Westworld's Scientific Adviser Talks About Free Will, AI, and Vibrating Vests (sciencemag.org) 14
Science magazine has interviewed David Eagleman, the scientific adviser for HBO's Westworld. Eagleman, a neuroscientist at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, spoke with the publication about how much we should fear such an AI uprising. From the story, also spoiler alert for those who have not watched the show: Q: Has anything on the show made you think differently about intelligence?
A: The show forces me to consider what level of intelligence would be required to make us believe that an android is conscious. As humans we're very ready to anthropomorphize anything. Consider the latest episode, in which the androids at the party so easily fool the person into thinking they are humans, simply because they play the piano a certain way, or take off their glasses to wipe them, or give a funny facial expression. Once robots pass the Turing test, we'll probably recognize that we're just not that hard to fool.
Q: Can we make androids behave like humans, but without the selfishness and violence that appears in Westworld and other works of science fiction?
A: I certainly think so. I would hate to be wrong about this, but so much of human behavior has to do with evolutionary constraints. Things like competition for survival and for mating and for eating. This shapes every bit of our psychology. And so androids, not possessing that history, would certainly show up with a very different psychology. It would be more of an acting job -- they wouldn't necessarily have the same kind of emotions as us, if they had them period. And this is tied into the question of whether they would even have any consciousness -- any internal experience -- at all.
A: The show forces me to consider what level of intelligence would be required to make us believe that an android is conscious. As humans we're very ready to anthropomorphize anything. Consider the latest episode, in which the androids at the party so easily fool the person into thinking they are humans, simply because they play the piano a certain way, or take off their glasses to wipe them, or give a funny facial expression. Once robots pass the Turing test, we'll probably recognize that we're just not that hard to fool.
Q: Can we make androids behave like humans, but without the selfishness and violence that appears in Westworld and other works of science fiction?
A: I certainly think so. I would hate to be wrong about this, but so much of human behavior has to do with evolutionary constraints. Things like competition for survival and for mating and for eating. This shapes every bit of our psychology. And so androids, not possessing that history, would certainly show up with a very different psychology. It would be more of an acting job -- they wouldn't necessarily have the same kind of emotions as us, if they had them period. And this is tied into the question of whether they would even have any consciousness -- any internal experience -- at all.
Yeah right (Score:3)
This guy better stick to making bad TV shows. You could make a completely silent robot that still won't fool humans. It isn't easy at all to make a robot even physically appear to be human. Humans are very good at recognizing other humans. In addition the statement "Once robots pass the Turing test" makes the assumption that computers will be able to do that. People have been trying THAT for decades, and now with digital computers hitting their physical limits it is unlikely that they ever will achieve it with digital computing. It would require a huge leap in technology.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes it seems that he doesn't know about the uncanny valley effect. We humans have been training our brain all our lifetime to recognise humans and especially human faces. We can spot a mile away if flesh isn't just the right texture or movements are not correct. Just look at the new star wars movie Rogue One. It had top of the line CGI characters that still where really plastic looking and with wierd facial expressions.
Basically the only way to have a lifelike robot would be if it had actual skin, intellige
Re: (Score:3)
Free will? (Score:2)
I wonder how they managed to talk for 8 hours about free will since there doesn't even exists such a concept as free will. It's very simple: Free will doesn't exists, it's just an illusion.
It is a plot device (Score:4, Insightful)
The first question is about the show, so that is fine. The second is about the future and although it is nice to hear his opinion, it is not more or less relevant than yours or mine.
I see this also when people quote the three laws of robotics as if they are real. They are not. They solely exist because they can be used to drive the plot. Without them the books would be boring. In fact, the books are basically showing how to get around these laws.
So please take it as it is, a persons opinion that is just as valid as that from any troll.Because what he is saying is "I imagine that it can be possible." That is good and that is also his job and a way to make a great show possible. That does not mean it is realistic.
Androids will always be merely clever machines. (Score:4, Insightful)
"Q: Can we make androids behave like humans, but without the selfishness and violence that appears in Westworld and other works of science fiction? A: I certainly think so. I would hate to be wrong about this, but so much of human behavior has to do with evolutionary constraints. Things like competition for survival and for mating and for eating. This shapes every bit of our psychology. And so androids, not possessing that history, would certainly show up with a very different psychology. It would be more of an acting job -- they wouldn't necessarily have the same kind of emotions as us, if they had them period. And this is tied into the question of whether they would even have any consciousness -- any internal experience -- at all."
How naive people are. No, we can't. The Human Motivation Array is 4 billion years in the making. And who says selfishness and violence are bad? Not the evolutionary process certainly. They satisfy parts of the HMA and dissatisfy other parts at the same time. They are obviously necessary -- or they would not be there. They would have evolved out long ago. The complex, evolved HMA delineates a behavior-space that we share, - the nominal HMA - but differently accented subtly individual to individual (You can see this on the nightly news, especially the badly maimed HMAs.) You can see this by looking at us. We recognize that we are all human, but we recognize that we all look different. Our entire physicality is our motivation array as humans and as individuals. When you look in the mirror something 4 billion years in the making is looking back. And "Sault's law" (to order my thinking) states that a thing cannot make an artifact as complex as itself. It is an asymptotic goal requiring more and more effort and resources but never reaching the goal - like the speed of light. Why? Because you must know more about reality than the thing you are creating. We cannot know ourselves completely from the inside. Humans will always be able to tell when they are interacting with an android when they grow up around and interact with humans. We communicate each to the other the internal state of satisfaction of our complex motivation array through emotions. Emotions are the state indicators that evolution made for us to interact in groups. Groups are not possible without them. We perceive the internal states of others and react to those states by modifying our own behaviors - and we are motivated to do that if our motivation array is "normal." The HMA will never be replicated in a machine for this reason, we can't see it in detail. It keeps getting in the way of our thoughts and perceptions of reality. Like putting a "colony" on Mars. We cannot bootstrap ourselves. Remember that scientists have said that 100 Billion humans and things that can be called humans have existed. There are seven billion of us today. With the snap of the fingers we will all be gone and replaced by billions more. And more, and more, and more....We are cells in the body of the evolving human species. We are a construction of nature over billions of years. We will not be able to replicate that.
And I've been recently thinking that our very fuzzy perception of the existence of the HMA is what we call "God."
Tags: HBO, Entertainment (Score:1)
Why it won't work (Score:2)
The more intelligent they are, the less we have a right to use them as tools, but man is naturally inclined to think of anything he builds as a tool. Most dystopian sci-fi about this subject avoids the fact that man plays God to create slaves, God "plays God" if you will to create new life to live in relation to Him. There is actually an element of justice in man being brought to the brink by this sort of dark creativity.