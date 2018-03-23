Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


CDs, Vinyl Are Outselling Digital Downloads For the First Time Since 2011

Posted by msmash
Digital downloads had a short run as the top-selling format in the music industry. It took until 2011, a decade after the original iPod came out, for their sales surpass those of CDs and vinyl records, and they were overtaken by music streaming services just a few years later. Now, digital downloads are once again being outsold by CDs and vinyl, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. From a report: The RIAA released its 2017 year-end revenue report on Thursday, showing that revenue from digital downloads plummeted 25 percent to $1.3 billion over the previous year. Revenue from physical products, by contrast, fell just 4 percent to $1.5 billion. Overall, the music industry grew for a second year straight. And with $8.7 billion in total revenue, it's healthier than it has been since 2008, according to the report. Nearly all of the growth was the result of the continued surge in paid music subscription services like Spotify and Apple Music. Those services grew by more than 50 percent to $5.7 billion last year and accounted for nearly two-thirds of the industry's revenue. Physical media accounted for 17 percent, while digital downloads made up just 15 percent.

CDs, Vinyl Are Outselling Digital Downloads For the First Time Since 2011

  Amazon autorip

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @12:57PM

    I've been buying CDs and never opening them when the CD version is cheaper or the same price as than the streaming version due to Amazon offering "AutoRip" on many CDs.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Kids are using YouTube to listen to music, they don't buy music anymore.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's cheaper just to rip them from YouTube. It's not like digital is less popular. You can't count this sort of thing just by sales, lol.

      • If I understand you correctly you are suggesting pirating as the cheaper option?

      • It's cheaper just to rip them from YouTube. It's not like digital is less popular. You can't count this sort of thing just by sales, lol.

        Geez...does NO one care about fidelity at all anymore?!?!?

        Or, is that most modern music is so badly composed, performed and so compressed, that it isn't worth it to buy a good copy and play it on a really nice stereo system?

  No Shit

    by Anonymous Coward

    Between "all-you-can-listen" streaming services and CDs/vinyls coming with free downloads with purchase of the disc, there's very little reason to buy digital tracks anymore. Not to mention they're counting total revenue, and most vinyls are at least $25-$30 minimum these days, compared to $10-$15 for CDs and $1 per track from most digital download stores.

  • for the music industry. I'm guessing this means people aren't buying music. We know CD sales our down and vinyl is a niche format for purists (or hipsters depending on your outlook). I'm guessing that it's not that CD/vinyl sales are up but that digital is down.

    Then again if they're switching to subscription services then as long as those services are profitable it's good for them. Might suck for the bands though who often make money selling those CDs at concerts. I hear they don't make jack off the su

    • read the summary again, music services are exploding, taking away share from physical and "downloads"

  • 66% is music services

    the fact that downloads are separate and of the same order as CD or Vinyl is rather irrelevant, the main way of getting music is through the internet and physical media is dying.

  • Boo hoo, RIAA. So, it hasn't been even this high since 2008? And streaming/downloads only makes up $1.3B of that? Unreal. It's a mere 1/8th of your total revenue stream. That's not news, it's just bragging that your portfolio shifted around and you're making more, but in different areas. If I had to guess, I'd fall into the same thought processes as others and say it's the Amazon-like approach of selling an 'pre-ripped' album that also comes with the tangible CD/Vinyl, too, albeit for a slight markup

  • This isn't going to apply to all new releases but most of what I buy comes with a download link. I can buy the nice gatefold vinyl with all the cool artwork and it will have a download code inside so I can get my FLACs at no additional cost. It's the best of both worlds. CDs ordered through bandcamp often come with an immediate download link on purchase too. The included download may have been a large contributing factor to physical sales dominance.

