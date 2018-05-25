Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


A Star Wars Boba Fett Movie Is In the Works (variety.com) 304

Posted by BeauHD from the whether-you-like-it-or-not dept.
"Logan" director James Mangold is reportedly directing a "Star Wars" standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Variety reports: The untitled movie will be a part of the studio's Star Wars Anthology films, which are being spun off as origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," followed by "Solo: A Star Wars Story," starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. "Solo" began opening in previews on Thursday night in North America, with forecasts of an debut weekend of $130 million to $150 million. Boba Fett debuted in 1980's "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and re-appeared in 1983's "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" as a mercenary for the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Bulloch played the character in the two movies and Jason Wingreen provided Fett's voice. Here's a video highlighting all the scenes starring Boba Fett in the Star Wars trilogy. Do you think it's wise to produce a movie around a character who's had such few scenes, relative to the others?

  • Spoilers (Score:5, Funny)

    by alzoron ( 210577 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @06:06AM (#56671720) Journal

    He's a clone.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He's a clone.

      Just like everything else in Star Wars nowadays...

    • If they ever make a movie based on Bobba Fett, I think it would be up right there with other Star Wars classics, like the Star Wars Xmas special, Jar-Jar-binks, and planet Ewok.

      • I was joking of course. It could be great, as long as they look at the already available fiction around the Mandalores.

  • Do you think it's wise to produce a movie around a character who's had such few scenes, relative to the others?

    He's barely in the movies but the fans love the heck out of him. There's tons and tons of stuff featuring Boba. Pretty sure he's fine despite not being a main star in the movie.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      He had a significant role in the Star Wars Holiday Special already in 1978. I see that as more canon than Muppets in Space, the War Edition (episodes I-III).

    • I'm sure Disney will do what they always do... make a good attempt of a film with some really weird, doesn't-fit-in-properly bit about three quarters of the way in that basically ruins it. Oh, and they'll make the good guys good and the bad guys bad - no shades of grey, and no occasioanl slip-ups here and there either.

      So in short.. by the time the Boba-fans have seen this, they'll think a lot less of Boba than they used to.

  • High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kunedog ( 1033226 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @06:20AM (#56671770)

    "Solo" began opening in previews on Thursday night in North America, with forecasts of an debut weekend of $130 million to $150 million

    Dream on. Foreign box office totals have been grisly so far.

    A lot of people don't realize how severely The Last Jedi harmed the franchise as a whole by souring audience expectations (and it won't get fixed before this Boba Fett flick, if ever).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Eloking ( 877834 )

      Dream on. Foreign box office totals have been grisly so far.

      A lot of people don't realize how severely The Last Jedi harmed the franchise as a whole by souring audience expectations (and it won't get fixed before this Boba Fett flick, if ever).

      Exactly,

      It's quite hard to explain for me, but even if The Last Jedi was a pretty decent movie (especially considering the E1-3), there's many moments in the movie that hurt the Star War fan inside of me.

      Hyperspace Kamikaze destroying the logic of the franchise aside (why didn't they hyperspace their capital ship on the Death Star?), one of those was how little respect the new directors have for admiral Ackbar.

      He's one of the most important hero of the rebellion and is (was?) the strategic mind behind every

    • A lot of people don't realize how little the reaction some fans had to The Last Jedi harmed the franchise. The books and toys are still selling. Plans for the next two trilogies seem to chugging forward. Early reports suggest that if people are staying away from the Han Solo movie because of The Last Jedi they are doing so in droves too small to affect cause The Mouse much concern. If audience expectations really have been soured it does not seem to be showing up in Disney's bottom line. The next gener

  • popular character (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He is a popular character. The fact that he has so few scenes means he is a blank canvas for the writers.

    Could be amazing, could be garbage. Time will tell.

  • Boba Fett debuted in the SW Holiday Special! (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 25, 2018 @06:29AM (#56671792)

    No, Boba Fett debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, not in Empire Strikes back!

    That was on 17 November 1978.

    It was during a "cartoon" part of Holiday Special.

