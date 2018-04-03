Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The 50th Anniversary of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" 191

Posted by msmash from the in-honor dept.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the original release of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," a seminal film in motion picture history and one that has awed millions over the years. Kubrick's title has often been credited with paving the way for science-fiction films that took a realistic approach to depicting the future. Even as "2001" has grown to become one of the most iconic movies of all time, the reception it received when it originally premiered wasn't good. An excerpt: The film's previews were an unmitigated disaster. Its story line encompassed an exceptional temporal sweep, starting with the initial contact between pre-human ape-men and an omnipotent alien civilization and then vaulting forward to later encounters between Homo sapiens and the elusive aliens, represented throughout by the film's iconic metallic-black monolith. Although featuring visual effects of unprecedented realism and power, Kubrick's panoramic journey into space and time made few concessions to viewer understanding. The film was essentially a nonverbal experience. Its first words came only a good half-hour in.

Audience walkouts numbered well over 200 at the New York premiere on April 3, 1968, and the next day's reviews were almost uniformly negative. Writing in the Village Voice, Andrew Sarris called the movie "a thoroughly uninteresting failure and the most damning demonstration yet of Stanley Kubrick's inability to tell a story coherently and with a consistent point of view." And yet that afternoon, a long line -- comprised predominantly of younger people -- extended down Broadway, awaiting the first matinee. The Cannes Film Festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of "2001: A Space Odyssey" with the world premiere of an unrestored 70mm print, introduced by Christopher Nolan. The event is set for May 12 as part of the Cannes Classics program. The screening will also be attended by members of Kubrick's family, including his daughter Katharina Kubrick and his longtime producing partner and brother-in-law Jan Harlan.

Further reading: Why 2001: A Space Odyssey's mystery endures, 50 years on (CNET); 50 years of 2001: A Space Odyssey -- how Kubrick's sci-fi 'changed the very form of cinema' (The Guardian); The story of a voice: HAL in '2001' wasn't always so eerily calm (The New York Times); and The most intriguing theories about "2001: A Space Odyssey" (io9); and Behind the scenes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, the strangest blockbuster in Hollywood history (Vanity Fair).

  • Paywalled (Score:3, Informative)

    by Charlotte ( 16886 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @10:45AM (#56372649)
    Any non-paywalled links?

    • Why is this marked as Troll? How about link aggregators stop pushing traffic to sites hostile towards their readers.

  • 2001 is a prime example of a movie that doesn't age well. I read and enjoyed the book, which was relatively short and to the point. The Movie however was mostly 2 hours of impossibly bad tedium. I'll never forget the spaceship landing scene where a model of a space ship descends at a glacial pace towards a moon base or something while music builds and build and builds... until nothing happens and we cut to the next scene.

    • Re:And it's still basically unwatchable. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @10:57AM (#56372719)

      I loved those scenes. For me, it was the best cinema I had ever seen as a kid and it still holds up now. It is not simply mindless entertainment as much of Hollywood films are (which I can also enjoy depending on mood). The other film I truly love is Lawrence of Arabia, but I bet you find that boring as well. I just saw it in 70mm and it was truly magnificent. I hope to see 2001 in 70mm soon too. I've seen both films dozens of times and have yet to become bored with either.

      Different strokes.

      • I've never seen Lawrence of Arabia so don't have an opinion on that. The issue in particular for the scene I mentioned is that it adds nothing at all to the movie. It doesn't progress the plot, it doesn't reveal anything related to the story, and it doesn't entertain.

        It's only purpose I could imagine would be to try and entertain but it fails there because the entire scene is a model of a space ship gradually lowering to a landing, and a few blinking lights. There is music that constantly sounds like it is

    • Nothing happens? Heywood Floyd is on that ship, it lands on the landing pad and then is lowered into some kind of internal bay on the moonbase. Did you take a trip to the bathroom or something.

      What happens next is the Moonbase meeting scene. After that Heywood gets on that suborbital moon bus, which probably inspired Space 1999's Eagles, heading to TMA1

    • Re:And it's still basically unwatchable. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Virtucon ( 127420 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @11:13AM (#56372833)

      As opposed to the latest Star Wars where the ships land and explode perfectly? Or the version where Lucas made the Death Star explode better? Maybe if the Obelisk turned out to be a Decepticon?

