A Star Wars Boba Fett Movie Is In the Works (variety.com) 304
"Logan" director James Mangold is reportedly directing a "Star Wars" standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Variety reports: The untitled movie will be a part of the studio's Star Wars Anthology films, which are being spun off as origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," followed by "Solo: A Star Wars Story," starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. "Solo" began opening in previews on Thursday night in North America, with forecasts of an debut weekend of $130 million to $150 million. Boba Fett debuted in 1980's "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and re-appeared in 1983's "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" as a mercenary for the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Bulloch played the character in the two movies and Jason Wingreen provided Fett's voice. Here's a video highlighting all the scenes starring Boba Fett in the Star Wars trilogy. Do you think it's wise to produce a movie around a character who's had such few scenes, relative to the others?
Spoilers (Score:5, Funny)
He's a clone.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
He's a clone.
Just like everything else in Star Wars nowadays...
Re: (Score:3)
If they ever make a movie based on Bobba Fett, I think it would be up right there with other Star Wars classics, like the Star Wars Xmas special, Jar-Jar-binks, and planet Ewok.
Re: (Score:2)
I was joking of course. It could be great, as long as they look at the already available fiction around the Mandalores.
Re: Spoilers (Score:4, Informative)
Correct. The clones were of Jango and were given a growth drug so they would become adult age much faster. Jango asked his bosses to allow him to keep a clone as his son who would not be given the growth drug.
Re: (Score:2)
You're all wrong.
Jango Fett was the source for the clone army. Boba Fett was his son.
Also incorrect, or partial truth anyway. Boba was just another clone of Jengo, one of which Jengo demanded to raise as a son.
In the bigger picture, one throwaway, scientifically illiterate line in Hope yields yet another massive afterbirth.
That's 4 damned movies based on the color filler line, "YOU FOUGHT IN THE CLONE WARS!?!"
Enough. Stop it.
Re: (Score:3)
Precisely speaking, Star Wars isn't SciFi, it's fantasy with SciFi elements. More importantly, it's a business, and making movies about minor characters is part of the reason Disney laid out the big bucks. I agree that it would be cool to have a Star Wars film that went beyond the known characters, and to a large extent Rogue One did that (except for Tarkin who played a significant role). But it's not likely to happen. There's too much at stake from a financial perspective for Disney to ever take such a cha
Re: (Score:2)
I would rather have a new story altogether. Of all the movies I liked Rogue One the best. Story was a bit flaky. I would call it a high quality B-movie.
It started with the beginning where they have these flying things and park them at the other side of the universe and walk the rest.
And then the thing they need to access outside at the top of a building. Seriously?
And still I think it was the best of all of them.
But then if I want a good story, I would read "I am Legend" and not watch it. (Because, fuck, th
Overkill (Score:2)
overkill
vrkil/
noun
1.excessive use, treatment, or action; too much of something.
Star Wars fans (Score:2)
Do you think it's wise to produce a movie around a character who's had such few scenes, relative to the others?
He's barely in the movies but the fans love the heck out of him. There's tons and tons of stuff featuring Boba. Pretty sure he's fine despite not being a main star in the movie.
Re: (Score:2)
He had a significant role in the Star Wars Holiday Special already in 1978. I see that as more canon than Muppets in Space, the War Edition (episodes I-III).
Re: (Score:3)
I'm sure Disney will do what they always do... make a good attempt of a film with some really weird, doesn't-fit-in-properly bit about three quarters of the way in that basically ruins it. Oh, and they'll make the good guys good and the bad guys bad - no shades of grey, and no occasioanl slip-ups here and there either.
So in short.. by the time the Boba-fans have seen this, they'll think a lot less of Boba than they used to.
High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:4, Insightful)
Dream on. Foreign box office totals have been grisly so far.
A lot of people don't realize how severely The Last Jedi harmed the franchise as a whole by souring audience expectations (and it won't get fixed before this Boba Fett flick, if ever).
Re: (Score:2)
Dream on. Foreign box office totals have been grisly so far.
