UFO Disclosure Group Releases Newest Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet UFO Encounter Video (cnn.com) 27
alaskana98 writes: CNN and other media outlets are reporting that the "To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science" group has released the third in a series of videos purportedly showing an encounter between Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet pilots and an object moving at seemingly impossible speeds off the East Coast of the United States. The video was captured by the Raytheon: Advanced Targeting Forward-Looking Infrared (ATFLIR) pod and includes audio of the pilots excitedly observing this object from far above as it zooms over the ocean surface. The ATFLIR system has trouble getting a lock on the object at first but then gets a lock on it eventually demonstrating that whatever this this was it wasn't a figment of the pilots imaginations. If the video is authentic there are indeed some strange things flying in our skies. The video can be viewed here.
Jonathon Livingston Seagull.
Show me some G force god damnit! (Score:2)
It's nice to see something flying in a straight line, but I'm not going to get excited till I see something move/bank/turn at a rate that exceeds current flight technologies. THAT will be impressive.
25kft? (Score:2)
They were flying at exactly 25k feet for the entire segment of that video?
Yes, flying at a level altitude within relatively tight tolerances is one of the very first things they teach you when getting your pilots license.
A solid "B" on the ASQ-228 altimeter indicates the system was in barometric altitude mode (R would be RADAR altitude).. Perhaps the flashing means the area barometric pressure had not been set and as such, the altimeter is not to be referenced/frozen at the last known good altitude? Does seem odd now you have pointed that out..
UFO (Score:3, Insightful)
It seems to me you're trying to have it both ways here. If it's merely dust, or an insect, or some other other mundane occurrence fooling the pilots' sensor, then it would be the sort of thing that happens somewhat regularly, that the pilots would be used to dealing with. Given their excitement, this event is clearly not usual from the pilots' perspective, (who presumably know their equipment well, given they use it every day)
Flying high? (Score:2)
And? (Score:2)
/. stooped to the level of publishing UFO conspiracy bullshit? I call it bullshit because it lacks any substance of real information. "The video is of something... but we don't know what exactly but it's definitely a thing!" Great... when you find out what it is then you will have a story. Until then you should stfu.
You do know what the letters UFO stand for, right?
Small meteoroid in free fall (Score:1)
My turbo research before I'm off to work is that it could be a small-ish meteoroid in free fall. It appearing as a cold white object in the IR-camera's "black mode" could be due to it still retaining the near-zero Kelvin temperature from space, though I'm unsure how the atmospheric entry would have affected that.
Noted scientific skeptic Phil Plait's article on a possible event such as this: http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad... [slate.com]
Featured video (1m 50s in): https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Not all that fast (Score:1)
If you follow the video from 1:35 to 1:55, the range displayed on the screen drops from 4.4 nautical miles to 3.4.
That's 0.1 mile per second or 185 m/s. The speed of the F18 itself and the shifting angle makes calculating the speed of the UFO more difficult, but it looks looks like the object is approaching the plane rather than flying away. So part of the 185 m/s are from the F18's own speed. As a rough guess, the thing was doing perhaps Mach 0.5. There are a lot of man-made objects that can do that. A dro