      There's a lot of examples of contemporary, "unwatchable" films. This one is still considered a classic even with all of it's flaws.

    • I saw the movie in it's theatrical release, and it was unwatchable even back then.

      Unless you read the book, much of the movie simply doesn't seem connected - more like a random series of events. It wasn't obvious that the monolith *caused* the monkeys to become smart, it wasn't obvious what the connection with the moon monolith was, and it was completely non-obvious what was going on with a psychedelic light show cutting back-and-forth to a human iris. (David Bowman's apotheosis.)

      What remained was a few sce

      • Re:It was unwatchable even back then (Score:4, Interesting)

        by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @11:25AM (#56372919)

        It left room for interpretation.

        You can't blame Kubrick for seeing the reactions to Joyce and deciding: 'Incoherence is the key to staying power.' The audience will find what it wants.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Tablizer ( 95088 )

          [It left room for interpretation.] You can't blame Kubrick for seeing the reactions to Joyce and deciding: 'Incoherence is the key to staying power.' The audience will find what it wants.

          It was the late 60's, and movies became like LSD trips. Sequence, logic, and coherency were out of style, kind of like the current White House ;-)

        • It's hardly the only one of Kubrick's films that leaves people scratching their heads. There's probably more debate about whether there was anyone other than Jack in the Overlook Hotel, for instance, than about what 2001 is about. Really, it's not that hard a movie to interpret, it's just that it doesn't have a conventional plot, or rather it does, but the plot is in some ways incidental to the point of the movie.

        • Agreed. I've noticed that songs, for instance, that don't make a lot of "sense", can long out live its generation due to following generations being able to interpret it in their own manner.

      • I saw the movie in it's theatrical release, and it was unwatchable even back then.

        It's quite watchable, as long as you turn the movie off and go to bed after Dave Bowman unplugs HAL.

      • I read the book before the movie, and was really glad I did. I normally don't do that because, after reading a book and filling in all the bits with my imagination, it's rare that the movie of the book can surpass what I imagined.

        But, in the case of 2001, it was like having the little booklet people get at an opera that explains what the bellowing on stage is all about.

        Still, even without that guide, you'll find people that love the opera regardless; the staging, the lights, the beautiful warbles. And you'l

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      I can't get through the first 30 minutes of the movie. The only part I found mildly entertaining is the (now) anachronism of a Pan-Am spaceship.

      • Hackaday did a recent article [hackaday.com] about a clock prop that was cut from the movie.

        Also, we've basically got video phones now, although it's clunky and more difficult to use than a phone call was back then.

        (Back in the 50's and 60's, you could dial a number and be connected to the other phone in about 2 seconds. It would ring and they'd pick up, or not if they weren't home, and the audio was clear and crisp, you could make out other people talking in the background, and hear sounds from their environment. Fast fo

        • Also, we've basically got video phones now, although it's clunky and more difficult to use than a phone call was back then.

          Video phones were not science fiction in 1968. The first prototypes of videotelephony date to the late 1920s, Bell Labs was demonstrating intercontinental video phone calls at the 1964 NY World's Fair, and that technology was commercially available by 1970, only 2 years after "2001". There are many reasons why it failed in the marketplace, but the main one is that virtually no one w

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Artagel ( 114272 )

      Older movies are unwatchable unless you have watched enough older movies to be used to how they can dwell on scenes and give actors time to more fully project the characters. Current movies are made for viewers that have the attention span of a fruit fly on drugs. I expect that the young consider most of an even older great movie, Ben Hur, to be unwatchable.

      • I expect that the young consider most of an even older great movie, Ben Hur, to be unwatchable.
        Or any Kurosawa movie like 'The seven Samurai'.

      • The people who saw it when it came out were used to the movies of its era, and many of them considered it unwatchable. It's one thing to give actors time to project a character, it's another thing to spend five minutes where one would do while not developing a character. There's a lot of lingering over the special effects and the tech, which didn't really add anything to the movie.

    • "2001 is a prime example of a movie that doesn't age well.... I'll never forget the spaceship landing scene where a model of a space ship descends at a glacial pace towards a moon base or something while music builds and build and builds... until nothing happens and we cut to the next scene."

