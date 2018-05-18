'Yanny vs. Laurel' Reveals Flaws In How We Listen To Audio (theproaudiofiles.com) 51
Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few days, you've probably heard about the controversy over "Yanny" and "Laurel." The internet has been abuzz over an audio clip in which the name being said depends on the listener. Some hear "Laurel" while others hear "Yanny." Ian Vargo, an audio enthusiast who spends most of his working hours of the day listening to and editing audio, helps explain why we hear the name that we do: Human speech is actually composed of many frequencies, in part because we have a resonant chest cavity which creates lower frequencies, and the throat and mouth which creates higher frequencies. The word "laurel" contains a combination of both which are therefore present in the original recording at vocabulary.com, but the clip that you most likely heard has accentuated higher frequencies due to imperfections in the audio that were created by data compression. To make it worse, the playback device that many people first heard the audio clip playing out of was probably a speaker system built into a cellular phone, which is too small to accurately recreate low frequencies.
This helpful interactive tool from The New York Times allows you to use a slider to more clearly hear one or the other. Pitch shifting the audio clip up seems to accentuate "laurel" whereas shifting it down accentuates "yanny." In summary, this perfect storm of the human voice creating both low and high frequencies, the audio clip having been subject to data compression used to create smaller, more convenient files, and our tendency to listen out of devices with subpar playback components lead to an apparent near-even split of the population hearing "laurel" or "yanny."
And I heard “Turn me on, dead man” - but my wife swore she heard “Number nine”.
All I can hear is "ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn". Might be a resonance effect due to my speakers being pentacle-shaped. Or I just haven't cleaned out enough of the blood that oozes out of them periodically...
Brain storm or Green needle:
https://youtu.be/5pRY3wlKwm8 [youtu.be]
Anticipate the word you want to hear and you will hear it.
I noticed that "hysteresis" effect, too. When you start at one end or the other, your brain locks onto one or the other sound and you keep recognizing that word past the "critical point" on the slider you lost it at in the other direction. Once you become accustomed to hearing one or the other you get biased to keep hearing it despite it trending in the other direction.
That happened to me accidentally the other day, it was on some TV show I wasn't really paying attention to, and for the first time I heard
This gestalt flipping is due to the associative networks in the speech recognition section of your temporal cerebral cortex settling into two different low-energy states created by your fluency in English, one a word, and the other a word-like name.
And the adaptation to each word is probably due to the short-tern strengthening of synapses between active neurons, widening and deepening the energy well for the recently-heard word.
By moving the slider slowly enough, I can move the switch-over from close t
Nope, that's just stupid. It's blatantly "brain storm" (or "grain stall", it is really bad quality), there is nothing even remotely resempling "needle" in there.
When I first listened to it I couldn't make sense of the sounds. It actually felt like multiple sounds at once. Then I heard Yanni and later Laurel.
Or maybe I just do not care about these things. Like at all. No, not even a bit.
Yet you cared enough to comment and criticize.
One thing I haven't heard anyone mention is a third hearing for the word. When I listen to the 'Yanny' version what it sounds like to me is 'Yarry' (starts with Y, rhymes with 'Larry').
Does anyone else hear it that way?
Indeed. I only hear 'Yelly' or 'Yarry' when the slider is on the far right. 'Laurel' everywhere else.
The only possible, objective conclusion is that people hearing "Yanny" are complete morons.
Probably means you're an old guy with little sensitivity to higher frequencies, or that you have a really cheap computer. Unless it's both.
What's annoying me is that I suggested the slider approach before I heard that the NY Times had created one. They should provide a numeric scale that you can use to compare your hearing to other people's or to compare one sound system to another.
Hey! Lower the rock. You're letting all the pop-memes in!
Maybe if you have some horrible laptop with no base and crackly highs you might hear Yanny.