A lot of people don't realize how severely The Last Jedi harmed the franchise as a whole by souring audience expectations (and it won't get fixed before this Boba Fett flick, if ever).
Exactly,
It's quite hard to explain for me, but even if The Last Jedi was a pretty decent movie (especially considering the E1-3), there's many moments in the movie that hurt the Star War fan inside of me.
Hyperspace Kamikaze destroying the logic of the franchise aside (why didn't they hyperspace their capital ship on the Death Star?), one of those was how little respect the new directors have for admiral Ackbar.
He's one of the most important hero of the rebellion and is (was?) the strategic mind behind every
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of people don't realize how little the reaction some fans had to The Last Jedi harmed the franchise. The books and toys are still selling. Plans for the next two trilogies seem to chugging forward. Early reports suggest that if people are staying away from the Han Solo movie because of The Last Jedi they are doing so in droves too small to affect cause The Mouse much concern. If audience expectations really have been soured it does not seem to be showing up in Disney's bottom line. The next gener
Re: (Score:3)
One day I would understand why people hate The Last Jedi, I really enjoyed it
I don't hate it. Don't love it either. After the watching the stupidly boring Force Awakes movie, I have lost any remaining interest in the franchise, so I'm not planning to go see it.
Re: (Score:2)
One day I would understand why people hate The Last Jedi, I really enjoyed it
I don't hate it. Don't love it either. After the watching the stupidly boring Force Awakes movie, I have lost any remaining interest in the franchise, so I'm not planning to go see it.
Last Jedi was better than Force Awakens and Rogue One... but overall- I know I for one am getting Star Wars fatigue. If it weren't for kids begging me to take them to see it- I wouldn't be going to see any of them.
Star Wars is getting old and over-saturated like the comic book movies. Just stop for a decade or so, please! No more of this crap!
I don't hate Star Wars, I like it, but don't overdo it. Too much of anything gets old.
Re: (Score:2)
I have lost any remaining interest in the franchise
Agree. I lost interest after the 3rd movie, Episode 6. I've seen Ep 1 and 2 -- my friends drug me to them (at least I got free popcorn) -- but haven't bothered keeping track of any updates.
"The Force" must be strong with my wallet, as I still have my money for NOT seeing them. (I haven't even pirate-watched them. You know you've missed an audience member when they won't even bother to watch your movie for free, never mine purchasing it.)
I'm just waiting for the V rewrite [youtu.be] -- "Luke, I am your other m
Re: (Score:2)
Totally understand, but IMO you skipped the wrong one - for me, Rogue One is far and away the best of the new SW films.
Re:High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:5, Interesting)
It was a decent movie, but as Star Wars, it broke something for me. It was no longer a sci-fi universe, it was just a movie. So many small things brought you back out of Star Wars and into the theater as a human, on earth, today, watching a movie with jokes for you. Yes, the prequels sucked as movies, but at least they didn't have obvious audience nods that didn't fit in with the universe.
Re: (Score:2)
Eh, as an avid sci-fi fan, the Star Wars universe was never a "sci-fi universe" for me. No attention to any laws of physics (or sometimes logic) was ever given, which is fine by me, I mean it was a fun "space theme/fantasy" universe, the only annoyance is when people refer to it as "sci-fi"...
But overall, after the first two excellent movies, it's been downhill (or down-cliff in the case of Episode 1), so I didn't think The Last Jedi did any damage and wasn't even below-average if we take the SW movies minu
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly what I was thinking while watching Solo. I had eeriest sense that, while I don't watch Marvel movies, Solo was basically a Marvel movie. Solo was ok, fun, but... it kind of seemed to be lacking something. Heart? I dunno. The acting (except for Lando) felt kind of cold and lackluster.
Re: (Score:2)
It was no longer a sci-fi universe,
Star Wars was never sci-fi, not even remotely. Wishful thinking doesn't make it so. It was, and it remains, family-friendly space opera.