    It was the only part of the Holiday Special that didn't make you want gouge out your own eyes :)

  • He is a fan favourite..... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Crookdotter ( 1297179 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @06:29AM (#56671796)
    But the question is:

    Is he a favourite because he had so few scenes, and fans 'filled in the blanks' to make him feel cooler than he is? Is he a character where 'less is more' should be the core idea?

    He did seem to be well in with Darth Vader. (why the hell was a galaxy spanning empire hiring bounty hunters?) Maybe we can see more of Vader connected to Fett. Everyone loved the Vader part at the end of rogue one. Maybe we can see Vader at his height for a more extended view? Or maybe a Vader story should be left for that - SW has a long way to go.

    Other bounty hunters would be a good place to start, rolling in the ones we saw. I want to see how a droid got to be one.

    I wonder if we can see Empire from Fett's perspective. Get digital Lando and Han and Luke and Leia involved to see cloud city from Fett's eyes? I think that would work well, especially if we get to see the more about Jabba and Fett.

    I wonder if we can get Fett as a more rounded character - maybe he owes Jabba, and 'A guys gotta do what a guys gotta do. Nothing personal, Han.'

    I don't mind a Fett movie. I'll mind if it's done badly.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      > (why the hell was a galaxy spanning empire hiring bounty hunters?)

      The same reason I get paid as a consultant. Individual experts can be *much faster* and much, much more effective than bureaucracies at many tasks. Can you imagine the sheer *paperwork* generated by a Death Star? That giant laser wasn't designed to destroy planets, it was designed to shred peperwork if the rebels ever fired a Freedoom Of Information Act request!!!!

    • Re:He is a fan favourite..... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @07:48AM (#56672068)

      Is he a favourite because he had so few scenes, and fans 'filled in the blanks' to make him feel cooler than he is? Is he a character where 'less is more' should be the core idea?

      You're asking the wrong question. The question you should be asking is: "'Should we milk our $4bn investment by making a shitty movie about every character in the known universe and ignoring lore as we go?"
      And then answer yes.

      I don't mind a Fett movie. I'll mind if it's done badly.

      You'll mind. About the only starwars movie that was even remotely interesting of late was Rogue One.

      • I completely agree, and even that had it's problems. But, you can't make an omelette and all that, so with a few duds maybe the learning process will produce some good movies?

        • I completely agree, and even that had it's problems. But, you can't make an omelette and all that, so with a few duds maybe the learning process will produce some good movies?

          What is the saying? "You can't make an omelette if screw up cracking nearly every egg?" :-)

    • The problem is: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      His backstories already got fleshed out in the extended universe 20 years ago. Him, Solo, Calrissian, Dengar, Bossk, many major and minor character from the movies have at least one original story book on them. Some of them have trilogies. And that is not including one shots done for West End Games, or the various short story anthologies (including Boba Fett's origin story as being an exile from a planet where rule of law meant everything and his violent and messy tendencies lead him down the path of the bo

    • (why the hell was a galaxy spanning empire hiring bounty hunters?)

      Physics. I know that's a laughable answer in the context of a fantasy series like Star Wars, but it's the only plausible explanation. It's just cheaper to send a spider to catch a fly than an entire battlecruiser. Also, since Solo seems to know a lot about Imperial procedure (I haven't seen any of the new movies after I sat through episodes 7 and 8 and walked out of 9) so I don't know if we're still waiting for his prequel to get that explained or not. It would make more sense to send someone non-Imperial a

  • Welcome to the world of the Rat (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Virtucon ( 127420 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @06:30AM (#56671798)

    Disney is thoroughly destroying the franchise. Capitalism for the win!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      Disney is thoroughly destroying the franchise even more. Capitalism for the win!

      FTFY

      • When you find yourself longing for Shatner's overacting then you know Star Wars is dead. I was was at that point with Phantom Menace.

        • LOL I'm with you there Virtucon; even watching Shatner in Airplane III just to purge all those bad memories of TPM

    • Disney is thoroughly destroying the franchise. Capitalism for the win!

