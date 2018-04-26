Cord Cutting Caused By 74 Percent TV Price Hikes Since 2000, Says Report (dslreports.com) 28
A new study by Kagan, S&P Global Market Intelligence finds that cord cutting is being caused primarily by a 74% increase in customer cable bills since 2000. From a report: That increase is even adjusted for inflation, and it should be noted that individual earnings have seen a modest decline during that same period, making soaring cable rates untenable for many. This affordability gap is "squeezing penetration rates, particularly among the more economically vulnerable households," the research company added. As their chart illustrates, prices for multichannel packages have steadily risen from just below $60 a month in 2000 to close to $100 in 2016. All while incomes remained largely stagnant. As customers grow increasingly angry at cable TV rate hikes and defect to streaming alternatives, most cable operators are simply raising the price of broadband (often via usage caps and overage fees) to try and make up for lost revenue. And because most parts of America still don't really see healthy broadband competition, they can consistently get away with it.
What has cable Internet got to do with it?
Pure Cable TV (multichannel) bills have increased by 74%. Not including any charges for Internet services or Netflix.
A 74% inflation-adjusted increase since 2000 would be around a 150% raw increase.
That means the same service that cost you $100 in 2000 would cost you around $250 now.
If you believe that, I have some swampland in Florida that would be perfect for you.
You're right, don't believe that inlation since 2000 has been 100% (doubling the 74% post-adjusted increase as you have).
And I'm right [usinflatio...ulator.com]. From 2000 to 2018 it was 44.5%.
I also don't believe your base rate, because there were a number of stories in 2016 reporting
You're disagreeing with math. For the claimed numbers to be true, what cost $100 in would have to $250 today. Adjust as needed for your actual 2000 cable bill. Nowhere did I claim that the average cable bill in 2000 was $100. Try again.
What they're saying appears to be the average cable bill in 2000 was $40. If you adjust that for inflation in 2017 dollars, it's $57.
The average price in 2017 was $100. 57 -> 100 is a 75% increase.
You're right! 75% is nowhere near 74%
Sorry if that was too subtle for you. Simply stating that the average bill went up between 2000 and now without evaluating what services people were actually paying for then and now is, to put it generously, disingenuous.
The cable companies would see an increase in sustainability if they literally cut their costs in half. Spending $100-200 for Cable and Internet is ridiculous. They have no one to blame but themselves. There is nothing stopping them from negotiating better fees from the failing cable networks they thrust upon us.
They've been telling us online piracy was the cause of it, not their price hikes.
I know it's not popular to call a political party out by name around here, but what else can I call it? I had 8 years of steady prices (going up a buck here, a buck there) and as soon as the Rs where in charge *blam*, $big raises
Have a look at a list of countries ordered by standard of living. There's different ways of measuring that, but most shake out about the same.
Now take a look at the common factor among them. Strong social policies. No, not communist, nor entirely socialist, but a mix of socialist (*gasp*) policies and regulated capitalism. It's almost like using limited socialism in some areas and limited capitalism in others works better than either alone.
Maybe the answer to the problems in the US is more capitalism, less
Just because somebody has it worse than you (Score:2)
Just because someone has it worse than you, doesn't mean you have it any better
Er, what? By definition it does. Literally, in the literal sense of 'literally'.
Your quality of life is an _objective_ thing. It's not subjective.
Did you mean that the other way around?
Not your best post.
Fuck 'em. Couldn't happen to a greater bunch of guys outside the music industry.
When I look at my Satellite channel lineup ( full package* except premium channels. Eg: No HBO, Showtime, etc ) a rather large percentage of channels are of material I will never watch.
Channels:
In languages I don't speak.
Religious channels.
Home Shopping style channels.
Infomercial channels.
When I actually took the time to cull out all the crap I didn't want to see, I was left with maybe twenty channels in all. Maybe.
So, perhaps the cord cutting isn't solely because of the price hike, rather the fact the typ