Re: (Score:3)
Even when I go to the opera, they manage to not break the 4th wall... I want to be lost in the fiction, be it science based or pure fantasy. TLJ could have been a movie made by cosplayers on Earth for how much I felt in a galaxy far far away.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know that I was that married to the original characters. Yes, I'm not happy with Luke's motivations or behavior in the movie. Yes, I'm not happy with how Leia survives an explosion, decompression, and floating in space while Ackbar just dies without note (that upset me a bit).
They introduce new characters that don't add anything to the story either... Rose is just there to tell the audience how horrible deserters, arms dealers, and horse racers are I guess? Except that makes her kind of horrible bec
Re: (Score:2)
One day I would understand why people hate The Last Jedi, I really enjoyed it.
It shat all over the classic Star Wars characters.
It shat all over the new Star Wars characters.
It made no kind of damn sense, and ruined the canon.
It was very visually appealing.
It was basically "Ass", the movie from Idiocracy.
Re:High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:4, Insightful)
One day I would understand why people hate The Last Jedi, I really enjoyed it.
I thought it was "meh". Pretty enough, but they keep rehashing scenes from the original trilogy-VII was almost a scene for scene rehash of IV, but VIII had a lot of V in it, with a little IV thrown in.
Plus, I really don't get how, if at the end of RotJ, (in the special edition) they show worlds all over the galaxy celebrating the fall of the Empire, how the Rebels are still, well, rebels. It's like if the US, after winning the Revolutionary War, just sat around doing nothing waiting until the British re-invaded in 1812 instead of trying to form a government. The new trilogy should have been about the Rebels' new government hunting down the remnants of the Empire and cleaning up the galaxy.
Re:High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:4, Interesting)
The new trilogy should have been about the Rebels' new government hunting down the remnants of the Empire and cleaning up the galaxy.
It should have shown the Rebels slowly becoming a new Empire.
Re:High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:4, Informative)
This is explained in a few of the works in the interim. I won't do it full justice, but it goes something like: the New Republic is set up again, they fight for 5 long years and eventually defeat the Empire at Jaku. The Empire surrenders and and signs the Galactic Concordance [wikia.com].
At this point, the New Republic feared making the same mistake as the Old Republic (e.g. having a large military force that could be co-opted by a nefarious leader and turning into a New Empire) and demilitarize [wikia.com] and decentralize. This allows the remnants of the Empire to violate the treaty and reorganize into the First Order, which in turn spawned the Resistance as a guerrilla group that was covertly supported by the faction in the New Republic that favored a more muscular military approach to the FO.
Of course, at the end of TFA, the FO wipes out the Senate and the NR, vindicating the folks that opposed demilitarization but also plunging them into a war where they are vastly outgunned. Of course that's the entire shtick of the series so it had to somehow be arranged that Leia leads a band of hopelessly outmatched soldiers.
In the end, it's actually a kind of rich counterpoint to the prequel trilogy's telling of the rise of the Empire. Moreso than you would expect from what is essentially a children's story. At least I liked the nuance of navigating between the danger of being so weak you succumb to tyranny versus being so strong you become a tyrant yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
At least I liked the nuance of navigating between the danger of being so weak you succumb to tyranny versus being so strong you become a tyrant yourself.
I sure hope that's a false dichotomy, or mankind really is doomed.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know, at the start of Episode IV, you have no idea why Leia is being chased by a weirdo in a black suit.
There's something a bit stultifying when a universe feels the need to explain and give backstory to every little fact. It leads to boring exposition.
Re: (Score:2)
On the contrary, if 5 hours of movies tries to fully give a historical narrative for an entire universe the film become stilted and expository. It's not a documentary on the rise and fall of the New Republic narrated by Ken Burns.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I totally agree - making the same films as the last time around, but with a few gender changes here and there wasn't setting themselves up for greatness.
However, anything like you suggest would have required some original thought and risk taking. Both things Disney does none of. They couldn't just buy in a decent plot from an established source, and so we end up with, what is essentially, a remake.
Re:High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:5, Interesting)
One day I would understand why people hate The Last Jedi, I really enjoyed it.
