While More People Switch To Streaming TV, Cable Stocks are Plummetting (investors.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes Investor's Business Daily: Shares in Charter Communications plunged after the cable TV firm reported first quarter earnings and lost more video subscribers than expected, also sparking a sell-off in Comcast and Altice USA... Charter said it lost 122,000 video subscribers, nearly triple analyst predictions for a fall of 43,000. Comcast on Wednesday said it lost 96,000 video subscribers, exceeding estimates for a drop of 75,000.... With Friday's sell-off, Comcast stock is down 20% in 2018, with Charter falling more than 24%...
Cable TV firms aren't the only losers. AT&T this week said it lost 187,000 pay-TV customers, including satellite TV subscribers and its U-verse landline business. AT&T's DirecTV Now internet streaming service added 312,000 customers. But AT&T garners much lower profit margins from video streaming.
Cable companies are now raising prices on broadband services to compensate, according to the article.
MarketWatch notes that Charter also lost 100,000 customers in the same three-month period in 2017, calling the ongoing trend "a fundamental shift in consumer behavior."
Cable TV firms aren't the only losers. AT&T this week said it lost 187,000 pay-TV customers, including satellite TV subscribers and its U-verse landline business. AT&T's DirecTV Now internet streaming service added 312,000 customers. But AT&T garners much lower profit margins from video streaming.
Cable companies are now raising prices on broadband services to compensate, according to the article.
MarketWatch notes that Charter also lost 100,000 customers in the same three-month period in 2017, calling the ongoing trend "a fundamental shift in consumer behavior."
Not fast enough. (Score:1)
Re: Not fast enough. (Score:2)
Your internet prices seemed to be subsidized by your TV pricing. If you no longer pay for TV pricing then your internet pricing will rise to compensate. After all, someone has to pay for the cable to get to your house, and that was likely massively financed, so there are continued payments due on the loans. You might have to learn to accept it.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you referring to the cables which were in many cases were installed 30 or more years ago?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like (Score:3)
A good time to buy in. There's too much money at play for these companies to simply fold up.
Re: (Score:2)
BullSh!t Flag waived (Score:3)
Comcast Q1 2018 profit beats expectation:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/2... [cnbc.com]
Verizon : Q1 2018 MASSIVE profit boost of 32%
https://www.highgeekly.com/bus... [highgeekly.com]
These companies are carving up the internet (Comcast is "bundling Netflix", oh, and if you don't pay the higher Comcast rate, your traffic 'flix gets punished aka: deprioritized) and monetizing user data just EXACTLY as the NN supporters claimed would happen. The result is massive profits... which drive stock prices, higher consumer costs, and poorer user experience...
Re: (Score:2)
firstnet is a $40B, 25 year deal that AT$T won the sole provider single contract to provide 1st repsonder communication services. One of the miles stones is that FN was to be operational by 1/1/2018, AT&T claims it is, but it's not. There's no fixed IP's yet *(necessary end point VPNs) and band 14 isn't live - without BOTH of these, FN is functionally useless.
Re: (Score:2)
Due to the Trump tax breaks and repeal of net neutrality, the communications cabal is racking in record profits:
Comcast Q1 2018 profit beats expectation:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/2... [cnbc.com]
Verizon : Q1 2018 MASSIVE profit boost of 32%
https://www.highgeekly.com/bus... [highgeekly.com]
These companies are carving up the internet (Comcast is "bundling Netflix", oh, and if you don't pay the higher Comcast rate, your traffic 'flix gets punished aka: deprioritized) and monetizing user data just EXACTLY as the NN supporters claimed would happen. The result is massive profits... which drive stock prices, higher consumer costs, and poorer user experience...
They got the bump from the tax cut in December when it passed [yahoo.com], any NN stock bump would already be priced in as well.
But now the market is responding to the fact that people are dropping their cable subscriptions faster than expected.
Problem is, most places (Score:2)
have no choice, cable internet is the only access. Unless you still have a landline and want to suffer with DSL or dial-up, so the cord isn't cut, just the bleeding costs of multiple services from one of the local monopolies.
But a year of (an antenna) netflix, amazon prime, and hulu costs less than a couple months of cable tv.
And for the most part, it's all content. Commercials for the most part don't exist on the streaming solutions...
Re: (Score:2)
I don't understand why the stock would drop (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
they're still the Gatekeepers to virtually all content. They can raise the price as high as they want. WallStreet has to know that.
Offering media means you're offering special content no one else can deliver, you can charge a higher premium.
Once you're just a utility all you can sell is bits, consumers find it a lot easier to compare packages so margins are lower.
I, for one, do not welcome our cable overlords.... (Score:3)
When I left the US a decade ago, I was paying about $100 a month to Comcast for internet service and basic cable (no premium channels, no HD, not that it mattered since I didn't have an HDTV). Today in France, I pay €39.99 a month for basic cable, internet service, VOIP including free international phone calls, and all the mobile phone calls and text messages I can make (within France, international texts typically run me about €0.20 a month). My parents in the US, for that same bundle of services, are paying more than $200 a month.
I can't really see myself doing anything but streaming TV if I ever move back to the US. I enjoy TV, but I don't need it. Why should I spend a bunch of money supporting a business model that doesn't really serve me?