      The point of that scene was to show how banal space travel had become by 2001. Looks like it does still hold up.

    • Re:And it's still basically unwatchable. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by blind biker ( 1066130 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @01:26PM (#56373795) Journal

      I beg to differ. To me, 2001 is an example of movie that aged awesomely well. Still one of the most re-watcheable movies of all time.

    • 2001 is a prime example of a movie that doesn't age well.

      Your complaints about 2001 have nothing to do with how the movie aged. Those same complaints existed from the beginning and that hasn't changed. The movie itself has aged exceptionally well. It still has the same impact now as it did when it was released. And it is equally polarizing.

      I agree with you by the way. It bored me to tears and I only finished watching it because I was sick and had nothing better to do. But that has nothing to do with how it aged.

  • I can't do that. Would you like to play a game of Chess?

  • It's an incredible movie, but not a great story. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's one of the most beautiful, elegant movies ever made. The visuals are just astounding, especially if you see it in glorious 70mm. I can somewhat see the original reactions though. If you're somehow able to ignore the amazing job Kubrick did presenting the majesty and elegance of Space, you're left with just an OK story.

    Combine that with the older straight-laced audiences of the 60s who want everything to fit within some narrow confines, they're going to be disappointing by the ending. Not that the

    • The story is really amazing when you see it from HALs perspective. What you have there is a computer trying to solve a classic double bind situation.

      And finding a solution for it.

    • I can't imagine, save perhaps for the very first generation of film goers, any cinema audience who would have, on its first screening, really understood what the hell they were seeing. Certainly film audiences these days, used to be bashed over the head with CGI, noise, and average shot lengths measured in seconds, with endless streams of dialogue whose only function is to push the plot line forward for audiences who might as well just shut down their cerebral cortexes for 90-120 minutes.

      • I was one of that very first generation of film goers. I didn't understand it.

        The extreme slowness in much of the movie shut down my cerebral cortex fairly effectively. Remember the discussions on staying alert in self-driving cars? I couldn't stay alert when things took so long. The space flight visuals were great for the time, and Kubrick lingered on them too long.

    • The visuals are just astounding, especially if you see it in glorious 70mm. I can somewhat see the original reactions though. If you're somehow able to ignore the amazing job Kubrick did presenting the majesty and elegance of Space, you're left with just an OK story.

      I agree with this but the critics all seemed to expect to compare it to "That Darned Cat" or something. Seriously was it the first movie anyone ever saw that was supported by a book?

      As a pre-teen in the late '60s I saw the original at the Cooper Theater (now torn down sadly) in Denver. There were not that many theaters that could show 70mm and that was one of them. In those days it was not unusual for people to put on better clothes to go to a place like that.

      The impact of the visuals and the quality

      • The one thing it didn't foresee was the mobile phone, but then again, nothing did.

        • Star Trek did only a year or two after 2001. The "flip phone" style that was dominant before smartphones was often compared to the communicator device.

          I also recall in the novel "Space Cadet" by Heinlein almost 20 years earlier had a fairly accurate description of a cell phone. Not only in the concept of using local cell relay stations but also the social situation of one kid telling another "hey is that your phone (in your bag) going off? Oh, yeah."

          • And smartphones are really tricorders. It is odd that in the 23rd Century Apple abandoned almost three centuries of its C-suite directed industrial design focusing on thinness and decided to go with a bulky approach for the ST:TOS.

      • I'd put it in the top 5. It really is one of the great achievements of the cinema.

  • I took a date to it in the 80's (campus showing). She fell asleep and had no energy later either.

    • Re:It was a failure of a date movie (Score:5, Funny)

      by Virtucon ( 127420 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @11:08AM (#56372793)

      it wasn't the movie, it was you.

    • Didn't you ever go to Psych 101 in which they TOLD you that if you wanted your date to find you exciting, take her to a horror movie?

      • On okcupid.com they actually tell you that "horror movies", more precisely if you like them and your mate likes them are very good indication if a relationship will work. E.g. if one likes horror movies and the other one not, it is unlikely that the relationship will work out.
        But meanwhile okcupid.com got sold several times, the web site now is an utter mess.