Let's say you're a SW fan. And you really liked the original movies, you tolerated the prequel movies. You read the occasional SW book because someone recommended it to you. You found out that there was a huge swath of lore, and you enjoyed it. One day you bumped into the Thrawn Trilogy, and discovered a series of books that not only had the feel of the original movies but tied them in directly and gave a great jumping off point into an even greater universe. You might have played some of the games if you were a bigger fan, you know it was Kyle Katarn that stole the death star plans and so on.
Now, imagine that despite this. Disney decided that this was a shit idea, and all those millions of fans that loved SW, the force, jedi, sith, grey jedi and all the rest weren't the fan base anymore. The fan base was apparently a group of authors and directors screeching that "the force is female" and inserting a die-hard mary-sue that was even greater then Luke into a role, and handing everything to her on a platter was great. The character was such a great-force user that even when Luke was rebuilding the Jedi he never-ever-ever felt her in the force(despite that's according to the cannon what happens with great force users) Then, despite this you gave it another chance. And in their infinite wisdom, they took the savior of the republic fleet and shot him in the head. Replaced them with an absolute nobody with no tie-ins at all, and instead of holding even the most basic working relationship with the troops and soldiers under her believed that 'only her plan was best.' The entire plan was "shoot the spaceship through another space ship." This was then followed up by taking a possibly interesting new villain and...well pissing on him with a flat emo-kid, and oh that's the end of the movie. Also Luke instead of growing up, reverted to a pouty 9 year old that prefers temper-tantrums.
And I'm going pretty easy on it compared to hardcore SW fans. Oh and of course, one can't forget the people who might piss you off even more. If you didn't like it, you were a misogynist, sexist, hater, and two or three dozen things. Despite the reviews from fans saying how much they hated the movie, your response wasn't to be introspective and ask "why didn't they like it" the response was "it was the work of trolls and misogynists" that's why the moving-going public reviews are bad. That of course is all out of the ghostbusters 2016 reboot catastrophe, with the "attack the audience" approach. I will say, that if they wanted to kill the entire franchise they've done a pretty good job.
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine they had decided to keep all the expand universe stuff an canon. People want to see the popular charterers again, but their whole lives have already been mapped out in great detail.
It would suck. And the vast majority of the money doesn't come from EU fans.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
One day I would understand why people hate The Last Jedi, I really enjoyed it.
The comment that Colin Trevorrow (the guy that originally was going to direct Episode IX) made on Film Crit Hulk [filmcrithulk.blog] covers most of my issues with the movie quite well:
I think this was just a dreadful time, and it's a shame because I was genuinely excited to see someone like Rian Johnson given free reign - "Finally," I thought, "A real film-maker at the helm." However, I left utterly baffled at the creative decisions made every step along the way here. There's a lot of things I agree with in theory, but were bungled in execution. (Spoilers ahead)
Having Rey be just some person, and not just another in a long line of Skywalkers/Kenobis/etc.? Great idea! Butâ¦ it completely flies in the face of everything we were shown before. So all her phenomenal force powers and whatever-the-plot-demands skills come from nowhere then? She's the all powerful chosen oneâ¦ just because? This is made even worse when Snoke says that she's the Light Side "equal and opposite" of Kylo Renâ¦ so great, she's the pure and incorruptible champion of the Light side now, too. All that teasing that she may be tempted by the Dark Side, driven by a well-intentioned need for power to save her friends, is out the window and I guess never mattered at all.
And killing Snoke! I hated Snoke and thought he was a stupid, cliche plot device only good for his relationship to Kylo and Huxâ¦ but killing him off with no explanation is equally as bone-headed a move. You've introduced this character who is critically important to everything happening, who helped turn Kylo Ren, who somehow had the resources and wherewithal to support a splinter group of the Galactic Empire that's apparently as rich and powerful as the Galactic Empire, and then you just get rid of him without any explanation? What did he even WANT (besides just "power")? It was a decision that felt like it wanted to be "clever" but instead just flippantly undermined any sort of backstory or consistency in this new trilogy. (I will say, it was almost comical to hear Snoke prattle on about Kylo Ren lacking conflict while the camera kept cutting back to Adam Driver's goofy, L.A. Noire-esque conflicted expressions.)
