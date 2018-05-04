Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Christopher Nolan Returns Kubrick Sci-Fi Masterpiece '2001: A Space Odyssey' To Its Original Glory (latimes.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the beautiful dept.
LA Times' Kenneth Turan traces Christopher Nolan's meticulous restoration of Kubrick's masterpiece to its 70-mm glory: Christopher Nolan wants to show me something interesting. Something beautiful and exceptional, something that changed his life when he was a boy. It's also something that Nolan, one of the most accomplished and successful of contemporary filmmakers, has persuaded Warner Bros. to share with the world both at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and then in theaters nationwide, but in a way that boldly deviates from standard practice.

For what is being cued up in a small, hidden-away screening room in an unmarked building in Burbank is a brand new 70-mm reel of film of one of the most significant and influential motion pictures ever made, Stanley Kubrick's 1968 science-fiction epic "2001: A Space Odyssey." Yes, you read that right. Not a digital anything, an actual reel of film that was for all intents and purposes identical to the one Nolan saw as a child and Kubrick himself would have looked at when the film was new half a century ago.

  • Great (Score:3)

    by rodrigoandrade ( 713371 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @03:41PM (#56555714)
    Now where's the 4K torrent of that beauty?

  • Too Bad (Score:1, Flamebait)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 )

    Too bad the movie sucks. It's one of the most overrated movies of all time. It's slow, boring, and non-sensical.

    It's a Kubric film, so if you turn up the volume you can hear him softly masturbating throughout each long, drawn out scene.
    It's based on Clarke's work, so you may as well turn it off half way through and make up your own ending. You'll get a better result than Clarke, and you'll get it much sooner.

    Oh, look! Here come the zealots to tell me how I'm too stupid to "get" it, how the scenes at the e

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ChoGGi ( 522069 )

      >Hey Kubrick! Are you ever gonna get around to writing the second half of Full Metal Jacket?
      Never?

    • Sorry, but I find it one of the greatest movies ever made. It's one I often watch again. Except for the 20 min color montage toward the end, I fast forward through that. The movie uses perspectives that aren't often used in motion pictures any more, and rarely in the past. It works to put you into the perspective of the subject, and you only know what he knows. It doesn't explain the situation to you, you have to experience it and figure it out just as the subject does, too. People don't seem to like movies

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jlv ( 5619 )

      Yes, based upon Clarke's earlier work. But not based upon is book of the same name (which was developed in parallel and came out after the movie premiered).
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • A movie so boring it was about board meetings on the moon.
  • 2001 still most compelling sci-fi movie ever made. Haters can't stand the long cut scenes etc., but then go watch a (so fake its painful to watch) CGI Midtown fall down in 'new' way for Avengers 57 or whatever.

