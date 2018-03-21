YouTube Will 'Frustrate' Some Users With Ads So They Pay for Music (bloomberg.com) 78
YouTube will increase the number of ads that some users see between music videos, part of a strategy to convince more of its billion-plus viewers to pay for a forthcoming subscription music service from the Google-owned video site. Bloomberg: People who treat YouTube like a music service, those passively listening for long periods of time, will encounter more ads, according to Lyor Cohen, the company's global head of music. "You're not going to be happy after you are jamming 'Stairway to Heaven' and you get an ad right after that," Cohen said in an interview at the South by Southwest music festival. Cohen is trying to prove that YouTube is committed to making people pay for music and silence the "noise" about his company's purported harm to the recording industry. The labels companies have long criticized YouTube for hosting videos that violate copyrights, and not paying artists and record companies enough.
and the logical followup (Score:5, Insightful)
if DRM has taught us anything its that aggravating someone is the worst way to get them to participate in a market. Give me a link to the artist and I'd likely be far more interested in donating cash for certain songs in a live stream.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
if DRM has taught us anything its that aggravating someone is the worst way to get them to participate in a market.
Well, to be fair, the argument against DRM had to do with the fact that it affects users who have already directly paid for the content. People streaming on Youtube haven't paid for the content, and thus must pay with some other means.
Youtube streaming is largely for convenience of getting to a single song easily; whether it would result in users paying for the tracks, paying for Spotify Premium or similar, or 'doing without' would accomplish the labels' goals...but the bigger concern I have is whether we'l
Re: (Score:3)
Youtube streaming is largely for convenience of getting to a single song easily; whether it would result in users paying for the tracks...
That's what I go there for. Heard Limp Biskit's 'Behind Blue Eyes' on the way home yesterday and had to hear The Who when I got home. If Youtube ceases to be a convenient way to listen to indiviual songs, I'l pony up the extra $5/mo to upgrade from Pandora Plus to Premium.
...but the bigger concern I have is whether we'll see a renaissance in a Limewire-like service, which helps no one.
If it helps no one, it won't come back. Limewire helped me a bunch back when I was a user.
Re: (Score:2)
if DRM has taught us anything its that aggravating someone is the worst way to get them to participate in a market.
Well, to be fair, the argument against DRM had to do with the fact that it affects users who have already directly paid for the content. People streaming on Youtube haven't paid for the content, and thus must pay with some other means.
Youtube streaming is largely for convenience of getting to a single song easily; whether it would result in users paying for the tracks, paying for Spotify Premium or similar, or 'doing without' would accomplish the labels' goals...but the bigger concern I have is whether we'll see a renaissance in a Limewire-like service, which helps no one.
Use a radio streamer service, available in any decent Linux distro. Lots of non-stop music of all kinds.
You don't know how to read, do you?
Youtube is for finding the single song that you want right now easily. Non-stop streaming is radio, whether curated or random.
Re: (Score:3)
1. Just as Adblockers will become more adept, companies are more adept at working around them.
2. DRM made it possible for large labels to actually post their media on such streaming services. Companies are protective of their IP, and are not apt to let it flow free. DRM allowed people to have access to the music, with good enough protections.
3. Do you have any data that the artist will make more money from donations vs royalty payments? Also will you continue to pay the artist for your favorite song over th
Re: (Score:2)
Also will you continue to pay the artist for your favorite song over the next 20 years?
Why should I pay for a song more than once? Royalties continue over years because the streaming service / radio station has to pay for each use. Are you saying people shouldn't be able to play a song they bought over and over? That won't fly.
Or will that one song that you loved so much be the end of that artist. Because after getting paid for that song, they will no longer have an income because their other songs are not so popular.
Why should I pay someone for songs I hate and will never listen to voluntarily?
Also will you be paying for all the artists you enjoy? Or just a few of your favorites?
It's my wallet, isn't it? Each payment is my decision; if I decide not to pay and thereby go without some music that I might have enjoyed, that's my decision to make.
The good old days... (Score:2)
How on earth did artists ever survive back in the days when you just paid them once for a record/tape/CD that you could play over and o
Re: (Score:2)
Ads on YouTube? (Score:5, Funny)
Advertising on YouTube is a really terrible idea. I hope they never decide to put ads on it. That would ruin the site.
Re:Ads on YouTube? (Score:4)
Google Music used to have so many ads that it was unusable. They even ran ads saying "Don't like the ads! Subscribe for advertisement free music!". After I listened to that for a day, I deleted the app and did not try it again for two years. A few months ago I gave it try during an outage on another music service and the obnoxious ads were gone. So now I am using it again for background music. My new complaint -- the channel playlists are way, way too short before they endlessly repeat the same songs over and over. When you finish the playlist on a channel, why can't it just randomly play similar songs instead of looping the same playlist? Randomly playing songs has a very low royalty compared to on-demand.
The lesson here -- obnoxious ads work to drive your customers away. But they may be more likely to go to a competitor than your own pay service.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I know what the first thing they will search for on YouTube is too.
https://www.youtube.com/result... [youtube.com]
Adgaurd and Adblock Plus (Score:1)
Say hello to my little ad removing friends. Haven't seen an ad on YouTube for quite awhile.
Re: (Score:1)
"Say hello to my little ad removing friends. Haven't seen an ad on YouTube for quite awhile."
If you had read even the fucking summary you'd know that this is for music _listeners_ they will get audible ads.
Re: (Score:1)
I'd say that parent post was correct, adblock and carry on.
Re: (Score:1)
If you had understood the summary and anything at all about advertising and blocking then you wouldn't have made such a stupidly ridiculous post.