        • If you took Psych 101, you'd know that the horror movie would get the adrenalin flowing in your date and that would be associated with you - you're perceived as an exciting guy and all it took was $13.50, a coke and popcorn.

          • A) I did not take psych 101
            B) I don't watch horror movies (I barely can stand a vampire (old scchool) or zombie movie)
            C) in my country we don't have a 'dating culture'

            Adrenalin my ass ... people who get an adrenalin flash in a _movie_ imho have a serious problem, but well, most people have serious problems.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hasaf ( 3744357 )

        It is interesting that this was not discussed when I was in College Psyc. The first I can recall coming across this was in the book "before you know it" by John Bragh, PhD. It was published in 2017. However, when I checked just now I say that the mention (on page 99) references papers published in the mid 1970's. So it was known; however, it was probably waiting for the next generation of text books.

  • 2001 is not a film/story that you can just watch once and walk away.

    I see an AC claiming that it doesn't have a beginning, middle and end (it most definitely does).

    Arthur C. Clarke wrote quite a bit about the concepts behind the story, the film, the process of writing and filming it as well as people's reactions.

    Watch it, read about it, talk to other people about it. You'll be amazed at what you discover.

  • I couldn't understand what it was about and it was boring as hell

  • Original cut was (even) longer (Score:3)

    by Camembert ( 2891457 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @11:27AM (#56372929)
    I once read that the original screening was 15-20 minutes longer, and Kubrick trimmed it after the negative reception. Would love to see it.

  • I had the pleasure of seeing an un-restored 70mm print of 2001: A Space Odyssey, possibly this one, as it had never been through a projector when I saw it in the 90's. That it was unused was one of the selling point. I think there was about 5 people in the cinema - which was better for me. I'd read the book several times and was a big fan of the story.

    There is something special about the 70mm format that is very pleasing to the eye, like watching a moving painting the way it draws you in, there is so mu

  • I'm sure there are a couple reasons people left the theater for reasons other than it was a "unmitigated disaster". When it was released in 1968, the opening scenes with apes, and them essentially turning into humans through evolution, would be sacrilege to many religious people. I'm sure that was the reason the majority of people walked out.

    A second reason is the impatient individuals expecting a sci-fi space flick and they just couldn't be bothered to wait until the movie got to that point. They probabl

    • When it was released in 1968, the opening scenes with apes, and them essentially turning into humans through evolution, would be sacrilege to many religious people.

      That aspect has not changed much. If anything, skepticism of the findings of science have spread to climate and pollution research. The USA is "devolving" in that aspect.

  • Mostly because it was so slow I barely got through the monkey scene. After that I figured I'd be better off reading the book. Hey on the bright side it was great when I got to explain to someone who watched the movie but hadn't read the book what the plot actually was supposed to be about and what was happening in the movie.

    • Mostly because it was so slow I barely got through the monkey scene.

      I saw it when it came out. At college, they showed it at a "Films on the Quad" thing, outdoors, and one of my friends was there who had never seen it. He was complaining about the "monkeys" part. I think I recall he enjoyed most of the rest of it, up until the light show part where he was going "WTF?"

      Then, when Bowman walked into the room and there's someone sitting at a table with his back to him, all you can see is the top of that guy's head, he said "If that's another monkey, I'm out of here." (That

  • Yep, I'm old enough to remember watching it when it premiered. Saw it at the Century theaters next to Winchester Mystery House in San Jose. These had the big panoramic screen, stereophonic sound, snazzafrazzic seats (yes, they were good), and poppaphonic popcorn (not really, borrowed the terms from Mad Magazine). It all made sense as we were going to the Moon, technology was racing ahead, etc. The Pan Am spaceplane, Hilton Hotel and Bell System on the space station was perfectly logical. I figured once I be

  • I saw 2001 a couple times on TV. Never did anything for me. But a bunch of friends were going to a showing of a 70mm print in a theater and I tagged along.

    WOW! It's a completely different experience in the dark, on the big screen, with a good sound system. On TV I was only paying partial attention. In the theater the movie demands your full attention. It has one of the most disquieting scenes in movies -- Frank is outside fixing the antenna. We only hear him breathing in his suit. The pod approaches...

