Elon Musk Is Paying For Free Streaming of a New Documentary about AI Dangers (syfy.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes Syfy.com: There's a new documentary warning about the perils of artificial intelligence out there, and Elon Musk wants you to see it. So much so that he's making it available to stream for free this weekend. The documentary -- Do You Trust This Computer? -- explores the rise of machine intelligence and its possible consequences... Check out the trailer, and then proceed to be creeped way the hell out.... "It's a subject that I feel we should be paying close attention to," said Musk in a news release. "I think it's important that a lot people see this movie, so I'm paying for it to be seen to the world for free this weekend."
Musk attended the premier of the film with the creator of HBO's Westworld, and tweeted Saturday that the video had 5 million views in just 36 hours.
Musk himself is interviewed in the film, warning of the dire possibility of "an immortal dictator from which we can never escape."
Musk attended the premier of the film with the creator of HBO's Westworld, and tweeted Saturday that the video had 5 million views in just 36 hours.
Musk himself is interviewed in the film, warning of the dire possibility of "an immortal dictator from which we can never escape."
Free? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Except for ones shown on TV, practically all documentaries are pay to watch. Most of them debut during a film festival (you pay to see it in a theatre), but then often are then available for purchase on disc, online streaming, or digital purchase through the many online stores.
Some of them make it to Netflix, eventually (years later), but there are a ton of independent documentaries out there. The other problem is unless there
Re: (Score:1)
Usually, you pay for them either by watching commercials (which are paid for by the products you buy) or by paying for a subscription to some channel. In some countries, you pay for them through taxes. They are rarely free.
Obligatory XKCD (Score:2)
https://xkcd.com/1968/ [xkcd.com]
Also isn't "this weekend" referred in TFS the wrong one for the vast majority (if not the entirety) of the world?
Hidden Inferences (Score:2)
Just because it's alarmist doesn't mean the film is wrong. I'm most worried about the fact that the creators of neural networks often don't understand how they are operating; as in, why it has the inferences it does. I wonder if it's possible to train a neural net, then iteratively reduce its complexity without affecting its performance, down to the point where we can understand its operation.
woo, and lots of it (Score:2)
I've watched this to about the nine minute mark, at which point it froze, waiting, I presume for the stream to continue. So far, I've seen a lot of woo and the usual modern glitter; rapid montages of computer graphics, fish-eye lens shots of people stroking touchscreens, and infrequent and REALLY ANNOYING deliberate "glitches" where the screen flickers and distorts with that squeaky Hollywood "computer video malfunction" sound. A couple of respected people in the field offering their opinions; some vox pops
An artificial solar Flair... (Score:1)
Bring the AI Overlords (Score:2)
Personally I'd rather be ruled over by an immortal AI dictator a la The Culture, than a hypocritical moralizing human (or group of such humans). If anything, it would be resistant to bribery and appeals to its ego.