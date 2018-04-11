Apple Is Developing a TV Show Based On Isaac Asimov's Foundation Series (deadline.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Deadline: In a competitive situation, Apple has nabbed a TV series adaptation of Foundation, the seminal Isaac Asimov science fiction novel trilogy. The project, from Skydance Television, has been put in development for straight-to-series consideration. Deadline revealed last June that Skydance had made a deal with the Asimov estate and that David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman were cracking the code on a sprawling series based on the books that informed Star Wars and many other sci-fi films and TV series. Goyer and Friedman will be executive producers and showrunners. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also will executive produce.
Originally published as a short story series in Astounding Magazine in 1942, Asimov's Foundation is the complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy, all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire. The protagonist is a psycho-historian who has an ability to read the future and foresees the empire's imminent collapse. He sets out to save the knowledge of mankind from being wiped out. Even the Game of Thrones' creative team would marvel at the number of empires that rise and fall in Foundation. Asimov's trilogy has been tried numerous times as a feature film at Fox, Warner Bros (with Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne, who greenlit The Lord of the Rings), and then at Sony with Independence Day director Roland Emmerich. Many top sci-fi writers have done scripts and found it daunting to constrict the sprawling saga to a feature film format. Most recently, HBO tried developing a series with Interstellar co-writer and Westworld exec producer Jonathan Nolan, but a script was never ordered.
Of course, they can work out exactly who and which one during their club fed stay.
As Trump himself said: when you're putting suspects into the police car, don't be too nice! It's okay to bang their head against the roof of the car. Ooops!
So, while it sounds interesting, I'm not interested.
* walled garden is interchangeable with prison camp
Difficult to compress centuries to hours (Score:4, Insightful)
I finished reading the trilogy a week or so ago. There is no feasible way to take what was five hundred or so years of conflict and intrigue, and all the attendant characters, and make it into a two-hour movie. Nor even a three-hour movie.
Whatever would come out would be a shell of the story, the characters lifeless, and the plot unable to be followed by the majority of viewers. A tv show is the only way to approach Asimov's story since it allows for longer development of plot lines and encompass the time involved.
Having read the novels some years ago, the only part of it that seems like it would make much sense as a movie was the part where The Mule messes up psychohistory. And without all the backstory it just wouldn't be as strong a story.
All I can say is if they do make this into a series I hope they take their time casting The Mule. He was actually one of my favorite characters of the books for some reason I've never been able to identify.
All I can say is if they do make this into a series I hope they take their time casting The Mule. He was actually one of my favorite characters of the books for some reason I've never been able to identify.
Likely because he's the only character that actually has any...character to him? I mean, it's been about a decade since I read them, so grain of salt added, but I seem to recall none of the characters really having depth outside of The Mule. Everyone else felt like a cross between a red shirt and any one of the 12 dwarves in The Hobbit that weren't the king. I can't remember any of their names (I'm bad with names though) and couldn't tell you any characteristics of them other than the men in Foundation o
" A tv show is the only way to approach Asimov's story"
Indeed. And every year will finish with the line:
"It doesn't matter, because I know, where the Second Foundation REALLY is!"
This is why I liked the Altered Carbon series on Netflix better than most movie adaptations, in spite of some changes. The world and plot was slightly different than the novel, but it did the story justice in a way a 2-3 hour film could not.
A longer series could have avoided the heavy-handed exposition of the virtual/stack technology. And allow more time for the characters to shine, which is usually possible with the depth available from the novel.
With on-demand streaming becoming more popular, I hope to se
I finished reading the trilogy a week or so ago. There is no feasible way to take what was five hundred or so years of conflict and intrigue, and all the attendant characters, and make it into a two-hour movie. Nor even a three-hour movie.
now that you've read those, can i also recommend the books that were written by authors under the direction of the Asimov Estate? Roger Allen McBride, and Greg Bear. "I, Caliban" and "Foundation and Chaos". also, can i recommend "The End of Eternity", you will see why when you read them. also, "The Robots of Dawn" (paying special attention to Giskard - http://asimov.wikia.com/wiki/R... [wikia.com] - who later featured indirectly in "Robots and Empire")
the primary reason is this: i see it again and again, stupid stu
I've heard this lie before. (Score:2)
I've heard this lie before!
On Slashdot, back in 2014. I'm beginning to suspect there will never be a Foundation movie/series.
http://entertainment.slashdot.org/story/14/11/11/1811227/hbo-developing-asimovs-foundation-series-as-tv-show [slashdot.org]
It's going to be a disaster (Score:1)
Everyone even remotely familiar with the Foundation trilogy knows that it's almost impossible to transpose to tv/film.
They're going to focus on sex and extreme violence (Westworld, anyone ?), like almost every series being produced these days on HBO or Netflix, and either butcher or completely disregard the core ideas and concepts of the novels.
Call me a pessimist, but I've seen to many great classic science-fiction novels turned to shit on screen in recent years not to be.
the psycho-historian doesn't 'read the future' (Score:3)
he develops the mathematics to predict the future based on large-scale statistical analysis.
I was a bit annoyed by that description as well
Foundation Series on TV? Gah. (Score:1)
Ambien is Foundation Series in a bottle. How does one express effects of a sleeping pill on the TV? An artistic challenge right there.
And its TV, which means they have to sex it up somehow. How do you do that with Foundation Series?
Its going to be nothing like the books, or its going to be unwatchable. Probably both.