Then there's Holdo. Sure, Poe's a brash, stubborn fly-boy (though really you could blame the destruction of those bombers on the idiotic pilots who thought it'd be a good idea to line up so close). However, there is no reason for Holdo not to tell him her plan; EVERYONE should have been told the plan. There's only 400 rebels left (apparently), and theyâ(TM)re all basically huddled together on the same ship. Even if she can't go into detail (despite the film giving us no indication that there is any concern of spies onboard), she makes no effort to at least convince Poe that there's a plan in motion, and instead acts in a way that only gives the opposite impression. Boy, is she lucky that Poe was kind enough not to shoot her fucking dead as part of his mutiny - that wouldâ(TM)ve been awkward!
I found Rose to be insufferable. I don't blame the actress, I don't think she was given a lot to work with, and in total fairness I didn't care much for Finn in this movie either, which is a shame as I thought he was one of the highpoints of TFA. Their entire sideplot is interminable, and the Casino planet/war-profiteering storyline is so absurdly on the nose it just adds salt to the wound. I love how Finn and Rose put the entire Rebellion in jeopardy because they canâ(TM)t be bothered to find a proper parking spot. The kids were almost prequel-esque and while I'm all for this idea of heroes finding hope and coming from anywhere, it was presented in a very ham-handed manner.
The Leia moment was an unbelievable, shark-jumping misfire. That's all I have to say about that.
I also just don't understand the sense of scale to these new movies. The First Order seems incredibly inconsistent - it's built from the remnants of the Empire but it is also as powerful and as expansive as it needs to be at any given moment. It doesn't feel like a credible threat. The idea that there are all of a sudden only 400 or so members of the stupidly named Resistance left at the beginning of the film seems absurd, especially given that there must be a Republic military left in some capacity (are we seriously to believe that the ENTIRE Republic military was park on four or five planets all in the same orbit?). We have no sense of scale for this conflict, or any sense of scale the movie tries to establish seems so silly that it breaks suspension of disbelief.
Finally, the attempts at humors in this movie were grating and obnoxious. This is entirely personal and subjective, but they felt completely out of place, and for every sensible chuckle, there were 10 groaners that took me right out of the picture. A little levity is good, and I donâ(TM)t outright hate the Marvel formula, but this went to an unbearable extreme.
I thought that Mark Hammill gave a really good performance, and I like the idea of a Luke Skywalker who's embittered and who has made mistakes, but I think the film takes it to such an extreme that he doesnâ(TM)t seem like the Luke Skywalker who would put his life and the lives of his friends on the line to try and redeem his father. Making a movie about failure is admirable, but I'm not going to give it a pass just for that when we have to rely on a total "idiot plot" to try and get there. Worse, I think a lot of characters got the shaft in the pursuit of that theme; all of the characters seem less interesting at the end of TLJ (Kylo Ren as Supreme Leader, Hux as a sniveling cartoon, Finn asâ¦ someone who's just there, etc.). I'm trying not to lose sight of the forest for the trees here, but The Last Jedi is so poorly constructed that it overshadows any of the good ideas or intentions on display. I expected finesse and subtlety from someone like Rian Johnson, but it was sorely missing. If this represents Disney's plans for Star Wars going forward, then the emperor really has no clothes.
Re: (Score:2)
I thought it was okay but the clumsily constructed. It wasn't the worst of the franchise, pick the prequels for that, but it was merely tolerable. But it made a shit ton of money, so obviously a lot of people liked it.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
They're designed to get normal people in to watch them, not commit hundreds of millions to fellatiate a small number of fans.
