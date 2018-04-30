Comcast Won't Give New Speed Boost To Internet Users Who Don't Buy TV Service (arstechnica.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Last week, Comcast announced speed increases for customers in Houston and the Oregon/SW Washington areas. The announcement headlines were "Comcast increases Internet speeds for some video customers." Customers with 60Mbps Internet download speeds are being upped to 150Mbps; 150Mbps subscribers are going to 250Mbps; and 250Mbps subscribers are getting a raise to 400Mbps or 1Gbps. Comcast says speed increases will kick in automatically without raising the customers' monthly bills -- but only if they subscribe to certain bundles that include both Internet and TV service.
"Cord cutters are not invited to the [speed increase] party," the Houston Chronicle wrote. "Only those who bundle Internet with cable television and other services... will see their speeds go up at no extra charge." Presumably, Internet-only customers can get the new speeds by paying more or by bundling their Internet subscriptions with video.
Shouldn't be hard being that it's Comcast and all....
Does it surprise anyone that if you pay more money you get better services and are part of the first wave rollouts for upgrades?
People here are already apoplectic that some people are getting free shit and not everyone is getting free shit. Where did the Nerds go? Which subreddit should I be reading instead of this site?
You have to buy broadband, but not the tv service. Seems like comcast needs to be split up so their tv offerings become competitivly priced and the local regions own the backbone of the internet.
Oligopolies = forced bundling; same as it ever was.
FYI: Least popular verse from the Talking Heads' song "Once in a Lifetime"
Ajit must be loving his 10 pieces of silver. Hope it was worth it for the price of your soul.
You error in logic is to assume he actually has a soul.
You can pay $10 for a one step speed bump from comcast or you can get it for only $100 and get useless cable TV you won't watch.
First Prize: One hour of Comcast Customer Support
Second Prize: Two hours of Comcast Customer Support
Next thing you know, auto makers are going to refuse to give a navigation system to people who don't buy the premium package. Bastards.