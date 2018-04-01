April Fool's Day Roundup 13
It might be a holiday for most of us today, but for tech companies, April Fool's is the day when they work overtime to send weird press releases. So far we have seen Google Maps help users find Waldo, and Google Australia rethink its brand name (to Googz). T-Mobile has revivedthe Sidekick as the world's first smart shoe phone. Google has also added a feature to its file manager app Files Go that detects bad jokes from your phone. Snapchat has finally found a way to make fun of Facebook. Languages learning app Duolingo has launched a range of craft beers. Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched a cryptocurrency. Some more here. What's your favorite prank so far today?
Internet Stupid Day (Score:2)
I keep forgetting this day exists.. The day that you can't trust anything you read(well, less so than normal) and a lot of good stuff is lost in the wave of crap.
Still, at least it starts and is over quickly enough.
Thank You (Score:4, Insightful)
For not wasting my time posting otherwise bad joke summaries of fake stories on the front page today.
You sure that was a joke? (Score:2)
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched a cryptocurrency.
DogeCoin was started a joke, but has a current market cap of $340 Million.
Kodi Rebrands Itself (Score:2)
https://kodi.tv/article/kodi-n... [kodi.tv]
"As such, starting today, we are officially changing our name back to XBMC.
But we're not stopping there. We've had a good long run being a multi-platform system, but at the end of the day covering six or more platforms has become far too much of a stress. Android support alone taxes our resources in a way no volunteer development team can ever reasonably be expected to handle. And all the other platforms just makes this worse. So, in an executive decision that we believe the