      The franchise was thoroughly destroyed when Lucas decided it was a good idea to end The Return of the Jedi to with a spectacular fluffy teddy-bear battle choke full of slapstick and that was way, way before Disney had anything to do with it.

    • >"Disney is thoroughly destroying the franchise. Capitalism for the win!"

      Yeah, because, you know, Socialism would fix that problem so well. Here is news for you- as a *customer* in capitalism, you have a voice and get to speak with your wallet. And it does speak loudly. If you don't like the crap that Disney is putting out, then don't spend any money on it. Otherwise, Disney is giving people what they are willing to pay for. "Central planning" won't be any more effective with the arts than it would

  • Boba Fett did not debut in Empire (Score:5, Informative)

    by skam240 ( 789197 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @06:34AM (#56671814)

    Sorry but Fett did not debut in Empire.

    https://www.starwars.com/news/... [starwars.com]

    Here's the actual premier if you want to watch it.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=... [youtube.com]

    It's part of a larger Christmas special and is pretty terrible for those not familiar

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skam240 ( 789197 )

      Oops, first appearance was at a county fair as stated by my first link. Second was the terrbile Chrietmas special in my second.

      Fortunatly I posted this mistake to the internet where no one would ever completely freak out over a small, corrected mistake.

    • In "A New Hope - Special Edition", we see the missing scene where Han Solo confronts Jabba the Hut in docking bay 94. Jabba is now a CGI worm instead of a fat guy in a shaggy vest, but the rest of the actors are still there. That scene ends on Boba Fett turning to the camera.

      • In "A New Hope - Special Edition", we see the missing scene where Han Solo confronts Jabba the Hut in docking bay 94.

        I keep reading this sentence, and it still doesn't make any sense. Did you put fnords in it?

  • When I see a character who is cool precisely we don't know much about him, or his motivations, the first thing I think is "let's give him a backstory!"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Expect a Leia anthology film next. She has plenty of backstory that could be filled in (now that the EU has been tossed).

  • Young Luke - his adventures at (driving) school (comedy)
    R2D2 - plip didi plip
    C3PO - ruining the royal banquette (comedy)
    Leia - the dark side of the banquette (drama)
    Leia and Luke - forbidden love (heavy erotic)
    Wookie - lost in hair (hairy comedy)
    Hair - Wookies against nam (comedy drama)
    Wookie vs. Predator (hairy action)
    Traffic Space Police Academy 8 - Luke needs a job after victory R2D2 is equiped with a mobile printing unit .. beware the ticket comes

    Hey come on guys, there is plenty of room for some very e

  • I saw Solo last night (Score:3)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <evi&evcircuits,com> on Friday May 25, 2018 @06:59AM (#56671892) Homepage

    Quite honestly the story is predictable from beginning to end. It's Star Wars but Disneyfied. It's far from a "good" movie, it's got some forced humor predictably out of the droids like the previous backstory movie, a princess story like the previous backstory movie, some explosions like the previous one, distressed youth like the previous one, some minor predictable plot twist like the previous one. The only difference/problem is that it doesn't wrap up the characters neatly like the previous story - it creates a potential new story line into the existing movies which should have people wonder "where is she in the old movies" and unless she turns out to be jar jar, it's going to cause some continuity issues. It's no Harrison Ford and George Lucas movie and it shows. The story is very shoddy.

  • I can't wait for the standalone movies that explore the backgrounds of the GNK-series power droid ("... GONK!"), and maybe that one female droid you see climbing the steps of the senate building, for about five seconds, in "The Phantom Menace". Stories we need to see in order to understand the depth of the setting.

  • i really rather would like to see a movie about General Ackbar.

  • Next up in the Star Wars origins series (Score:5, Funny)

    by clickety6 ( 141178 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @07:32AM (#56672010)
    2 and a half hours of watching C3PO being put together on an assembly line...