In the 70s Star Wars spread like a wildfire and everyone just had to go and see it, so it's always been geared towards normal people, but let us not forget that Lucas made his fortune off of merchandising and most of the merchandise is sold to that relatively small number of fans that's being alienated. Pretty much every toy store has mountains of TLJ merchandise that's just gathering dust, whereas from the 1970s to the 2000s it was hard to find a lot of the toys.
It's hard to sell action figures when there'
popular character (Score:2, Insightful)
He is a popular character. The fact that he has so few scenes means he is a blank canvas for the writers.
Could be amazing, could be garbage. Time will tell.
Re: popular character (Score:3, Insightful)
Let me help you: it will be garbage.
Boba Fett debuted in the SW Holiday Special! (Score:5, Informative)
No, Boba Fett debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, not in Empire Strikes back!
That was on 17 November 1978.
It was during a "cartoon" part of Holiday Special.
It was the only part of the Holiday Special that didn't make you want gouge out your own eyes
:)
Re: (Score:2)
No, Boba Fett debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special
"What happened?" [youtube.com]
He is a fan favourite..... (Score:5, Interesting)
Is he a favourite because he had so few scenes, and fans 'filled in the blanks' to make him feel cooler than he is? Is he a character where 'less is more' should be the core idea?
He did seem to be well in with Darth Vader. (why the hell was a galaxy spanning empire hiring bounty hunters?) Maybe we can see more of Vader connected to Fett. Everyone loved the Vader part at the end of rogue one. Maybe we can see Vader at his height for a more extended view? Or maybe a Vader story should be left for that - SW has a long way to go.
Other bounty hunters would be a good place to start, rolling in the ones we saw. I want to see how a droid got to be one.
I wonder if we can see Empire from Fett's perspective. Get digital Lando and Han and Luke and Leia involved to see cloud city from Fett's eyes? I think that would work well, especially if we get to see the more about Jabba and Fett.
I wonder if we can get Fett as a more rounded character - maybe he owes Jabba, and 'A guys gotta do what a guys gotta do. Nothing personal, Han.'
I don't mind a Fett movie. I'll mind if it's done badly.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
> (why the hell was a galaxy spanning empire hiring bounty hunters?)
The same reason I get paid as a consultant. Individual experts can be *much faster* and much, much more effective than bureaucracies at many tasks. Can you imagine the sheer *paperwork* generated by a Death Star? That giant laser wasn't designed to destroy planets, it was designed to shred peperwork if the rebels ever fired a Freedoom Of Information Act request!!!!
Re:He is a fan favourite..... (Score:5, Insightful)
Is he a favourite because he had so few scenes, and fans 'filled in the blanks' to make him feel cooler than he is? Is he a character where 'less is more' should be the core idea?
You're asking the wrong question. The question you should be asking is: "'Should we milk our $4bn investment by making a shitty movie about every character in the known universe and ignoring lore as we go?"
And then answer yes.
I don't mind a Fett movie. I'll mind if it's done badly.
You'll mind. About the only starwars movie that was even remotely interesting of late was Rogue One.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I completely agree, and even that had it's problems. But, you can't make an omelette and all that, so with a few duds maybe the learning process will produce some good movies?
What is the saying? "You can't make an omelette if screw up cracking nearly every egg?"
:-)
The problem is: (Score:2, Interesting)
His backstories already got fleshed out in the extended universe 20 years ago. Him, Solo, Calrissian, Dengar, Bossk, many major and minor character from the movies have at least one original story book on them. Some of them have trilogies. And that is not including one shots done for West End Games, or the various short story anthologies (including Boba Fett's origin story as being an exile from a planet where rule of law meant everything and his violent and messy tendencies lead him down the path of the bo
Re: (Score:2)
(why the hell was a galaxy spanning empire hiring bounty hunters?)
Physics. I know that's a laughable answer in the context of a fantasy series like Star Wars, but it's the only plausible explanation. It's just cheaper to send a spider to catch a fly than an entire battlecruiser. Also, since Solo seems to know a lot about Imperial procedure (I haven't seen any of the new movies after I sat through episodes 7 and 8 and walked out of 9) so I don't know if we're still waiting for his prequel to get that explained or not. It would make more sense to send someone non-Imperial a
Welcome to the world of the Rat (Score:3, Insightful)
Disney is thoroughly destroying the franchise. Capitalism for the win!
