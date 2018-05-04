Christopher Nolan Returns Kubrick Sci-Fi Masterpiece '2001: A Space Odyssey' To Its Original Glory (latimes.com) 24
LA Times' Kenneth Turan traces Christopher Nolan's meticulous restoration of Kubrick's masterpiece to its 70-mm glory: Christopher Nolan wants to show me something interesting. Something beautiful and exceptional, something that changed his life when he was a boy. It's also something that Nolan, one of the most accomplished and successful of contemporary filmmakers, has persuaded Warner Bros. to share with the world both at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and then in theaters nationwide, but in a way that boldly deviates from standard practice.
For what is being cued up in a small, hidden-away screening room in an unmarked building in Burbank is a brand new 70-mm reel of film of one of the most significant and influential motion pictures ever made, Stanley Kubrick's 1968 science-fiction epic "2001: A Space Odyssey." Yes, you read that right. Not a digital anything, an actual reel of film that was for all intents and purposes identical to the one Nolan saw as a child and Kubrick himself would have looked at when the film was new half a century ago.
It looks much better on vinyl.
It looks much better on vinyl.
It's really obscure, you've probably never heard/seen it before...
Actually it was in Super Panavision 70, you could fangle SP70 to show on Cinerama projectors, but it wasn't filmed with a triple camera setup.
The original was in Cinerama.
They're not mutually exclusive: Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] says:
The less wide but still spectacular Super Panavision 70 was used to film the Cinerama presentations [...] 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), which also featured scenes shot in Todd-AO and MCS-70 [...]
IMDb also lists the negative format as "65 mm (Eastman 50T 5251)" [imdb.com].
Since the film was shot and mastered in 70 mm, it seems reasonable enough to restore it to 70 mm. Unlike 3-screen Cinerama, there are actually still theaters that can project 70 mm analog.
I might give it a pass in my local 70 mm theater though... some years ago they replaced their screen, adding a silver coating to reflect more light for digital stereoscopic 3D projection, but ever since, analog
Great (Score:3)
Too Bad (Score:1, Flamebait)
Too bad the movie sucks. It's one of the most overrated movies of all time. It's slow, boring, and non-sensical.
It's a Kubric film, so if you turn up the volume you can hear him softly masturbating throughout each long, drawn out scene.
It's based on Clarke's work, so you may as well turn it off half way through and make up your own ending. You'll get a better result than Clarke, and you'll get it much sooner.
Oh, look! Here come the zealots to tell me how I'm too stupid to "get" it, how the scenes at the e
>Hey Kubrick! Are you ever gonna get around to writing the second half of Full Metal Jacket?
Never?
Just Stop (Score:2)
There is no right answer, but somehow, you've both managed to be wrong.
Yes, based upon Clarke's earlier work. But not based upon is book of the same name (which was developed in parallel and came out after the movie premiered).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
HAL killed them for being boring (Score:1)
Timeless film (Score:1)