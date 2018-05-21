Netflix's DVD Rental Business Is Still Profitable (fortune.com) 50
Netflix might be focusing on its streaming business, but the produce that made its name is still alive -- and apparently well. From a report: The company's DVD.com DVD rental business has 3 million subscribers and generated a whopping $56 million in profit on just $99 million in revenue during the first quarter, CNBC is reporting. That staggering profit margin aside, Netflix's business has a wide selection of 100,000 DVDs, which easily overshadows the 5,600 streaming titles available on Netflix, according to the report. DVD.com's profitability might surprise some who moved on long ago from disc-based entertainment in the living room to streaming. Indeed, Netflix itself seemed to have moved on in 2011 when it split the DVD division from its now-core streaming operation. And whenever Netflix discusses its business, the company focuses on streaming and its place in the original content market rather than DVDs.
As long as studios keep up outrageous fees for online streaming licenses, the physical discs will remain popular - both for rental and purchase. Over the long term they will probably decline, but I wonder if greed has any expiration...
nonsense, compare that to Netflix's 11.7 BILLION dollars in revenue with 560 million in profit.
The DVD business is chicken shit in comparison, it's why they're not bothering with it.
Hey, do YOU have 560 million of dollars coming in? Per year?
That is a huge profit in absolute terms. I'm not saying streaming will not continue to grow, especially as Netflix and others work around studios by producing their own content.
What I am saying is that movies will keep making money too, but that a large part of what they could have earned will remain locked in disc sales and rentals because they are too restrictive in cost and breadth of licensing material.
no the market is slowly dying. to lose a million subscribers in one quarter and have 3 million left is huge, as in hugely downward
https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com]
Sounds like it's about 1/4-1/2 of their total profit.
56 (quarterly profit DVDs)*4=224
224+560 (2017 profit)=784
If the 224 is exclusive of the 560, then it is just under 1/3 of the total.
if it is part of the 560 it is just about 1/2 of the total.
I don't think either is chickenshit for a company (if a company's profit went down 25% year on year, investors would be worried, but they'd start panicking if it went down 50%).
Considering it's 10% of the total profit, on like 0.01% of the total revenue it's not exactly a worthless endeavor. Not exciting sure, but not really "chicken shit" totally ignorable.
but there are 1 million less subscribers than a year ago, thing is going down the drain
https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com]
They're flushing it - it's sabotage. They got rid of most of their inventory a year or more ago. Most movies are a very long wait. But they killed off all the competition, so there's nothing left for the people who want access to the scraps. Don't say Redbox, because they only carry the bigger budget films alongside cheap garbage films.
You're probably commenting based on a vague memory of when they announced that they would fully split the company and the DVD business would become Qwikster. Their customers made it clear that they didn't want to have to set up and maintain two subscriptions, so they backed off.
Netflix separated the DVD rental business from the streaming business in a legal sense, but they still run both and report the profits of both in their quarterly earnings announcements. DVD rentals still make up about 10% of their
As long as studios keep up outrageous fees for online streaming licenses
And as long as rural areas have terrible internet options. No one is streaming shit at Grandpa's farm.
As long as studios keep up outrageous fees for online streaming licenses, the physical discs will remain popular - both for rental and purchase. Over the long term they will probably decline, but I wonder if greed has any expiration...
Greed not only has no expiration, it increases as fast as possible...
In other news, the wages of sin remain fixed...
Content is king (Score:3)
I still get the BluRay discs. Some view it as old-fashioned, but how do you do it otherwise? The movie content available for streaming is abysmal on both Netflix and Amazon, but with the disc plan you can get every theatrical movie as soon as it's released to disc.
Otherwise, you'd have to go to a RedBox (are those still a thing?), or gods-forbid an actual movie theater. Yeah, let me pay almost twice as much (for one movie!) to drive to a location to watch a movie on someone else's schedule, that I can't pau
I still use it (Score:5, Insightful)
The DVD/BD catalog is vastly superior to the streaming catalog. About once a year, I get onto a chat with Netflix and we go through my queue (of around 15 to 20 movies) to see what is available in the streaming catalog, and typically there's only 1 or 2 titles available on streaming out of my queue. Until Netflix can offer up a statistically significant number (is 80% too much to ask for?) of movies in my queue via streaming, I'll stick with the DVD/BD subscription thanks.
Do you have a problem with their sending your queue items out of order?
I did.
They'd basically never send me the titles at the top of my queue, and they'd send discs of seasons out of order. It became pretty unusable.
If you keep a small queue you always get what you want. Is it right that you should have to do this? No, but it's not all that hard either.