Re: (Score:2)
FTFY
Re: (Score:2)
When you find yourself longing for Shatner's overacting then you know Star Wars is dead. I was was at that point with Phantom Menace.
Re: (Score:2)
LOL I'm with you there Virtucon; even watching Shatner in Airplane III just to purge all those bad memories of TPM
Re: (Score:2)
Disney is thoroughly destroying the franchise. Capitalism for the win!
The franchise was thoroughly destroyed when Lucas decided it was a good idea to end The Return of the Jedi to with a spectacular fluffy teddy-bear battle choke full of slapstick and that was way, way before Disney had anything to do with it.
Re: (Score:2)
>"Disney is thoroughly destroying the franchise. Capitalism for the win!"
Yeah, because, you know, Socialism would fix that problem so well. Here is news for you- as a *customer* in capitalism, you have a voice and get to speak with your wallet. And it does speak loudly. If you don't like the crap that Disney is putting out, then don't spend any money on it. Otherwise, Disney is giving people what they are willing to pay for. "Central planning" won't be any more effective with the arts than it would
Re: (Score:2)
I'll take an Ewok over a Porg any day, any time. Ewoks were cute and actually participated in the plot.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it isn't. [rottentomatoes.com] Episode V is and I agree with that.
Re: (Score:2)
Boba Fett did not debut in Empire (Score:5, Informative)
Sorry but Fett did not debut in Empire.
https://www.starwars.com/news/... [starwars.com]
Here's the actual premier if you want to watch it.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=... [youtube.com]
It's part of a larger Christmas special and is pretty terrible for those not familiar
Re: (Score:2)
Oops, first appearance was at a county fair as stated by my first link. Second was the terrbile Chrietmas special in my second.
Fortunatly I posted this mistake to the internet where no one would ever completely freak out over a small, corrected mistake.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
In "A New Hope - Special Edition", we see the missing scene where Han Solo confronts Jabba the Hut in docking bay 94.
I keep reading this sentence, and it still doesn't make any sense. Did you put fnords in it?
This is awesome (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Expect a Leia anthology film next. She has plenty of backstory that could be filled in (now that the EU has been tossed).
R2D2 / C3PO / Princess Leia / Luke / Wookies (Score:2)
Young Luke - his adventures at (driving) school (comedy)
.. beware the ticket comes
R2D2 - plip didi plip
C3PO - ruining the royal banquette (comedy)
Leia - the dark side of the banquette (drama)
Leia and Luke - forbidden love (heavy erotic)
Wookie - lost in hair (hairy comedy)
Hair - Wookies against nam (comedy drama)
Wookie vs. Predator (hairy action)
Traffic Space Police Academy 8 - Luke needs a job after victory R2D2 is equiped with a mobile printing unit
Hey come on guys, there is plenty of room for some very e
Re: (Score:2)
Wookie vs. Predator (hairy action)
I've seen that one on Pornhub.
Re: (Score:2)
Wookie vs. Predator (hairy action)
OK, you sold me. I'm in.
I saw Solo last night (Score:3)
Quite honestly the story is predictable from beginning to end. It's Star Wars but Disneyfied. It's far from a "good" movie, it's got some forced humor predictably out of the droids like the previous backstory movie, a princess story like the previous backstory movie, some explosions like the previous one, distressed youth like the previous one, some minor predictable plot twist like the previous one. The only difference/problem is that it doesn't wrap up the characters neatly like the previous story - it creates a potential new story line into the existing movies which should have people wonder "where is she in the old movies" and unless she turns out to be jar jar, it's going to cause some continuity issues. It's no Harrison Ford and George Lucas movie and it shows. The story is very shoddy.
Re: (Score:2)
well at least you've got one part of the "Sad, Mad, Glad" exercise down that the therapist recommended. Keep it up!
