Jay-Z's Tidal Accused of Faking Kanye West, Beyonce Streaming Numbers

Subscription music service Tidal has been accused of faking the streaming numbers for Kanye West and Beyonce . "Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo,' which was the first album to go platinum primarily from streaming , and Beyonce's platinum record 'Lemonade' were released exclusively on Tidal for periods in 2016," reports Quartz. "By placing their albums on the fledgling platform, which was relaunched in 2015 , both artists risked losing big paychecks." From the report:"We have through advanced statistical analysis determined that there has in fact been a manipulation of the data at particular times. The manipulation appears targeted towards a very specific set of track IDs, related to two distinct albums," found the researchers (pdf) at NTNU's Center for Cyber and Information Security. "The manipulation likely originates from within the streaming service itself."