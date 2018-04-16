Netflix Licensed Content Generates 80% of US Viewing, Study Finds (variety.com) 21
Netflix is spending a pretty penny on original entertainment -- but while that stuff grabs most of the headlines, it's actually licensed titles like TV show reruns that still form the core of the company's streaming business. From a report: That's according to a data analysis from 7Park Data, which found that 80% of Netflix U.S. viewing is from licensed content with 20% from original shows like "House of Cards" or "Stranger Things." The firm also found that 42% of Netflix subscribers watch mostly licensed content (95% or more of their total streaming). Just 18% of Netflix's U.S. streaming customers are "originals dominant," whose viewing comprises 40%-100% of originals, according to 7Park. The data is for the 12-month period that ended September 2017.
On the other side of the coin: (Score:3)
That's goddam amazing considering how long they've actually been making original content. OPs title tries to make this seem like a bad thing, it's not. Were they supposed to take 50% of all views within a couple years?
Re: (Score:3)
There is quite bit of difference between making content and paying a production house to make content for you. Still quite an impressive list https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and it goes on https://media.netflix.com/en/o... [netflix.com]. Of course http://www.news.com.au/technol... [news.com.au], NewsCorpse who own Fox, think it is a really bad idea, competing against their content is an extremely bad idea.
Now that explains why Netflix went from friend to last millenniums content dinosaurs to being the enemy to be cut off from cont
Re: (Score:2)
Netflix original content now drives 20% of viewership.
Up from 12% a year ago. So the OC portion of their business is growing rapidly. According to TFA, they spent $8B on content last year, but it doesn't say how much they spent on licensed content vs original content. Their 2017 revenue was about $12B, so 2/3 of that went to pay for content.
Re: (Score:2)
That's goddam amazing considering how long they've actually been making original content. OPs title tries to make this seem like a bad thing, it's not
Paid for by your friends at the cable companies. We're just looking out for your best interest which is paying 10x the premium for less quality content and don't forget our wonderful advertisements!
Duh? (Score:3)
Most of Netflix's content is licensed material, it would make sense that viewed content matches the same rough estimate of percentages.
I mean, they say it themselves, Netflix is *pushing* their original content and ramping it up. The numbers in those campaigns start low and then get high.
Who watches House of Cards or Stranger Things more than once, twice at most, in a given decades span of time, and this survey was 12 months long.
Re: (Score:2)
not quite. the long tail effect suggests that the majority of your content could never be bought, but you can still make a profit as there are no costs involved with keeping old content
OK, but what does Netflix Original mean? (Score:2)
OK, but what does Netflix Original mean?
Currently I'm watching "Requiem" - a Netflix Original (according to Netflix), that I last noticed running on the BBC (BBC Wales), and was produced by the BBC, and was on BBCiplayer. So not really originally Netflix or?
Re: (Score:1)
Netflix participates in production of original material, but also the other parties have rights of ditribution.
Only a part of the netflix original content is netflix exclusive.
in other words:
original != exclusive distribution.
Re: (Score:2)
OK, thanks for the explanation, it clears up the definition a lot.
Re: (Score:2)
Netflix participates in production of original material, but also the other parties have rights of ditribution.
Only a part of the netflix original content is netflix exclusive.
in other words:
original != exclusive distribution.
No, they use the "Netflix original" for exclusive content they had NO part in producing. I have seen it applied to shows made in the 1980s.
Re: (Score:2)
for example....?
Re: (Score:2)
OK, but what does Netflix Original mean?
Currently I'm watching "Requiem" - a Netflix Original (according to Netflix), that I last noticed running on the BBC (BBC Wales), and was produced by the BBC, and was on BBCiplayer. So not really originally Netflix or?
They use the term for both original and "exclusive" content. So it just means that no one else is running it at the moment in that area of the world...
Yes, they are intentionally lying and lying poorly.
Subscriptions Minus Costs (Score:2)
What really matters is what percentage of Netflix subscribers decide to (re)subscribe due to the original content. Presumably, this will reach a point where it's profitable rather than dropping original content creation entirely. Alternately, luring away directors/actors/producers gives them leverage over the rest of Hollywood. If everyone with talent starts working for Netflix then who's going to make the next theater blockbusters? Not sure they can really pull that off, though, either.
there is more licensed content (Score:2)
there is much more licesed content available at this point, so the choice is bigger and the chance that you watch licensed content is higher.
for me, i think it's 50/50, i find the netflix shows very good and mostly only watch licensed content together with my wife.
Bring back Chuck! (Score:1)
Netflix killed it halfway through watching.
Probably even higher (Score:2)
The majority of "Netflix originals" are not original for Netflix, but licensed content, since Netflix use the "Netflix Original" as a common monicer for both original and "exclusive" content.
why does the summary suggest this is negative? (Score:2)