Inevitable (Score:2)
I can't wait for the standalone movies that explore the backgrounds of the GNK-series power droid ("... GONK!"), and maybe that one female droid you see climbing the steps of the senate building, for about five seconds, in "The Phantom Menace". Stories we need to see in order to understand the depth of the setting.
it's a trap (Score:2)
i really rather would like to see a movie about General Ackbar.
Next up in the Star Wars origins series (Score:5, Funny)
Fans may also spot some cameo roles by other Star Wars characters - Darth Vader as factory owner, Luke Skywalker as the Union foreman who leads the strike , Princess Leia as the tea lady bringing relief to the workers, R2D2 as her tea-filled samovar
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
2 and a half hours of watching C3PO being put together on an assembly line...
We've got that one, It's called "The Phantom Menace".
Star Wars is over. That didn't take long either (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
She's already doing that, and the Marvel idiocy is what's killing Star Wars.
Seriously, there have been one or two OK Marvel movies, while the rest have basically been filler. They're lowering the standard for movies and it isn't pretty.
Re: (Score:3)
Boba only had a Couple Scenes? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Prequels? What do you mean? There weren't any prequels. I didn't hear anything about any prequels and I certainly didn't see any prequels. I don't know what you're talking about. No sir. That would be as bad of an idea as Highlander sequels. Which didn't happen and I didn't see either. So yeah, no idea what you're talking about.
You know what movie they should have made a sequel to? The Matrix. It would have been so awesome if they had made a sequel to The Matrix.
Backstory (Score:2)
Almost everything prequel seems to disregard the purpose of backstory.
In Empire, Darth Vader says to the group of bounty hunters, but specifically Boba Fett, "No disintegrations." That's a great part of the scene, because it makes the audience wonder about a thing that happened off screen. Real people make references to events that have happened in the past.
The purpose of backstory is to make the universe feel real and exciting. It's not to create hooks for prequel material. So if they're going to fill
Disney owns it now (Score:2)
Boba Fett? Where? (Score:2)
So? What. (Score:2)
It will be a stupid boring rehash like the last three or four. Disney doesn't just milk the franchise - it uses the whole cow. Until you're sick of seeing it.
Marvel Universe, Star Wars? Come on. Just too much of the same. In the end you burn out everyone and your "blockbuster" becomes "Oh is that the latest Disney piece of crap?"
Will it have Tem (Score:2)
In AOC Temuera Morrison played Jenga Fett, Boba's 'Father' (and clones)
Will he be in this new movie?
Solo, Boba, yet still missing the gaping hole (Score:3)
What I want to see is the gap between Empire and Jedi where Luke becomes a full Jedi. He's a whining, one handed Jedi wanna be at the end of Empire. At the start of Jedi, he's a bad ass in black pants. What exactly happened? How long did it take? Did he have to complete "the trials"? What the hell are those anyway?
Yes, I'm sure this is explored in the countless books and comics, but I think it deserves a movie.
I'll never forgive Kenner (Score:2)
Mirror-imaged (Score:2)
Watched the video. I never noticed before that the shots of Boba Fett in Jabba's lair are mirror-imaged - he's suddenly left-handed and the rangefinder is on the left side of his helmet.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:another spin off? (Score:5, Interesting)
But that is what we want to see.
Real life is complex they are no pure good guys and bad guys. There are just people doing things that I think they should be doing and doing things I think they shouldn't be doing and they are other people who thinks what they are doing in different ways.
A simple plot, written with likable characters paced at a good speed is often what we want after having to deal with the complexities of real life.
When life is good and little conflict going on then the more complex films are what people want to see because their lives are so easy and boring, being exposed to more mind expanding ideas and complex relationships is more appealing.
Normally you see a inverse relationship with movie complexities and the state of the culture.
Re: (Score:2)
Real life is complex they are no pure good guys and bad guys.
Counterpoint: Larry Ellison
Re: (Score:2)
Re: another spin off? (Score:2, Informative)
The entire franchise WAS those things. Now it's just SJW bullshit.