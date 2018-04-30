Digital and Analog Audio's Curious Coexistence (cnet.com) 29
Steve Guttenberg, writing for CNET: It's a funny thing, the ongoing turntable sales surge shows no signs of slowing down, but nearly all new music is recorded digitally. It seems like a contradiction, turntables and LPs are purely analog in nature, but nearly all new (not remastered LPs) made over the last 30+ years were recorded, mixed, and mastered from digital sources. Older, pre 1980 LPs were made in an all-analog world. Today's LPs are hybrids of a sort, the grooves are still analog, but the music was probably made in the digital domain.
Be that as it may, LPs, regardless of vintage, can sound great. While pre-1980s records may be richer in tone and warmth, there are lots of more recent albums that sound just as good or better. In other words vinyl's sound quality or lack thereof has mostly to do with the quality of the original recording, and the choices made by the recording, mixing, and mastering engineers.
Despite the overwhelming number of digital recordings, there is still a tiny percentage of all-analog recordings being made. To cite one mostly analog studio, the legendary Electrical Audio, which owner Steve Albini told me records and mixes around 70 percent of all of its sessions on tape.
In other words vinyl's sound quality or lack thereof has mostly to do with the quality of the original recording
No, if everything comes from the same digital master, then vinyl's difference in sound quality comes from imperfections in the medium itself.
It's a bit of both. A regular 44khz audio CD can't capture the full resolution of a digital master done at e.g 96khz. But imperfections in the medium are more likely to cause differences you can actually hear.
A regular 44khz audio CD can't capture the full resolution of a digital master done at e.g 96khz
Mastering at higher resolution is useful for mixing and filtering, but a 44 kHz final output is enough to capture the full range of your ears.
Yes, but the argument that an analog reproduction of a 96khz source is more faithful than a 44khz CD is not incorrect.
Don't misunderstand, I'm not trying to say you're wrong - I did say that we're not talking about differences you can hear, and personally I prefer digital over vinyl. All I'm saying is that their argument isn't 100% invalid - they're not wrong either.
Yes, but the argument that an analog reproduction of a 96khz source is more faithful than a 44khz CD is not incorrect.
The 44kHz CD can exactly reproduce all the waveforms in the 96kHz source, provided they are below 22 kHz. The analog vinyl can reproduce some waveforms over 22 kHz, but introduces distortion over the entire frequency spectrum.
Over the part that we can hear, the 44 kHz CD is more faithful to the original than vinyl. In either case, the differences are not due to the source material.
Also, none of the components in the sound system, such as filters, amplifiers, and microphones are designed to operate properly
+several million, informative.
a) If vinyl is "warmer" then that's just distortion
b) 44.1kHz, 16bits is absolutely enough for reproduction. There may be a case for using 48kHz to help with making real-world reconstruction filters but that's it. You absolutely do not need more than that for listening.
Disagree? Please watch this several times before hitting 'reply':
https://xiph.org/video/vid2.sh... [xiph.org]
A regular 44khz audio CD can't capture the full resolution of a digital master done at e.g 96khz.
The thing is, human ears can't capture it either.
Physics/physiology has a nasty habit of popping in the way.
More seriously, there's a point in the digital domain (basically when it has reached and overtaken the limitation of the human ears you're targetting) beyond which you can consider the sound perfect and all the problem coming from the medium. And as you point out
But imperfections in the medium are more likely to cause differences you can actually hear.
(Perfect: it's not actually. But unless you have a few bats and dolphins that managed to hide among your public, you can ignore safely the
I have had people suggest that maybe they can "feel" the higher frequencies somehow. Of course they don't ever seem to want to theorise about the biology of that idea.
My understanding is the nature of vinyl also necessitates remixing. That process is more of an artform than a science. I imagine the mix adds more character to the music than the vinyl itself.
There's a big difference between fidelity and quality. Sometimes the distortion introduced by a medium or by processing can make the music sound better, even if it is also less like the original.
Plus the vinyl version often has a slightly different mix than the CD version - it's not even the same song.
I'm glad to be rid of hiss, pops, scratches, wow, flutter, 5% total harmonic distortion, stretching, rumble.
You can gladly exchange them for saturated over-loud mix, where your equalizer's "frequeccy analyser display" has all the display bars permanently stuck to the top, with frequent pops and clicks due to range-clipping.
(More seriously, there is a key difference
- Vinyl's defect come from limitation (and fagility) of the medium.
- CD's biggest problem come from the idiot at the mixing table who tries hard to get more attention by attempting at being louder than the others
But these defect might
The dynamic range compression required to stop the needle jumping out of the groove plus the non linear frequency response of the needle itself and the also non linear way the actual dynamic range changes as the needle gets closer to the centre (and so is effectively moving slower) give vinyl a particular feel/sound which is what some people like. They fool themselves into thinking its better reproduction of the original source that digital - its anything but.
However music is subjective and its what you like that matters, not how true it is to the original.
They fool themselves into thinking its better reproduction of the original source that digital - its anything but.
I don't think it's that people "fool" themselves. It's that we (humans) actually like distorted sound. The distortion is what makes music, well... music.
An electric guitar and a trumpet can both play the same note, but they don't sound even close to the same. They both introduce different distortion into the sound and that is what our ears find pleasant. The medium itself is no different. The distortion introduced by vinyl was part of the music, and so when newer types of media didn't contain that same dist
"I don't think it's that people "fool" themselves"
Oh they do. Thats why you have audiophools paying $20K+ for turntables when they could get better reproduction quality out of a cheap CD player or $100 smartphone.
lol. Hello soulless communist. Your life is measured in experience and not by marketing specifications. There is more to life than efficiency and five year tractor production targets. Do not forget the ceremony of dropping the needle and the perusal of the gate-fold sleeve.
P.S. Republicans are deluded children, scared of everything.
Pointless unless it's to (re)ignite the tired old debate about digital vs.analog & recycle some gold monster cable jokes.
Anybody who worked with the old analog studios will tell you how "noisy" they were; harder to use too, and the damn tapes always seemed to break at a critical moment, or strangely erase themselves, or just get plain lost or stolen...
Digital also allowed many more people (for better or worse) to record and mix cheap & fast.
Anyway, the main reason why a lot of "digital" music on CD
"But I don't want "snap, crackle & pop" in the middle of a quiet section of an opera aria, thanks."
Play 'em wet. 50/50 distilled water and ethanol, add a drop or two of ethylene glycol (or dishwashing liquid), wet a cloth with it, wring it out until it just stops dripping, and wipe that over the vinyl. Play, then dry before putting away.
Reduces heat from friction, too.