Google Home Can Now Control Your Bluetooth Speakers
Google Home speakers can now play music and other audio on the Bluetooth speakers you might have around the house. "We brought this feature to life after hearing how much you wanted to amp up the sound with your Google Home Mini," the company said in a blog announcement. "Now any of your Google Home devices can connect to other Bluetooth speakers so you can control your entertainment experience simply using the sound of your voice." The Verge reports: You can also add your existing Bluetooth speakers to Google Home groups for multi-room audio, which is where this might prove handy for Home Max users. You can pair a Bluetooth speaker with Google Home in the device settings section of the Home app. Just set it as your default speaker. Your Home device will still listen for your commands, but will route all audio through the connected Bluetooth speaker. This doesn't magically give those paired speakers Google Assistant's smarts, though. "You'll still need to talk to your Google Home device -- not the connected Bluetooth speakers -- for queries like asking questions, getting weather updates, and using smart home commands."
My next home upgrade will be a Faraday cage (Score:2)
Where I can read a book, made of paper, in peace.
C'mon folks, nobody needs to be so connected that every room and every device within them are waiting for your beck and call to Google.
Summary makes sense! (Score:2)
"We brought this feature to life after hearing how much you wanted to amp up the sound with your Google Home Mini,"
and:
"Now any of your Google Home devices can connect to other Bluetooth speakers so you can control your entertainment experience simply using the sound of your voice."
Well, this sounds like a fail-proof plan!
Finally a use for an Amazon Echo (Score:2)
My Amazon Echo is a Bluetooth speaker, so now I can control it using my voice with Google Home! It's a decent speaker, but I'm not happy with it's ability to answer questions, so I've been thinking of switching to Google Home, so I may really use this feature.
Joke is on them, then (Score:1)
They may have an office two blocks from my home, but they can't control my analog wired (twin strand) speakers no matter how much they try to resemble Norse pirates by yelliing "blue tooth" until they're blue in the face.
