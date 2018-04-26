CEO Doesn't Know if MoviePass Will Offer a Movie Per Day Plan Again (engadget.com) 8
The subscription service famous for supplying a movie ticket per day for just $9.95 a month hasn't been offering that wildly popular package since April 13. From a report: The company's too-good-to-be-true offer of one movie per day for $10 subscription model brought it 500,000 subscribers in one month, but MoviePass' finances show that the startup is struggling while still being dogged by its CEO's comments around tracking his customers. Recently, the company downgraded its available new subscriber plans to a three-month, $30 "limited time" offer that includes four movies per month and a three-month trial of iHeartRadio premium. It seems as if this offer now has no limit; CEO Mitch Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter that he was unsure if the movie-per-day plan would even return as an option. "Do you think you will go back to a movie a day?" a THR reporter asked Lowe at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I don't know," he responded.
So what you’re saying is that something too good to be true on paper as a business model was actually too good to be true? Shocking!
More shockingly, this company with no real business plan isn't based in California!
The deal was great if you wanted to go see what was playing. But since there's almost nothing I want to see I decided to pass on it.
The business model was really a bit more complicated than that. You could start pressuring some theater to give you a better price, or you won't send your traffic there.
But it sounds almost impossible to pressure big chains, which is where the expenses are going to be.
This sounds a lot less crazy (Score:2)
One movie a day was a crazy for $10/month was a crazy deal on a model where movie pass pays full price for your ticket. Because then some people will use the theater as their tv and you'll end up with people who will cost you hundreds of ticket per year. And recouping your cost becomes a lot harder.
4 movies a month for $120 a year seems a lot more reasonable. You'd have to be really disciplined about going to the movies to get more than 30 in a year.