Alternative Sources (Score:2)
Alternatively: YouTube to frustrate users to use a different source for their music.
Re: (Score:3)
...use a different source for their music.
Bearshare is great, but Limewire's what the pros use.
I'm at the $5/mo Pandora level. Unlimited skips and no ads. I might have to pony up the extra $5 for premium so I can pick the song like I do on Youtube.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Download them (Score:2, Interesting)
I download all youtube unless I am just wandering around on youtube checking out new stuff. I download about 20 things a day from youtube, typically to mp3 formate as I don't care about the video aspect. I do it all with a free downloader online. It works great and I can load them up on my phone and listen all day without one commercial.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I'm sure it's impossible for Google to do anything about that.
Light vs Sound (Score:1)
This continues to boggle me that people do this.
Don't they know that the sound quality is a lot worse.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The ad industry is used to paying for the privilege to piss people off, there's nothing new here.
Can Anyone Explain (Score:1)
Why YouTube gets a free pass on copyright infringement? How much you want to bet if I hosted a bunch of copyrighted music videos other users uploaded on my site which i then monetized by ads i would be in jail right now? Let's call this service "The Pirate Tube".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
“Stairway to Heaven”? (Score:2)
What age group is YouTube after here, exactly? Are they trying to get a slice of that lucrative Social Security market?
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is they're trying the market segment that cannot google "Youtube ad blocker".
Weird strategy (Score:3)
I've never understood this strategy, exactly. I mean, I know why Google/YouTube is doing it, but what's in it for the advertisers?
Flooding the system with ads that are specifically meant to drive people to ad-free subscriptions means you're removing all the people that have the money to pay for stuff AND who can't tolerate ignoring ads. What you're left with is either people that don't have the money, or are so good at ignoring ads they don't care.
(I know that ads work on a semi-conscious level; even someone that really claims not to be affected can't help but be to some extent. Still, I don't see it as a good value for advertisers.)
Re: (Score:2)
I've never understood this strategy, exactly. I mean, I know why Google/YouTube is doing it, but what's in it for the advertisers?
It sounds like an admission by YouTube that the ads aren't generating enough revenue to pay the royalties.
Good tactic, bad strategy? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
It won't. They might convince to pay for something. But they also convince me THEY don't get a penny of it.
It's called "calculated misery" (Score:3)
You advertise something for free or low cost to get (in their case) eyeballs or the ability to legally say it costs some lowball price.
You really want to sell the upgraded version, but you can't take away the original offer without pissing off your customers and sometimes the FTC (bait and switch).
If your customers aren't going for the upsell, you just degrade the lowball product until they do.
Re: (Score:2)
If your customers aren't going for the upsell, you just degrade the lowball product until they do.
Amazon Prime Shipping in a nutshell.
so does that mean (Score:2)
You may learn from the mistakes of others, ya know (Score:2)
Didn't you learn anything from webpages and what happened to their ad revenues when ads became more and more obnoxious? What did people do? Grin and bear it? Pay for the pages? Or install more and more sophisticated blockers for the nuisance?
The only thing that will happen is that people install adblockers. Worse, you'll get people who did NOT use adblockers so far to use them. The ones that are your key audience. The ones that don't want to deal with "that computer shit" and just want their fix. The ones t
Re: (Score:2)
I think that is the plan. Youtube wants you to only view a small subset of corporate advertiser friendly channels.
What Youtube Ads? (Score:2)
Since the adpocolypse, I block all ads on youtube. Any channel that I care about already got demonitized, so I pay them directly with Patreon or buying shit from them.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much this.
Ok, granted, I've been blocking that shit for ages, but now I at least have a moral justification.
1 ad? (Score:2)
The places I have seen them use it as a video service where pubs and they have adblock enabled in one way or another.
The moments I use it as a music service, I will find a 10 hour video. The reason I look for a long music video is because I have autoplay disabled and do not want to enable it just for the one time and then forget it and have it enabled when I open my 20 tabs of things I want to see.
I would think that a better solution would be to have less ads. That would encourage more people to use it and
Goodbye YouTube (Score:2)
Google Music ftw (Score:1)
I have a Google Music subscription, so I get Youtube Red (no commercials) for free.
The family plan is affordable and comparable to other services. And my son isn't bombarded with commercials on youtube. Win win.
I see ads almost every video (Score:2)
I see ads before almost every video, no matter how long it is. A few times I got ads much longer than the video itself. And I'm not even watching music videos. For music I already have Amazon Music and I don't care much about the videos.
Are you saying they'll frustrate me even more than this? Some of the ads I even watch once - if I'm interested, and they still flood me as much as they do my friend who snipes the skip button.
Be careful what you wish for, RIAA (Score:2)
Who is the TRUE beneficiary? (Score:2)
"Cohen is trying to prove that YouTube is committed to making people pay for music and silence the "noise" about his company's purported harm to the recording industry..."
Oh, so you wish to silence the purported noise by forcing customers to pay by annoying the shit out of them? Thanks for clarifying what 21st Century customer service has become for those Too Big To Fail. A Fuck You Very Much And Have A Nice Day mantra from you friendly owns-the-neighborhood mega-corp. I've said it before. Corporate Arrogance is not a good thing, but there's never enough people that give a shit enough to stop it, so it will continue to spread like a disease.
"...The labels companies have long criticized YouTube for hosting videos that violate copyrights, and not paying artists and record companies enough."
Oh, so THAT is the reason you'
Solutions: (Score:2)
(1) "mute" button
(2) rip the music off the video for future use, saved locally.
Problem solved without paying Gootube a dime.