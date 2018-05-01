Could Algorithms Be Better at Picking the Next Big Blockbuster Than Studio Execs? (wired.com) 29
In a world where artificial intelligence is no longer just a Spielberg-Kubrick collaboration, could algorithms be better at picking the next big blockbuster than studio execs? From a report: "Filmmakers are getting closer to understanding what moviegoers go to theaters to see thanks to neural networks fed off of data from previous box office hits," says Landon Starr, the head of data science at Clearlink, which uses machine learning to help companies understand consumer behavior. "Although this technology isn't spot-on quite yet, AI-powered predictions are likely stronger than the human calculations used in the past." And they're advancing quickly.
Vault, an Israeli startup founded in 2015, is developing a neural-network algorithm based on 30 years of box office data, nearly 400,000 story features found in scripts, and data like film budgets and audience demographics to estimate a movie's opening weekend. The company is only a couple years in, but founder David Stiff recently said that roughly 75 percent of Vault's predictions "come 'pretty close'" to films' actual opening grosses.
Scriptbook takes a similar approach, using its own AI platform to predict a movie's success based on the screenplay only. The Antwerp startup's AI analyzed 62 movies from 2015 and 2016, and claims it was able to successfully predict the box office failure or success of 52 of them, judging 30 movies correctly as profitable and 22 movies correctly as not profitable.
Pick some random comic book characters, re-hash an old story line with one new twist, profit.
I"m inclined to say yes. These aren't high concept art movies, they're popcorn flix. Like a pop song they follow a formula. Eventually that formula can be understood. Kinda like "PsychoHistory" from the Foundation novels. Eventually the math will be understood.
The question is what made Avengers clear 1.5 billion+ and Batman v Superman only do half that?
People are pretty good at finding patterns. In this particular case the pattern is that most Marvel universe movies are pretty good and will be enjoyable and that if a DC universe film is good, it was probably an accident. There isn't really a formula here, just a case of a shitty reputation. You can probably look for the underlying causes of that if you want to avoid such things in the future, or try to correct them now, but on the surface it's not difficult to reason out why one film did vastly more busin
The answer is of course "No".
The reason being is that it's mostly random. Kinda like the stock market. You can't make predictions based on past performance. Something or someone may fall out of favor in the public's eye. Or something or someone may be suddenly popular.
I was going to highlight this as a headline example where the obvious answer is "yes". Studio executives seem like they can be replaced by the AI of a magic eight ball with no loss in efficiency. (At least on the script picking side. I'm sure there's a lot of work that goes into Hollywood accounting.)
I'm sure there's a lot of work that goes into Hollywood accounting.)
It IS really hard to make a movie like Infinity War LOSE money on paper...
The reason being is that it's mostly random.
But it isn't random. Some movies are more likely to be profitable than others. For instance, sequels gross higher than new original movies, and they have more predictable costs since the director, writers, actors, efx guys, etc. have all worked together before. I can say with 99% certainty that the next "Fast and Furious" film will be profitable, as will the next 007 flick, and the next in the Star Wars series.
Kinda like the stock market. You can't make predictions based on past performance.
Making movies is nothing like picking stocks. For movies, past performance is a very good way
They could hardly be any worse.
Based on what's been released over the last 2 decades a brain damaged goat who shits on the movie titles would do a better job.
in TEH FUTAR, all movies will be Pixar Marvel Wars.
It is an inescapable conclusion.
SPACEBALLS 2 (Score:2)
The Search For More Money!
... you could get better blockbuster predictions from a trained monkey than from studio execs!
Keep in mind that the basis of comparison here is studio executives. It seems like a pretty terrible way of picking blockbusters, so we should not be surprised if an AI outperforms that. The alpha male gets to green-light movies because as the alpha that is his prerogative, not because he has the best ability at that task.
Executives usually achieve and maintain their status by being the most successful at insider politicking and corporate infighting. That is not the same thing as being good at predicting