speech?

  • This video has been on Vimeo for two years already. Apparently posted by a SFX guy... https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Not at all UFO in behavior IMHO.

    In fact, my first thought was either a drone, or the testing of a new "ground effect" torpedo, which glides just above the surface of the water allowing it to travel significantly faster than a traditional torpedo, while simultaneously be very difficult to target and take out.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Why we don't have these already I will never know. Sure, they won't be as effective in 30ft swells. But still would be a great tool to have available.

