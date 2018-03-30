Amazon's Music Storage Service Will Remove MP3 Files on April 30 (theverge.com) 21
Amazon announced last year that it intends to shut down its dedicated cloud music locker. Now, the company has elaborated on its thinking. From a report: In an email to Amazon Music users, the company says uploaded songs will be removed from a user's library on April 30th, 2018. You can however keep any music in the cloud by proactively going to your Music Settings and clicking the "Keep my songs" button. Back in December, Amazon stopped letting users upload new tracks to Music Storage, which holds up to 250 songs for free. The company said at the time that by January 2019, users wouldn't be able to download or stream tracks they've uploaded to Music Storage, so it sounds like you'll still have many months between April and next January to get your music downloaded and onto a different storage platform or hard drive.
I'm the 1% who actually used Amazon's MP3 upload feature. But it's trivial for me to uninstall Amazon's apps from my phone, tablet and PC and stream my CD/MP3 collection with a low-end home NAS.
I'm not sure what Amazon is thinking. They have to offer a lot of reasons to keep me on their ad-laden Music app.
That checks out. Because I have some albums that I bought that now won't play on the Android app until I sign up for Prime Streaming. but if I carefully go into the menus and pick Download I can get around the restriction. Maybe it's a bug, but it's a rather convenient way for Amazon to influence us to buy yet another service from them.
I'm not wasting my RAIDZ space on FLAAC audio.
Cost me $150 for a lifetime plex subscription to have offline sync on my phone/tablets.
Screw the cloud.
They want people upgrading from the free tier of streaming you get on prime to the more expensive service. Having unlimited storage for your own files gets in the way of that.
You'll also note that the plex skill wound up as an entirely neutered remote control instead of a way to stream your own files without having to pay for either tier.
Just in case anyone is interested you access this through music.amazon.com, click on your name, and then your amazon music settings. It is NOT available through the cloud drive settings. It also says it will only keep 250 songs, which is annoying since I have 312 stored so I'll have to figure out what I have that I might not want available to stream.
Yay for MY cloud.
Cloud backup can be useful as part of a multi-level backup strategy, but keeping your one and only copy on the cloud is silly
Yeah, I know this rant doesn't exactly follow from the article, but the idea is still valid