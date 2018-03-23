MoviePass' Low Subscription Price Just Got Lower (hollywoodreporter.com) 47
In a move to lure new subscribers, MoviePass has dropped the price of its monthly subscription service from about $10 per month to just under $7. From a report: The company said for $6.95 per month, new subscribers will get one movie ticket per day, a minor catch being that users must pay for a year up-front. There is also a one-time $6.55 processing fee. It's the umpteenth time that MoviePass has changed its price since launching six years ago at $40 per month (before raising it to $50), most significantly eight months ago when it was cut to just $9.95. The change had the desired effect, as subscribers swelled from 20,000 then to nearly 3 million today. Still, MoviePass is not without its critics, as some theater chains -- most notably AMC -- have criticized the service for allegedly cheapening the moviegoing experience. Also, industry executives worry that MoviePass cannot survive (it pays mostly full price for the movie tickets its subscribers use) and wonder if users that are left in the lurch when it folds will ever want to pay $9 (the average price in the U.S.) per ticket again.
Still not interested. Even if you lower your price all the way to zero.
Now, what I WOULD be interested in is a subscription service that let me watch movies on the day of release AT HOME. That would actually have some value to me.
If you're rich, you already can: https://www.engadget.com/2013/... [engadget.com]
If I were rich, I wouldn't bother watching movies at all.
I started going to the movies again because of moviepass. It has allowed me to remember how annoying people at the theater can be. Even if everyone has their cellphones quieted, they still talk to one another when I'm trying to listen to the movie. Also, the snack prices are all more than I paid to see the movie. So I have a strong incentive to eat beforehand and NEVER eat movie popcorn/candy/sodas. If something happens in a movie, someone will yell out: "Hah!" It's more annoying than you might think. I'm n
At home, I have a screen, stereo, a remote with a pause button, quiet environment, suitable lighting, food, drinks, free parking, proximity to the spawn of my loins and distance from inconsiderate assholes - everything I need for a good movie experience EXCEPT the fucking movie. That is ALL I require. That's ALL I am interested in paying for.
If I could get "once per day" or even "once per week" access to current run movies, I'd gladly pay for that. A year in advance too.
cheapening the moviegoing experience
... as some theater chains -- most notably AMC -- have criticized the service for allegedly cheapening the moviegoing experience.
Funniest thing I've read all week. Thanks AMC, et al.
Cheaper than Netflix.
That's basically cheaper than Netflix and on a better screen.
Sure, but with Netflix you can watch movies in your jammies and eat your own food. (And the floors are probably way less sticky - unless you have kids.)
Okay, okay. You could probably do that at a theater too, but it could be problematic
"One day I was kicked out of a movie theater for bringing my own food, so I said: 'C'mon the prices for the food here are outrageous... and besides I haven't had a barbeque in a long time...' " - Steven Wright
Smaller than Netflix too
Too bad Netflix's library dwindles each year
Too bad a theatre can only show a dozen movies versus the thousands at Netflix, regardless of a "shrinking" library.
You get a special credit card they fund with the exact price of the movie when you want to go.
Unless you clone it, and it's not chipped, you won't be able to share it as easily as you imply.
Because no movie theater has online ticket purchasing with saved CC into?
That's basically cheaper than Netflix and on a better screen. Also, if the app is on a shared smartphone, that's one movie per day for any member of a family or set of roomies.
A bigger screen, sure. But no projection screen outside of a true IMAX theatre is going to be better than my direct view OLED. And I can't even tell you where the closest, true IMAX theater is, let alone what movies are available to watch on it.
They track where you go and what you do before and after the movie. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
To use this app, you basically give them more info about you than your doctor, therapist, and the IRS combined.
Turn off background refresh for their app, and they can't track anything when the app isn't running (on iOS at least). I did this 30s after I installed it.
It's not mainly about movie ticket prices
It's about having enough movies worth watching at all.
It's about having enough movies worth watching at all.
That's my thought. It's overpriced. I watch every single movie I want to in the theater, which means I was there last year one time.
Oh no, something that you aren't the intended audience for! Their business must immediately fail.
For as many cranky people on here that want to cry about 'omg no good movies' and 'wtf stupid overpriced popcorn' or 'way more comfy at home' there are plenty (literally millions) who have already eagerly signed up for this service.
They like at least one movie a month enough to go see it. They either don't buy overpriced snacks or don't care (booze in a bar is 'overpriced' too). They actually enjoy leaving th
That's all fine and dandy - but what about the millions who do NOT fall into the group you mention? That's a rich market - why ignore it? Why not make a product for THEM too? It doesn't HAVE to be either/or.
I don't understand why the studios don't pursue the opportunity to make more profit for themselves. Charge me $15 to see a new release movie and keep ALL of it for yourself. Allow the usual suspects (Apple, Amazon, Netflix) to distribute it with a $2 markup for themselves. I'll pay $17 for that. E
I don't disagree, but at that pricepoint I'd be a lot more willing to see all kinds of movies that I wouldn't otherwise pony up for. Basically zero risk at that point - if I'm not enjoying a movie I can get up and leave without feeling like I've thrown away a lot of money.
Wished it would have worked
I bet they will, I can imagine tons of people will use it the first couple months, the stoop.
They got their full year, plus float.
Not for me
Still not sure how much I'd pay for:
- PITA drive, parking
- Dirty theater with crap all over the floor and seats
- Being surrounded by inconsiderate complete strangers who talk through the movie
- Distractions from all the flowing smartphones from people texting during the movie
- The "privilege" of buying bad food that costs 10X what it should
- Not being able to drink alcohol (yes, I know SOME theaters allow this, but not many)
- Not being able to pause the movie to use the bathroom
