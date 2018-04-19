Netflix Could Start Buying Movie Theaters to Help Films Gain a Boost in Oscar Race, Report Says (indiewire.com) 18
Netflix has made a strong effort to land Oscar nominations since debuting its first original feature, "Beasts of No Nation," in 2015. The next step in the streaming giant's plan to secure film awards could be to buy and own movie theaters. IndieWire: A new report from the Los Angeles Times says Netflix is considering buying theaters in Los Angeles and New York in order to gain a boost during Oscar season. People familiar with the situation say the theaters would be used to give greater exposer to the feature and documentary titles Netflix is hoping to push into the awards race. According to the Times, Netflix executives originally considered purchasing the Los Angeles-based Landmark Theaters, which is co-owned by Mark Cuban. The theaters are well known for attracting awards voters by running first-run features, documentaries, and foreign films during Oscar season. Sources close to Netflix confirm the company has no current plans to buy Landmark properties. Landmark has three Los Angeles locations and 53 theaters overall in the U.S. Sources close to Netflix.
Why do they insist on making every other article something with "...a report says" followed by a bunch of clickbait?
Because "... a random guy without a clue says" simply doesn't carry the same weight as "a report".
Imagine the proper headline from earlier today: " 'Increasingly, People in Silicon Valley Are Losing Touch With Reality', says random guy without evidence".
Because it is clickbait. The current media is fully driven by it, it's also the reason why the quality is so low. It's not about quality, but quantity and how they can draw eyeballs in for revenue via ads.
Netflix does not need the Oscars (Score:2)
I Can't Wait! (Score:2)
My local theater, now owned by Netflix, will start showing movies like Indiana Jonesy. Not to be confused with the blockbuster...
In a way, old times are going back to how they used to be.
Up until 1949, the US movie industry was dominated by the "big five" movie studios, in something called the "studio system". In the studio system, the studios not only made the movies, they owned the movie theaters as well, exercising monopoly control over independent theaters by forcing them to purchase and show less popular movies. In an age before TV where almost everybody went to the movies every week, that was guaranteed profit.
Was 1922 a "Netflix Original"? I really liked that. Otherwise I agree. Nearly all of it is trash to mediocre.
with blackjack and hookers! (Score:2)
with blackjack and hookers!
Why (Score:3)
Netflix is a company built around disrupting the market, showing that the old distribution model is dying, and now showing that the old guard production companies are unneeded parasites.
So why the FUCK are they wasting time and money chasing the baubles and trinkets of those dinosaurs? They're chasing film festivals and the Academy Awards like a social outcast seeking the approval of the popular high school kids, but 20 years after high school when they're all aging and failing.
Re: (Score:2)
Because they've been rejected and they want to be able to come back and tell the academy awards to suck it.
Next headline will be "Netflix buys Futurama" (Score:5, Funny)
The Academy Awards: You can't enter your movies for nomination since they're not shown in theatres.
Netflix: Yeah, well... We're gonna go build our own theatres, with blackjack and hookers.