I'm pretty sure this was a feature not a bug. I can see why this wouldn't work with seasons of TV shows but for movies it makes sense to send any disk in the queue once they become available.
You could rip the disk, send the disk back and not watch them until you can watch them in order. Then you're kind of storing the shows like a DVR until you can watch them in order. Some would argue that it's piracy if your goal was to pirate the show there are easier ways to do that. Plus, I usually never want to watch
Can be worked around manually but yeah, that's a pita.
I've only had this when the top-of-the-queue disc was popular enough to be out when they were sending me a new disc. At which point I got #2.
For example, The Last Jedi was at the top of my queue, and 3 other discs got sent before it because of demand for it.
Of course - they only have a disc or two of each in stock. And what they have is damaged/cracked/scratched
Fun fact though, (not for series) if you have a large queue and you front load the titles that are marked as having a wait time at the top of it they'll end up occasionally sending you one of those when it becomes available.
They will need to rely more and more on original content as traditional providers stop renewing their licensing agreements, a.k.a. Disney.
Interesting that much of the original content on Netflix only has 1 or 2 seasons and they move on. I wonder if it's to keep any one set of actors being able to negotiate higher salaries as the become more and more popular.
The DVD/BD catalog is vastly superior to the streaming catalog. About once a year, I get onto a chat with Netflix and we go through my queue (of around 15 to 20 movies) to see what is available in the streaming catalog, and typically there's only 1 or 2 titles available on streaming out of my queue. Until Netflix can offer up a statistically significant number (is 80% too much to ask for?) of movies in my queue via streaming, I'll stick with the DVD/BD subscription thanks.
Agreed, I have both streaming and DVD but I'd sooner drop streaming than I would DVD as I find interesting stuff to watch in streaming, but what I really want is usually only available on DVD. This will be more true once I finally get through all of the Star Trek series, just something I feel I should do once in my life.
What's not to like? (Score:2)
Physical Media Is Still Better Quality (Score:1)
Honestly, streaming still has a lot of catching up to do.
Every Bluray I buy comes with a free digital copy. Now my hearing isn't what it used to be, so the audio that comes over a digital stream is fine, but to this day the quality of the video is noticeably better. I just bought the Black Panther Bluray and the disc is heads and shoulders above the Google Play stream. For Star Wars or Marvel movies, it's a an easy choice to pick up a disc.
physical media shall die (Score:1)
I watched "It" on Prime and the encoding was amazeballs, have fun with your hipster DVDs.
Lol snowflake, I'm older than you think, you bitter boomers don't realize that nostalgia is a stinky cologne.
And how deep is their online list? (Score:2)
Movies have been made, now, for oever a century. How many does NEtflix have in its catalog... and what percentage of it is streamable?
A few years ago I looked for a number of titles, nope, nope, nope, DVD only. But then, I might want to see something other than Star Wars that was made more than 10 years ago.
Movies have been made, now, for oever a century. How many does NEtflix have in its catalog... and what percentage of it is streamable?
You do realize that it mentions those numbers in TFS don't you?
I'd say welcome to
/. n00b, but with a 4 digit UID maybe you've simply forgotten that you've been here before :P
I think it's fair to say that in most cases if a show's not in their catalog then either the content owners won't permit it or there's not enough people who want to watch the show for them to stock it.
I had an aunt who owned a video rental store and every so often she would pull movies from the shelves that didn't rent. Her criteria was simple, did it rent in the last year? If not then she would put then in the attic. I'm sure Netflix has a much more complex and accurate algorithm and they probably just sel
Of course it is (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course it is still profitable; it has a manageable cost and royalty structure that has been established for decades; it actually has all of the content that their customers want to see; and they aren't spending billions of dollars out of the revenue stream trying to make their own films while simultaneously trying to hide the fact that all other content on the service is gradually migrating away to a fractured mess of competing services.
At this point people are putting up with the minor inconvenience of the "mail a disc" bit because it's the only service that gives the customer what they actually want. If someone is honestly surprised by this they should take a moment to quietly contemplate how it is possible that they became so stupid.
since we are talking DVDs (Score:2)
What do the letters DVD stand for?
All of the following have been proposed as the words behind the letters DVD:
- Delayed, Very Delayed (referring to the many late releases of DVD formats)
- Diversified, Very Diversified
FTFY (Score:2)
.
In my personal experience, I am seeing more and more "long waits" on the DVDs I select, and some shows missing DVDs of certain episodes. The number of shows with missing DVDs is increasing.
If the business is so friggin' profitable