    Fans may also spot some cameo roles by other Star Wars characters - Darth Vader as factory owner, Luke Skywalker as the Union foreman who leads the strike , Princess Leia as the tea lady bringing relief to the workers, R2D2 as her tea-filled samovar ...biddly boo-boop... one lump or two... and Jabba the Hut as the unflushable thing left behind in the third toilet cubicle from the right.
  • Force Awakens was bad. A poorly concealed lazily written copy of the original Star Wars film shoehorned into the space the characters occupied at their current ages. Last Jedi was far worse. It has been a wasted space and while Rogue One had a bit of interest to it (The story of how they got the location of the second Death Star would have been a better choice I think) Solo is a back-story I never asked for and didn't need. The same goes with Boba Fett. The Obi-Wan anthology film might have more promise if
    • There is a bit of fatigue about it... I've been enjoying the Marvel movies but having trouble being bothered to keep up with them, too. If Disney pulls them off Netflix when their deal is done I'll probably just stop.

    • She's already doing that, and the Marvel idiocy is what's killing Star Wars.
      Seriously, there have been one or two OK Marvel movies, while the rest have basically been filler. They're lowering the standard for movies and it isn't pretty.

      • I disagree completely here. Marvel has managed to maintain a decade long 2-3 movie per-decade level of quality that most studios would kill for. There's not a truly "unwatchable" movie in the bunch and the worst Marvel film is better than anything Disney has managed to squeeze out of Star Wars so far. I think that what Marvel has done has fit their source material well. Maybe comic books just lend themselves better to that kind of pace but even one Star Wars movie per year is tiresome and seems like it neve
  • So we just ignore the Prequels and Clone Wars? Those weren't tossed as cannon.
    • Prequels? What do you mean? There weren't any prequels. I didn't hear anything about any prequels and I certainly didn't see any prequels. I don't know what you're talking about. No sir. That would be as bad of an idea as Highlander sequels. Which didn't happen and I didn't see either. So yeah, no idea what you're talking about.

      • Prequels? What do you mean? There weren't any prequels. I didn't hear anything about any prequels and I certainly didn't see any prequels. I don't know what you're talking about. No sir. That would be as bad of an idea as Highlander sequels. Which didn't happen and I didn't see either. So yeah, no idea what you're talking about.

        You know what movie they should have made a sequel to? The Matrix. It would have been so awesome if they had made a sequel to The Matrix.

  • Almost everything prequel seems to disregard the purpose of backstory.

    In Empire, Darth Vader says to the group of bounty hunters, but specifically Boba Fett, "No disintegrations." That's a great part of the scene, because it makes the audience wonder about a thing that happened off screen. Real people make references to events that have happened in the past.

    The purpose of backstory is to make the universe feel real and exciting. It's not to create hooks for prequel material. So if they're going to fill

  • There will be a movie about power droid [nocookie.net] before they're done.
  • That was all they needed to make a movie, a cultural tagline. I's like somebody making a movie of the Energizer Bunny of the Where's the Beef lady, if either of those were an intergalactic bounty hunter. No different than all of those movies based on SNL skits. Gotta be better than McGruber.

  • It will be a stupid boring rehash like the last three or four. Disney doesn't just milk the franchise - it uses the whole cow. Until you're sick of seeing it.

    Marvel Universe, Star Wars? Come on. Just too much of the same. In the end you burn out everyone and your "blockbuster" becomes "Oh is that the latest Disney piece of crap?"

  • In AOC Temuera Morrison played Jenga Fett, Boba's 'Father' (and clones)

    Will he be in this new movie?

  • Solo, Boba, yet still missing the gaping hole (Score:3)

    by yodleboy ( 982200 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @09:08AM (#56672428)

    What I want to see is the gap between Empire and Jedi where Luke becomes a full Jedi. He's a whining, one handed Jedi wanna be at the end of Empire. At the start of Jedi, he's a bad ass in black pants. What exactly happened? How long did it take? Did he have to complete "the trials"? What the hell are those anyway?
     
    Yes, I'm sure this is explored in the countless books and comics, but I think it deserves a movie.

  • for removing the shooting missile function from my Boba Fett action figure.

  • Watched the video. I never noticed before that the shots of Boba Fett in Jabba's lair are mirror-imaged - he's suddenly left-handed and the rangefinder is on the left side of his helmet.

