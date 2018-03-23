Spotify Says 2 Million Users Hacked Apps To Suppress Ads On Its Free Service (engadget.com) 11
Earlier this month, Spotify revealed that it had begun cracking down on people using hacked versions of apps. These apps allowed users with free accounts to suppress advertising and take advantage of paid features. Now, Spotify has disclosed just how many people have been taking advantage of this hack: around 2 million users. Engadget reports: That's not an insignificant number, and it's understandable why Spotify is cracking down on them. As the company explains in an amended F1 filing with the SEC this week, these users forced the company to adjust its metrics and key performance indicators. The disclosure notes, "Unauthorized access to our Service may cause us to misstate key performance indicators, which once discovered, corrected, and disclosed, could undermine investor confidence in the integrity of our key performance indicators and could cause our stock price to drop significantly." As a result, Spotify has adjusted its monthly active users from 159 million at the end of 2017 to 157 million.
Re: (Score:2)
We already have been through this a few days ago. Spotify servers are too dumb to enforce what the user has permissions to do. Instead, it lets the client app decide
;-)
Re: (Score:2)
Precisely. I wouldn't be surprised if they were open to SQL injection attacks with that level of security-mindedness.
Headline error (Score:2)
Huh?
"Spotify says" (subject verb) intro
"2 million users" (subject)
"hacked apps" (verb direct object)
So 2 million people hacked the Spotify app?
Really? Or some other app?
Please give more info on those two million hackers or admit to lying.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, the assertion is 2 million people use a hacked spotify app. You have to be intentionally illiterate to be unable to read "Spotify Says[:] 2 Million Users Hacked Apps To Suppress Ads On Its Free Service "
And that number makes sense, in that only 1 person has to write the ad-skipping app for 2 million to install it.