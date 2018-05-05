Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Pandora Stock Surges 25% After User Data-Based Marketing Push (marketwatch.com) 13

Posted by EditorDavid from the music-to-their-ears dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Pandora's stock had its best day ever on Wall Street, rising more than 25% after reporting their subscription and other revenue had surged 61.3 percent to $104.7 million. Previous users have apparently been lured back with targeted marketing touting a new service that lets users briefly play their favorite songs on demand if they'll watch a short ad. "Pandora said it ended the quarter with 5.63 million subscribers to its Pandora Plus and Pandora Platinum paid services, which was 19 percent higher than the same period a year ago," reports one Silicon Valley newspaper. March saw more former users returning than in the same month a year ago -- for the first time in 18 months.

And an important factor was switching from brand-based marketing to data-based marketing -- that is, "using the information that Pandora has on users' listening preferences." Pandora's Chief Executive brags to MarketWatch that "We really have world-class data-science capabilities. We just never used them in our own marketing."
Engadget reports: Revenue for the quarter rose to $319.2 million, up 12 percent over the first quarter of 2017... But Pandora is still losing money. The company posted a net loss of $131.7 million, a slight improvement on the $132.3 million loss in Q1 2017. Overall engagement is down year-over-year, with active listeners dropping 4 percent to 72.3 million. Listener hours dipped from 5.21 billion to 4.96 billion.

  • Do they still prevent listening to specific songs??
  • I can play my favorite songs on demand WITHOUT ads. Why? Cos I have them stored locally on my device. Imagine that, Pandy-Pandora.
  • I purchased some Pandora stock about two years ago when it appeared to be at a low and had good prospects. Yesterday's 25% increase now only has me down 24%... This is not a complaint as this sort of investment is a high risk gamble; rather it's an observation that while a 25% increase in a stock price sounds exciting, it has to be taken in context. After yesterday's pop it's about $7 a share. In 2014 it was nearly $40 a share.

  • I primarily listened to Pandora on a web-enabled Bluray player, up until they re-did their site. Now the built-in Pandora app won't connect.

    Oh well. Their loss, I have a ton of music to listen to that doesn't require Internet at all.

  • Who in their right mind would buy this stock? You've got to be an idiot to invest in this company.

