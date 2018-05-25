A Star Wars Boba Fett Movie Is In the Works (variety.com) 9
"Logan" director James Mangold is reportedly directing a "Star Wars" standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Variety reports: The untitled movie will be a part of the studio's Star Wars Anthology films, which are being spun off as origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," followed by "Solo: A Star Wars Story," starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. "Solo" began opening in previews on Thursday night in North America, with forecasts of an debut weekend of $130 million to $150 million. Boba Fett debuted in 1980's "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and re-appeared in 1983's "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" as a mercenary for the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Bulloch played the character in the two movies and Jason Wingreen provided Fett's voice. Here's a video highlighting all the scenes starring Boba Fett in the Star Wars trilogy. Do you think it's wise to produce a movie around a character who's had such few scenes, relative to the others?
Spoilers (Score:2)
He's a clone.
Nope (Score:2)
Star Wars fans (Score:1)
Do you think it's wise to produce a movie around a character who's had such few scenes, relative to the others?
He's barely in the movies but the fans love the heck out of him. There's tons and tons of stuff featuring Boba. Pretty sure he's fine despite not being a main star in the movie.
High Cost of Damaging the Brand (Score:2)
Dream on. Foreign box office totals have been grisly so far.
A lot of people don't realize how severely The Last Jedi harmed the franchise as a whole by souring audience expectations (and it won't get fixed before this Boba Fett flick, if ever).